The second-largest wrestling crowd in the history of Jersey Mike’s Arena got to see one of the best-assembled lineups college wrestling has ever seen. True, Rutgers did not have the manpower the keep pace with Penn State, but the sellout undoubtedly made this a special night to remember for New Jersey wrestling. Rutgers opened the match with two victories — a technical fall by redshirt freshman Dean Peterson at 125 pounds and decision by senior Joe Heilmann at 133 — to get the crowd started early.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO