Pennsylvania State

NJ.com

Rutgers wrestling overpowered by No. 1 Penn State in front of sellout crowd

The second-largest wrestling crowd in the history of Jersey Mike’s Arena got to see one of the best-assembled lineups college wrestling has ever seen. True, Rutgers did not have the manpower the keep pace with Penn State, but the sellout undoubtedly made this a special night to remember for New Jersey wrestling. Rutgers opened the match with two victories — a technical fall by redshirt freshman Dean Peterson at 125 pounds and decision by senior Joe Heilmann at 133 — to get the crowd started early.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NJ.com

Boys bowling sectional tournament results, 2023

The boys bowling state NJSIAA sectional tournaments will take place from Feb. 10-11 at four locations -- Jersey Lanes, Bowler City, Bowlero (North Brunswick), and 30 Strikes. In all, 46 teams will advance to the group championships -- two per group from each sectional plus six wildcard qualifiers. Four wildcard teams will come out of the North 2 sectional and the South Jersey sectionals each while the North 1 sectional and Central Jersey sectional will each send three wildcard teams to states.
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Delaware Valley downs tenacious Hanover Park, will face Paulsboro for group title

In the sectional tournament, the final score is all that matters as teams seek to advance and win a state title. On that count, top-seeded Delaware Valley, ranked No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, did exactly what it set out to do when it posted a 45-24 win over fourth-seeded Hanover Park in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 1 Tournament on Friday night in Annandale.
HANOVER, NJ
NJ.com

Who are N.J. boys basketball’s top unsung heroes & underrated players in 2023?

The headlines are stolen every year by players across the state who light up the scoreboard. But to win games and battle for championships, it takes everyone. That includes players who do all the little things right and sometimes get overlooked. These unsung heroes fly under the radar as they make game-changing plays week after week. They do what is necessary to win games.
NJ.com

Wu-Tang Clan rapper to open cannabis lounge in N.J.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Interested in the business and networking side of cannabis? NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting the state’s first major business conference of 2023 on March 8. Tickets are limited. A cannabis lounge helmed by a member of the famed rap group Wu-Tang Clan is set to come...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Timothy Christian defeats South Amboy - Girls basketball recap

Hannah McNulty recorded 15 points and five rebounds for Timothy Christian as it defeated South Amboy 49-28 in Piscataway. Timothy Christian (7-14) took a 28-19 lead into halftime before shutting South Amboy out in the third quarter en route to outscoring it 21-9 in the second half. Holly Medina added 14 points and 10 rebounds while Hailee Medina had 12 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,070 COVID cases, 7 deaths

New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,070 COVID-19 cases and seven new confirmed deaths. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,147 — down 10% from a week ago and down 46% from a month ago. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.93. A...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old

Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say

One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?

The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

