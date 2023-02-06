Read full article on original website
Tesla Rally Continues Unabated Above $200 Mark: What's Driving Shares Higher Today
Tesla Inc. TSLA stock is extending its dream run and traded solidly higher in premarket trading on Thursday. Rally Accelerates: Shares of the Elon Musk-led company have been on a tear since the start of the year. On Wednesday, it bucked the tech industry-wide pullback and ended 2.28% higher, at $201.29, breaching the $200 psychological resistance for the first time since Nov. 7, 2022.
Tesla Gaps Higher After Breaking This Technical Pattern: Here's Where The EV Stock May Top Out
Tesla, Inc TSLA gapped up over 3% on Thursday and continued to lift higher after the market opened. The move comes after the stock broke higher from a bull flag pattern on Wednesday, which Benzinga pointed out may happen on Monday. The bull flag pattern is created with a sharp...
Top 4 Consumer Stocks That Are Set To Fly In Q1 2023
The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Trading 8% Lower This Week
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are trading lower by 8.27% to $25,659 and 8.51% to $1,522 this week, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The move lower in several top market cap cryptos comes amid broader weakness in the cryptocurrency space after crypto exchange giant Kraken has agreed to suspend its cryptocurrency staking operations to settle charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. What Else? The SEC states that Kraken must "immediately" discontinue its crypto staking-as-a-service platform for U.S. customers and pay a $30 million penalty to settle its charges of offering unregistered securities. Our Benzinga team reported late Thursday that the settlement was reportedly approved during a...
Lyft, BARK And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares dipped 33% to $10.87 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 revenue guidance below analyst estimates. Several analysts, including, Keybanc, Truist Securities and DA Davidson downgraded the stock following earnings. BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) declined 12.5% to $1.7150 in pre-market trading after reporting results for the third quarter. SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) dropped 12.2% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after climbing over 35% on Thursday. SelectQuote recently reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised the lower end of...
Dogecoin About To 'Rage Pump' With 25% Gains, Says Analyst
A pseudonymous crypto analyst said on Twitter that he is confident that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is about to ‘rage pump’. What Happened: At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.088, down 3.79% in the last 24 hours. ‘SmartContracter’ told his 220,200 followers on Twitter, “Never owned as...
Elon Musk's Favorite Dogecoin 'Knockoff' Leaves Shiba Inu In Dust With 17% Gains Ahead Of Burn Portal
Baby Dogecoin BABYDOGE/USD is up 17% in the last 24 hours, beating top meme coins by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, BABYDOGE was trading at $0.000000003539. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was trading at $0.091, up 1.20%. Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was at $0.00001418, up 1.71% in the last 24...
Mortgage Rates Dip Below 6% For First Time in Months: What That Means For You
Mortgage rates have fallen below 6% for the first time in several months. This means a homebuyer with a monthly budget of $2,500 can now afford a $400,000 home. What Happened: The average daily mortgage rate came in at 5.99% last week, the first sub-6% average since mid-September, according to Mortgage News Daily.
Nvidia Stock Or Cramer's Dog — Either One Of Them Is The 'Real AI Winner,' According To The CNBC Host
The AI war that is brewing between Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG has caught the attention of none other than Jim Cramer, who hosts the “Mad Money” show for CNBC. What Happened: Cramer chimed in with his view about the potential winner of the AI...
This Analyst Upgrades Major Semiconductor Stocks, Sees Demand Improvement In 2H
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MU), Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC), and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) to Buy from Neutral. Rakesh raised Micron's price target from $48 to $72, Western Digital's price target from $38 to $50, and Seagate's price target from $62 to $82. Given substantial bit supply cuts of 30% into the first half, Memory inventory could peak in the first half, the analyst noted. The analyst believes PC-Handset-Server revenue could bottom in the first half, positioning for better second-half Memory demand as industry inventory is normalized and new product launches and seasonal strength drive a solid second half. A cyclical bottom is forming in Memory,...
Nasdaq Down Over 100 Points; Lyft Shares Plummet
U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.27% to 33,789.71 while the NASDAQ fell 0.96% to 11,676.75. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.11% to 4,076.81. Check This Out: Cameco Options Trader Sees Stock Rallying This Much By Friday Expiration Leading and Lagging Sectors Energy shares rose by 3.5% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL), up 23%, and KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE), up 16%. In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary shares dipped...
Raymond James Remains Bullish On Tempur Sealy On Solid Set-Up For Growth In 2023
Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) and raised the price target from $45 to $49. Q4 sales came in modestly below consensus expectations, while adjusted EBITDA was relatively in line and adjusted EPS beat consensus. While demand remains challenging, it appears the industry is stabilizing, and Tempur Sealy continues to perform well on a relative basis, added the analyst. Equally important, while the midpoint of 2023 EPS guidance is modestly below consensus, when adjusting for incremental interest expense and a higher share count, the actual earnings power of the business in 2023 is...
Freyr Battery Sees A Jolt After BofA Initiates Coverage With Buy Rating: What You Need To Know
Battery manufacturer Freyr Battery SA (NYSE: FREY) is set to become a major player in the gigafactory industry. So much so, that shares of Freyr jumped nearly 6% higher during Friday’s premarket session after analysts at Bank of America Global Research initiated coverage on the stock. The BofA Analyst: The investment bank’s equities research analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated Freyr with a buy rating, and a $13 price target. Check out more analyst ratings, here. Dumoulin-Smith said in a Friday buy note to investors that Freyr is expected to turn committed offtake into bankable offtake, which could then lead to project financing. This could see...
What In The World Is Going On With AMC And APE Shares?
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) and AMC Entertainment Hldg Pref Equity Units (NYSE: APE) shares are trading lower Friday morning. The company on Thursday announced an $85 million debt repayment. Shares could also be lower amid continued volatility in high-short interest stocks. Both stocks are falling potentially amid ongoing profit-taking following Monday's rally in high-short interest stocks. AMC also saw company-specific news as shares ran higher Monday after the company revealed it is planning to price theater tickets based on where its customers are seated during the movie. Despite Friday's selling pressure in AMC and APE shares, both stocks have seen strength and are still up 26.59% and 102.92%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis. See Also: Why Alteryx (AYX) Stock Is Exploding Higher Today AMC, among other meme stocks, has seen marked, continued short squeeze volatility throughout 2023. According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC stock has a total share float of 515.718 million, of which 118.270 million shares are sold short, representing 22.93% of shares sold short. According to data from Benzinga Pro: AMC is trading lower by 9.34% to $4.86 APE is lower by 11.40% to $2.41 © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Otonomo, Urgently Agree To Merge Via All-Stock Transaction
Otonomo Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: OTMO), a platform powering the mobility economy, and Urgent.ly, Inc, a digital roadside and mobility assistance technology provider, agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction. Urgently expects to list the shares under the ticker symbol "ULY." Urgently and Otonomo equity holders will own approximately 67% and 33% of the combined company. Urgently's 2022 revenue is estimated at more than $185 million, up 25% year-on-year. Post-closing, Otonomo will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Urgently. Matt Booth will be the CEO, and Tim Huffmyer will be the CFO of the combined company. Ben Volkow will join the Board of the combined company. The transaction will create meaningful cross-selling revenue opportunities and cost savings. The transaction will likely close in the third quarter of 2023. Price Action: OTMO shares traded higher by 0.50% at $0.5025 on the last check Friday. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
4 Cloudflare Analysts On Q4 Earnings Beat: Discipline In Spending, Potential Disruption, 'Record Deals'
Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) issued fourth-quarter earnings Thursday, reporting adjusted EPS of 6 cents on revenue of $274.7 million, beating Wall Street's expectations. Here's what four Cloudflare analysts have to say after the print. Check out more analyst ratings here. Discipline In Spending: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Thomas Blakey said Cloudfare demonstrated discipline in spending, with strong revenue growth, a 6% EBIT margin and free cash flow of $34 million, and management remains committed to investment discipline and being FCF positive in calendar 2023. Blakey reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $59 to $80. Unique Opportunity For Long-Term: JMP analyst Trevor Walsh said Cloudflare represents a unique...
Why CleanSpark (CLSK) Is Falling Today
CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares are trading lower by 7.49% to $3.00 during Friday's session. The company reported mixed first-quarter financial results. What Happened? CleanSpark reported quarterly losses of 46 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 62 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $27.82 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $30.01 million by 7.30%. This sales figure represents a 32.6% decrease over sales of $41.24 million in the same period last year. See Also: What In The World Is Going On With AMC And APE Shares? The company notably recognized a net loss for the three...
Top 5 Defensive Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In February
The most overbought stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.
Newell Brands' Highlights: Q4 Earnings Beat, Management Overhaul, Sluggish Outlook & More
Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 18.5% year-on-year to $2.29 billion, beating the consensus of $2.23 billion. Gross margin for the quarter contracted 350 basis points to 26.3%, and the gross profit decreased 28.3% to $600 million. Operating loss for the quarter totaled $(273) million compared to an income of $170 million last year. The company held $287 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Adjusted EPS of $0.16 beat the analyst consensus of $0.11. "The business continued to be impacted by a tough operating environment, including slowing consumer demand for general merchandise categories, as well as inventory reductions...
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Awakens To Make Colossal 120,000,000% Gains After 11 Idle Years
A Bitcoin BTC/USD address that had been dormant for more than a decade suddenly sprung back to life on Wednesday. What Happened: Address ‘1MMXRA’ on Oct. 1, 2012, held 412.12 BTC which, when combined, were worth only $8 at the time. These BTC were accumulated through four separate transactions.
