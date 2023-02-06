ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Eagles’ Super Bowl practice pool report observations: Special teamer questionable; How team prepared for halftime

PHOENIX – Only two days separate the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs from facing off in Super Bowl LVII Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. As the game draws closer, more emphasis is placed on who will be available to play and if either team is starting to feel the pressure of playing in the biggest game of the year. The Eagles are primarily healthy, but there are questions about an essential member of the special teams unit and if he will play.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Troubled ex-NFL star gets another chance … in the XFL

Josh Gordon was last on an active NFL roster in 2021. Now, he’ll look to make a comeback in the rebooting XFL league. The eight XFL teams released their rosters for the 2023 season, and Gordon is listed as a new player on the Seattle Sea Dragons. BUY NFL...
Giants’ Wink Martindale poised to return to Brian Daboll’s staff, as Colts decide to hire someone else; Mike Kafka out of mix, too

UPDATE: Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka — who interviewed once with the Colts — also reportedly is out of the mix for their head coaching job. That’s no surprise, because Kafka didn’t get a second interview with them. Still, he remains a finalist for the Cardinals’ job. Kafka also interviewed once with the Panthers and twice with the Texans, in addition to twice with Arizona.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Front-runner emerges for Raiders’ Derek Carr, and it’s not the Jets

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to move on from quarterback Derek Carr. The New York Jets have lost faith in former first-round draft pick Zach Wilson and are in the market for a new quarterback. But stop right there, my friends. A Raiders-Jets Carr deal doesn’t seem likely. That’s...
NFL insider has a Saquon Barkley update Giants fans should like

That’s what New York Giants fans are wondering about running back Saquon Barkley, who’s set to be a free agent when the new league year begins next month. Same goes for quarterback Daniel Jones, putting general manager Joe Schoen in an interesting spot. While he would like to re-sign both players, there’s only so much money to go around.
Ex-Giants QB roasted for uninformed cardiac arrest claim

Danny Kanell caused a stir on Twitter after making a claim about cardiac arrest in young athletes. He tweeted Thursday: Sudden cardiac arrest is in young athletes is not normal. Why are we seeing it happen so frequently and why aren’t people asking that question??? It’s bizarre to me how we just keep carrying on like it’s no big deal.
The starting 5 - Players of the Week in every girls hoops conference, Feb. 10

The 2022-23 girls basketball regular season is nearing its end. The state tournament is going to be seeded on Monday as teams continue to roll through their county and conference tournaments. NJ Advance Media has selected five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in...
