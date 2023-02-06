ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

Nets trade Kevin Durant in deadline blockbuster

Two days after sending guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, the Brooklyn Nets hit the reset button Wednesday night, trading forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. The blockbuster deal came hours before Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski: “The Phoenix Suns are nearing...
PHOENIX, AZ
NJ.com

Ex-Giants QB roasted for uninformed cardiac arrest claim

Danny Kanell caused a stir on Twitter after making a claim about cardiac arrest in young athletes. He tweeted Thursday: Sudden cardiac arrest is in young athletes is not normal. Why are we seeing it happen so frequently and why aren’t people asking that question??? It’s bizarre to me how we just keep carrying on like it’s no big deal.
NJ.com

Jets’ Woody Johnson ‘optimistic’ about quarterback search

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson feels good about adding an impact quarterback this offseason. He said Thursday night, via Brian Costello of the New York Post: “That’s an issue. That’s the issue right now. The issue is quarterback performance and also running the ball. We have to have a balanced offense.”
NJ.com

NL power accused of illegally stealing signs: ‘They’re the biggest cheaters’

Not long after the Houston Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal, another team was accused of cheating in the World Series. According to Evan Drellich’s book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess,” the Boston Red Sox thought the Los Angeles Dodgers also tried to steal signs in the 2018 World Series. Keep in mind, the Red Sox were involved in their own sign-stealing scandal in that same series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder makes All-Underrated Team

Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com released his 2023 MLB All-Underrated Team which recognizes players who deserve more attention. On it, he lists San Francisco Giants’ Thairo Estrada as his pick for second base. He makes note of Estrada’s .725 OPS (good for ninth place at the position) and 38 extra-base hits this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

NJ.com

