Unveiled with an assist from Raheem Sterling in mid-November 2022, the Stone Island x New Balance 574 Legacy finally sees a global launch on February 16. The sneaker maintains a classic look, honoring the blueprint it was based on when it debuted in 1988. As a Stone Island 574, however, the unreleased pair delivers a modernized build inspired by military garments. The fashion label’s iconic compass logo appears on the top of the tongue, though it isn’t removable like on other pieces by the brand; other nods to the Italian-born company appear around the heel and on the sockliner. Elsewhere, extra hairy suede covers the upper’s streamlined upper, while a grid-patterned nylon sits underneath. The Stone Island x New Balance 574 also features reflective finishes on the “N” logo, vamp, laces, and spine for improved functionality. Lastly, the “Steel Blue” offering includes a fuzzy inner lining and greyscale ENCAP and rubber sole unit, rounding out the updated silhouette.

18 HOURS AGO