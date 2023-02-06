Read full article on original website
Voice of Yankees, Eagles ready to call Super Bowl before heading to spring training | What’s his prediction?
PHOENIX – Rickie Ricardo will be the voice of the Eagles Sunday at State Farm Stadium and he’s hoping to make one of those En Español signature calls that have made him a Philadelphia radio icon even though much of the population cannot understand what he’s saying.
Isiah Pacheco: From Rutgers to 3rd-stringer to one of the most important players in the Super Bowl | Izenberg
“His motivation comes from his whole family situation. When I’ve talked to him, he’s said, ‘That’s why I go hard all the time. I can’t not go hard every day.’” — Jay Butler, Rutgers strength coach. “The important thing is he wanted...
What did (possibly) drunk NFL Hall of Famer say to woman to get yanked from Super Bowl coverage?
The Playmaker had a front row seat for the Super Bowl. But instead he’ll have to watch the game from home like the rest of us. That’s because when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs meet Sunday in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin won’t be with his NFL Network colleagues.
Chiefs vs. Eagles player props: Expert TD scorer picks and best Super Bowl bonuses
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Eagles are set to take on the Chiefs and we’ve got our best player props plus over $6,000 in Super Bowl bonuses...
Eagles’ Super Bowl practice pool report observations: Special teamer questionable; How team prepared for halftime
PHOENIX – Only two days separate the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs from facing off in Super Bowl LVII Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. As the game draws closer, more emphasis is placed on who will be available to play and if either team is starting to feel the pressure of playing in the biggest game of the year. The Eagles are primarily healthy, but there are questions about an essential member of the special teams unit and if he will play.
Eagles’ Howie Roseman rips Carson Wentz: ‘If you’re worried about competition ... you’re probably not the right guy’
With a championship ring already on his finger, a second Super Bowl appearance in five years looming on Sunday, and his franchise quarterback headed for a $40 million a year (or more) contract, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman felt this was a good time to unload on his former No. 1 pick, quarterback Carson Wentz.
If Giants want Eagles’ James Bradberry back after Super Bowl, he’s open to the idea
PHOENIX -- Eagles cornerback Darius Slay couldn’t believe his eyes and his ears. The prime meat of the NFL’s free-agent market had been picked over, the draft had passed and teams were heading into their spring minicamps when Slay got word that the Giants had released James Bradberry.
Troubled ex-NFL star gets another chance … in the XFL
Josh Gordon was last on an active NFL roster in 2021. Now, he’ll look to make a comeback in the rebooting XFL league. The eight XFL teams released their rosters for the 2023 season, and Gordon is listed as a new player on the Seattle Sea Dragons. BUY NFL...
NFL Honors 2023: Full list of winners, Hall of Fame inductees | Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, more
The NFL handed out its awards for the 2022 season on Thursday at the NFL Honors. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. AP Most Valuable Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs. Per FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano:. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts finished 2nd in the NFL Most...
Giants’ Wink Martindale poised to return to Brian Daboll’s staff, as Colts decide to hire someone else; Mike Kafka out of mix, too
UPDATE: Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka — who interviewed once with the Colts — also reportedly is out of the mix for their head coaching job. That’s no surprise, because Kafka didn’t get a second interview with them. Still, he remains a finalist for the Cardinals’ job. Kafka also interviewed once with the Panthers and twice with the Texans, in addition to twice with Arizona.
WATCH: Emotional Hall of Fame reveals for Jets legends Darrelle Revis, Joe Klecko
Thursday night, it was revealed the Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko would be members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. The former New York Jets players were named as members of the next class at the NFL Honors.
Ex-Eagles receiver joins Jaguars’ Doug Pederson’s coaching staff
Doug Pederson is welcoming a familiar face to his coaching staff. Chad Hall will join the Jacksonville Jaguars as their new position coach, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hall spent the last six seasons on the Buffalo Bills staff, serving first...
Front-runner emerges for Raiders’ Derek Carr, and it’s not the Jets
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to move on from quarterback Derek Carr. The New York Jets have lost faith in former first-round draft pick Zach Wilson and are in the market for a new quarterback. But stop right there, my friends. A Raiders-Jets Carr deal doesn’t seem likely. That’s...
Giants rookie gets huge shoutout from Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Travis Kelce knew before he arrived for Super Bowl week that he’d be fielding thousands of questions about lots of different things, but mostly about his older brother Jason of the Eagles and his mother Donna, who birthed the first brothers that will ever face off against each other on the NFL’s biggest stage.
NFL insider has a Saquon Barkley update Giants fans should like
That’s what New York Giants fans are wondering about running back Saquon Barkley, who’s set to be a free agent when the new league year begins next month. Same goes for quarterback Daniel Jones, putting general manager Joe Schoen in an interesting spot. While he would like to re-sign both players, there’s only so much money to go around.
So is Gov. Murphy rooting for the Eagles in the Super Bowl? Here’s what he just said.
Take note, South Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy is picking your beloved Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. But does that means New Jersey’s governor actually rooting for the Birds this time? He won’t say. Murphy, an avid sports fan, was...
Kevin Durant Suns jersey | How to get Suns jerseys, t-shirts, autographs online after reported trade
Kevin Durant is reportedly on the move. ESPN reports that the NBA superstar, who has played for the Nets, Warriors and Thunder in his career, is being traded to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, a 2028 pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren.
Ex-Giants QB roasted for uninformed cardiac arrest claim
Danny Kanell caused a stir on Twitter after making a claim about cardiac arrest in young athletes. He tweeted Thursday: Sudden cardiac arrest is in young athletes is not normal. Why are we seeing it happen so frequently and why aren’t people asking that question??? It’s bizarre to me how we just keep carrying on like it’s no big deal.
How former Giants’ defensive coordinator used a year away to resurrect his coaching career
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Steve Spagnuolo is back in the Arizona desert, that magical place where the Giants pulled off a miracle victory 15 years ago. He’s back in the Super Bowl with a chance to cement his reputation as one of the greatest defensive coordinators in NFL history. If...
The starting 5 - Players of the Week in every girls hoops conference, Feb. 10
The 2022-23 girls basketball regular season is nearing its end. The state tournament is going to be seeded on Monday as teams continue to roll through their county and conference tournaments. NJ Advance Media has selected five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in...
