Martin Brodeur wants to clear the air with Alexander Ovechkin. In an hour-long interview with ESPN last week, Ovechkin claimed that the legendary Devils goaltender “started crying to the league” and forced NHL commissioner Gary Bettman to ban mirror-tinted visors in 2006. Early in the show, Ovechkin, who famously wore a shaded visor early in his career, ripped Brodeur for his alleged involvement in the ruling.

1 DAY AGO