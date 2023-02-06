ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Yankees infielder makes All-Underrated Team

Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com released his 2023 MLB All-Underrated Team which recognizes players who deserve more attention. On it, he lists San Francisco Giants’ Thairo Estrada as his pick for second base. He makes note of Estrada’s .725 OPS (good for ninth place at the position) and 38 extra-base hits this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
