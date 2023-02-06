ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The Super Bowl: America's great unifier

America is a divided nation. I'm not just talking about when it comes to who we choose to represent us in government. I'm talking about the choices we make down to as mundane as where we shop for food. But in this world where residents of the United States can never seem to agree, there is one massive event where Americans of all stripes find common ground.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNN

'Stolen Youth' goes inside Larry Ray's cult-like control over Sarah Lawrence students

Joining a genre of docuseries best described as "The Weirder the better," "Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence" details how a group of college students allowed their lives to taken over by a friend's father, who coached, bullied and ultimately controlled them. Luckily for the producers, Larry Ray recorded many of those sessions, resulting in a three-part show that's at times uncomfortably raw, and thus (for those who can stomach it) extremely watchable.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
186K+
Post
1166M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy