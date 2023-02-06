Read full article on original website
Related
coladaily.com
Off-duty Lexington County firefighter helps rescue man from burning home
Lexington County Firefighter Zachary Pfentner was not planning on running into burning buildings on his day off, but one Lexington family is thankful he did. Pfentner said he was driving down Boiling Springs Rd. toward Pond Branch Rd. on Dec. 28. He noticed black smoke coming from a nearby home and called 9-1-1, then went up to the home.
coladaily.com
Lugoff victim identified in early Friday morning motorcycle accident
Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the victim of an early morning motorcycle accident in Lugoff. According to the coroner, 59-year-old Barry John Artlip of Lugoff was driving his motorcycle Friday around 1:10 a.m. on Steven Campbell Rd. He failed to stop at a stop sign when entering the intersection of Steven Campell Rd. and Highway Church Rd.
coladaily.com
Seed Sanctuary program planting new roots in Richland County
Just in time for spring, Richland County residents have a new source for free vegetable, herb and wildflower seeds. The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (RSWCD) has opened a second permanent Seed Sanctuary program in the hallway outside the RSWCD office at the Richland County Administration Building, 2020 Hampton Street, Room 3063A in Columbia. The Seed Sanctuary is accessible during business hours.
coladaily.com
Doko Ribfest fires up in March
Thousands of barbecue aficionados will follow the aroma of grilled ribs to Doko Meadows in Blythewood March 10 and 11 for the town’s annual Doko Ribfest competition. The event kicks off Friday night with an outdoor movie screening at 6:30 p.m., followed by live music until 10 p.m. Competition heats up Saturday with a Bloody Mary contest at 9 a.m. while grillmeisters get fired up. Up to 80 Ribfest competition teams will match skills and tongs in professional, amateur and military veteran categories to win trophies and prize money from $250 to $2,500. Each team will grill at least 15 racks of St. Louis ribs that attendees can sample for $2 per taste. Full racks of ribs and rib plates with beans and cole slaw will also be available while quantities last.
coladaily.com
Richland Library now accepting submissions for pop-up art shows
Richland Library is now accepting submissions for the spring pop-up art shows, which are held March through May. According to the library, the art shows are intended to highlight the work of underserved artists and their unique personal ties to the specific communities where our libraries are located. Submissions should speak to the community's roots, culture and citizenry.
coladaily.com
Celebrate Valentine's Day by eating, shopping and exploring the Midlands
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and local businesses are offering ways to celebrate, with options for both partners and pals. Events are taking place all week, so get ready to eat, shop, explore and spread some love. Here is a list of 14 ways to celebrate love...
coladaily.com
US Quadball South Regional Championship coming to Columbia this weekend
College and club quadball teams will travel to Saluda Shoals Park this weekend in partnership with Experience Columbia SC Sports (ECSC) to compete for the South Regional Championship title. Matches begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 and continue Sunday until a winner is crowned. “Experience Columbia SC Sports is...
coladaily.com
Columbia Urban League Young Professionals golf fundraiser tees off May 10
The Columbia Urban League Young Professionals Golf Classic is set for Wednesday, May 10 at the Windermere Club in Blythewood. The group hopes to raise $60,000 from the first-time event to support the organization’s service and professional development activities. Money raised will go toward projects including a back-to-school drive, Thanksgiving turkey drive, mentoring program, attendance at the National Urban League annual conference, and “other direct emergency resources for underserved communities and communities in need,” said Thomas Gilbert, personal and professional development chair.
Comments / 0