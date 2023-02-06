PHOENIX – Only two days separate the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs from facing off in Super Bowl LVII Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. As the game draws closer, more emphasis is placed on who will be available to play and if either team is starting to feel the pressure of playing in the biggest game of the year. The Eagles are primarily healthy, but there are questions about an essential member of the special teams unit and if he will play.

