Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month

A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.

In a letter posted online, Loyal Companion announced the closure of all of its stores, including local locations in Concord, Sudbury, Stow, Wayland, Acton, Bedford, and Wellesley.

“With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we’ve made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores. We have loved serving the community and supporting you on your pet wellness journey,” the store wrote.

Loyal Companion says all locations will remain open through February with liquidation discounts in place for customers.

Grooming services will continue through mid-February and customers with existing gift cards can redeem them in-store through Feb. 28.

