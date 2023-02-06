Read full article on original website
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Voice of Yankees, Eagles ready to call Super Bowl before heading to spring training | What’s his prediction?
PHOENIX – Rickie Ricardo will be the voice of the Eagles Sunday at State Farm Stadium and he’s hoping to make one of those En Español signature calls that have made him a Philadelphia radio icon even though much of the population cannot understand what he’s saying.
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles’ Howie Roseman rips Carson Wentz: ‘If you’re worried about competition ... you’re probably not the right guy’
With a championship ring already on his finger, a second Super Bowl appearance in five years looming on Sunday, and his franchise quarterback headed for a $40 million a year (or more) contract, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman felt this was a good time to unload on his former No. 1 pick, quarterback Carson Wentz.
Decision Made On Damar Hamlin's Future With NFL
A decision has been made regarding Damar Hamlin's future with the NFL.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
TMZ.com
Alleged Witnesses In Michael Irvin Incident Recount Story, Back Hall of Famer
Michael Irvin was pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage after he was accused of misconduct by a woman in a hotel lobby, but now two alleged witnesses are coming to the Hall of Famer's defense. TMZ Sports spoke to Phil Watkins, a man from Australia, in Arizona on Thursday,...
Nets trade Kevin Durant in deadline blockbuster
Two days after sending guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, the Brooklyn Nets hit the reset button Wednesday night, trading forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. The blockbuster deal came hours before Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski: “The Phoenix Suns are nearing...
NFL Honors 2023: Full list of winners, Hall of Fame inductees | Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, more
The NFL handed out its awards for the 2022 season on Thursday at the NFL Honors. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. AP Most Valuable Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs. Per FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano:. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts finished 2nd in the NFL Most...
Ex-Eagles receiver joins Jaguars’ Doug Pederson’s coaching staff
Doug Pederson is welcoming a familiar face to his coaching staff. Chad Hall will join the Jacksonville Jaguars as their new position coach, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hall spent the last six seasons on the Buffalo Bills staff, serving first...
Ex-Giants QB roasted for uninformed cardiac arrest claim
Danny Kanell caused a stir on Twitter after making a claim about cardiac arrest in young athletes. He tweeted Thursday: Sudden cardiac arrest is in young athletes is not normal. Why are we seeing it happen so frequently and why aren’t people asking that question??? It’s bizarre to me how we just keep carrying on like it’s no big deal.
So is Gov. Murphy rooting for the Eagles in the Super Bowl? Here’s what he just said.
Take note, South Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy is picking your beloved Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. But does that means New Jersey’s governor actually rooting for the Birds this time? He won’t say. Murphy, an avid sports fan, was...
Jets’ Woody Johnson ‘optimistic’ about quarterback search
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson feels good about adding an impact quarterback this offseason. He said Thursday night, via Brian Costello of the New York Post: “That’s an issue. That’s the issue right now. The issue is quarterback performance and also running the ball. We have to have a balanced offense.”
NL power accused of illegally stealing signs: ‘They’re the biggest cheaters’
Not long after the Houston Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal, another team was accused of cheating in the World Series. According to Evan Drellich’s book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess,” the Boston Red Sox thought the Los Angeles Dodgers also tried to steal signs in the 2018 World Series. Keep in mind, the Red Sox were involved in their own sign-stealing scandal in that same series.
Ex-Yankees infielder makes All-Underrated Team
Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com released his 2023 MLB All-Underrated Team which recognizes players who deserve more attention. On it, he lists San Francisco Giants’ Thairo Estrada as his pick for second base. He makes note of Estrada’s .725 OPS (good for ninth place at the position) and 38 extra-base hits this season.
