Concord, MA

Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month

By Frank O'Laughlin
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.

In a letter posted online, Loyal Companion announced the closure of all of its stores, including local locations in Concord, Sudbury, Stow, Wayland, Acton, Bedford, and Wellesley.

“With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we’ve made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores.  We have loved serving the community and supporting you on your pet wellness journey,” the store wrote.

Loyal Companion says all locations will remain open through February with liquidation discounts in place for customers.

Grooming services will continue through mid-February and customers with existing gift cards can redeem them in-store through Feb. 28.

For information on the impending store closures, click here .

Jim Bo
4d ago

I personally would rather go to a shelter and rescue a pet Which I have several times

Anonymouse000
2d ago

They sold SUPPLIES not ANIMALS. I went in once, looked around, waited to be helped by one of the three people working there, but they couldn’t be bothered. Businesses wonder why everyone shops online…

