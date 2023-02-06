Read full article on original website
Former N.J. 5-star recruit finds latest home in winding college football career
Antonio Alfano has found a new home. The former five-star defensive line recruit from Colonia — who starred at Bergen Catholic, Rahway and Colonia High School before who signed with Alabama in the class of 2019 — is currently enrolled at Lackawanna College in Scranton, Pennsylvania, according to 247Sports’ Brian Dohn.
Rutgers wrestling overpowered by No. 1 Penn State in front of sellout crowd
The second-largest wrestling crowd in the history of Jersey Mike’s Arena got to see one of the best-assembled lineups college wrestling has ever seen. True, Rutgers did not have the manpower the keep pace with Penn State, but the sellout undoubtedly made this a special night to remember for New Jersey wrestling. Rutgers opened the match with two victories — a technical fall by redshirt freshman Dean Peterson at 125 pounds and decision by senior Joe Heilmann at 133 — to get the crowd started early.
Boys bowling sectional tournament results, 2023
The boys bowling state NJSIAA sectional tournaments will take place from Feb. 10-11 at four locations -- Jersey Lanes, Bowler City, Bowlero (North Brunswick), and 30 Strikes. In all, 46 teams will advance to the group championships -- two per group from each sectional plus six wildcard qualifiers. Four wildcard teams will come out of the North 2 sectional and the South Jersey sectionals each while the North 1 sectional and Central Jersey sectional will each send three wildcard teams to states.
Delaware Valley downs tenacious Hanover Park, will face Paulsboro for group title
In the sectional tournament, the final score is all that matters as teams seek to advance and win a state title. On that count, top-seeded Delaware Valley, ranked No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, did exactly what it set out to do when it posted a 45-24 win over fourth-seeded Hanover Park in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 1 Tournament on Friday night in Annandale.
Girls basketball: Stewart stars as Atlantic Tech tops Cape May Tech
Zion Stewart tallied 21 points to help lead Atlantic Tech to a 53-49 win over Cape May Tech in Mays Landing. Brianna Casiano finished with 12 points while Chayley Williams had eight for Atlantic Tech (4-18), which has won two of its last three games. Emma Drumm led Cape May...
5-star basketball recruit, N.J. native Naas Cunningham includes Rutgers in Top 5
New Jersey native and 5-star forward Naas Cunningham has narrowed his list of schools down to a Top 5, according to On3. That list includes Rutgers, Duke, Kansas, Memphis and UCLA. The 6-foot-7 junior is ranked as a Top 10 player in the country, according to industry composite rankings. Cunningham...
Who are N.J. boys basketball’s top unsung heroes & underrated players in 2023?
The headlines are stolen every year by players across the state who light up the scoreboard. But to win games and battle for championships, it takes everyone. That includes players who do all the little things right and sometimes get overlooked. These unsung heroes fly under the radar as they make game-changing plays week after week. They do what is necessary to win games.
Bergenfield rolls past McNair, snaps eight-game losing skid - Girls basketball recap
Behind a first-quarter surge, Bergenfield ended its eight-game losing streak in a 35-19 victory over McNair in Bergenfield. Alexis Ching finished with eight points for Bergenfield (6-15), who jumped out to a 14-7 lead and led by 11 points by halftime. The second half was more of the same, with Bergenfield edging McNair 11-8 to maintain its double-digit advantage.
Wu-Tang Clan rapper to open cannabis lounge in N.J.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Interested in the business and networking side of cannabis? NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting the state’s first major business conference of 2023 on March 8. Tickets are limited. A cannabis lounge helmed by a member of the famed rap group Wu-Tang Clan is set to come...
Delsea takes next step to repeat its Group 3 wrestling title
That was the only goal Delsea had heading into tis NJSIAA Group 3 state semifinal. There would be no Sunday state final rematch without getting by Central Jersey champion South Plainfield. Delsea needn’t have worried. Thanks to a dominating 52-6 win will indeed get a change to step onto the...
N.J. weather: Is this our least snowy winter ever? Here are the rankings, latest forecast.
There’s still a lot of winter remaining, but if the current trend of mild air continues and big snowstorms keep steering clear of our region, New Jersey could end up with one of its least snowy seasons in the past 128 years. As of Wednesday, the Garden State has...
Point Pleasant Boro over Middletown North - Girls basketball recap
Vanessa Haas tallied 12 points, six rebounds and three steals as Point Pleasant Boro defeated Middletown North 45-22 in Point Pleasant. Point Pleasant Boro (8-14) held a 21-10 lead at the half after a 12-3 run in the second quarter and it extended its lead to 36-17 after a 15-7 run in the third quarter.
Girls Basketball: Sparta edges out Pope John in key NJAC-American clash
Bailey Chapman scored a game high 21 points to lead Sparta to a narrow 48-47 victory over Pope John in a key clash in the North Jersey Athletic Conference-American division, in Sparta. With the win, Sparta (15-7) moves a game ahead of Pope John (18-6) in the American division standings....
Timothy Christian defeats South Amboy - Girls basketball recap
Hannah McNulty recorded 15 points and five rebounds for Timothy Christian as it defeated South Amboy 49-28 in Piscataway. Timothy Christian (7-14) took a 28-19 lead into halftime before shutting South Amboy out in the third quarter en route to outscoring it 21-9 in the second half. Holly Medina added 14 points and 10 rebounds while Hailee Medina had 12 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.
N.J. weather: Winter coastal storm to bring heavy rain, gusty winds on Super Bowl Sunday
Just like a washing machine on repeat mode, a winter storm will be moving towards New Jersey this weekend without bringing any accumulating snow. Instead, parts of the Garden State will get soaked with rain, forecasters say. Although some snowflakes may fall when the storm system arrives in South Jersey...
N.J. reports 1,070 COVID cases, 7 deaths
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,070 COVID-19 cases and seven new confirmed deaths. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,147 — down 10% from a week ago and down 46% from a month ago. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.93. A...
Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old
Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
Here are the way-too-early favorites to succeed Murphy as N.J. governor, according to new poll
The election for New Jersey’s next governor is two years away. And while speculation has been building, the field for who may seek to succeed Gov. Phil Murphy is far from set. But a new poll gives a very early view of how voters feel about possible contenders for...
One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say
One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?
The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
