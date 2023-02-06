Read full article on original website
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
LeBron James Took Two Goats To Dinner Party After Breaking All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James found an interesting way to celebrate after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
Former Villanova coach Jay Wright, NBA insiders rave about Knicks’ acquisition of Josh Hart
Josh Hart is already planning a reunion with his former Villanova teammates in New York. “So when we doing dinner? Hart tweeted at his former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson of the Knicks and Mikal Bridges of the Nets.
Kevin Durant Suns jersey | How to get Suns jerseys, t-shirts, autographs online after reported trade
Kevin Durant is reportedly on the move. ESPN reports that the NBA superstar, who has played for the Nets, Warriors and Thunder in his career, is being traded to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, a 2028 pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren.
Voice of Yankees, Eagles ready to call Super Bowl before heading to spring training | What’s his prediction?
PHOENIX – Rickie Ricardo will be the voice of the Eagles Sunday at State Farm Stadium and he’s hoping to make one of those En Español signature calls that have made him a Philadelphia radio icon even though much of the population cannot understand what he’s saying.
Devils’ Martin Brodeur responds to Alex Ovechkin’s mirrored visor comments: ‘I never called the league about that’
Martin Brodeur wants to clear the air with Alexander Ovechkin. In an hour-long interview with ESPN last week, Ovechkin claimed that the legendary Devils goaltender “started crying to the league” and forced NHL commissioner Gary Bettman to ban mirror-tinted visors in 2006. Early in the show, Ovechkin, who famously wore a shaded visor early in his career, ripped Brodeur for his alleged involvement in the ruling.
