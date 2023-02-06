ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,070 COVID cases, 7 deaths

New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,070 COVID-19 cases and seven new confirmed deaths. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,147 — down 10% from a week ago and down 46% from a month ago. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.93. A...
NJ.com

Nursing shortage and training shortfalls are linked in N.J. Can Rutgers be part of the solution?

Amid a crippling nursing shortage, thousands of potential nursing candidates are turned away each year from training programs throughout New Jersey. The COVID-19 pandemic has exasperated the shortage — with nurses quitting or retiring in droves — but that’s only part of the problem. Another major issue is finding the capacity to educate the sheer number of nursing school candidates who apply each year.
beckersasc.com

New Jersey to require health insurers to cover colorectal cancer screenings

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a law requiring health insurers to cover colorectal cancer screenings as recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and eliminate cost-sharing for required follow-up colonoscopies, nj.com reported Feb. 8. The legislation was signed into law Feb. 2. and will go into effect June...
NJ.com

N.J. family, students demand culture change after 14-year-old dies by suicide

Students and parents are calling for culture changes at a New Jersey high school a week after a 14-year-old freshman died by suicide. Adriana Olivia Kuch killed herself on Feb. 3, days after a video of her being attacked by four classmates spread around Central Regional High School in Bayville, her father Michael Kuch told NJ Advance Media.
NJ.com

N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?

The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
NJ.com

Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old

Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: Governor Murphy Signs Legislation Increasing Minimum SNAP Benefits Available to New Jersey Residents

With households throughout America set to receive as low as $23 in monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits when the federal government’s emergency allotments come to an end next month, Governor Phil Murphy today signed a bill (A-5086) to ensure every SNAP household in New Jersey will receive at least $95 in monthly benefits going forward. This nation-leading legislation represents New Jersey’s ongoing commitment to combating food insecurity throughout the state.
NJ.com

This key cancer screening just got more affordable in N.J.

Health insurance providers in New Jersey will soon be required to cover colonoscopies five years earlier, beginning at age 45, following an increase in colorectal cancer among younger adults. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new law last week mandating the change, which coincides with updated guidance from the U.S. Preventive...
PIX11

Gov. Murphy signs bill increasing minimum SNAP benefits in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed a bill that nearly doubles the minimum SNAP benefits available to New Jersey residents.  The bill will ensure that every SNAP household in New Jersey will receive at least $95 in benefits each month. The federal government began providing emergency food assistance allotments to SNAP […]
