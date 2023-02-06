Read full article on original website
Jeremy Scott And adidas Go Prehistoric With These Bones-Adorned Campus 80s
Many might say Jeremy Scott is “doing too much” with his collaborative adidas, and they wouldn’t be wrong. But such criticisms fail to understand the designer’s vision and unique, characteristically absurd style, which has always manifested itself in every one of his pieces. This is true of past works — think: the teddy bear clad sneakers from the early 2010s — as well as his more recent offerings, such as the upcoming Bones Campus 80s.
A Classic “White/Black” Outfit Covers The New Balance 9060
The New Balance 9060 isn’t as popular as other designs from the Boston-based brand, but it’s quickly grown a cult following. Recently, the Retro-futurist offering emerged in a classic white and black color combination. Perforated leather base layers and smooth leather overlays favor a “colorless” look contrasted by the pitch-dark tone found throughout the sidewalls. “N” logos on the profiles proudly wear a black finish, just as the zonal traction underneath. The bold midsole keeps things clean in an off white hue that injects a touch of vintage style into the New Balance sneakers. Altogether, each component helps create one of the most versatile NB 9060’s to date.
“Stadium Green” Animates This Nike Air Max 95 Next Nature
Currently in its 28th year on the market, the Nike Air Max 95 continues to be sought out by old and new sneaker fans alike. Recently, the beloved design emerged as part of the brand’s Next Nature initiative in a “Stadium Green” makeover. The bulk of the...
Where To Buy The Nike Zoom KD 3 “All-Star”
While Kevin Durant will be sidelined for the 2022-2023 All-Star weekend due to a knee injury, Nike Basketball is taking the month of February to finally bestow Kevin Durant’s signature line with the retro treatment. Honoring Durant’s first All-Star game as a starter in 2011, the 22-year-old poured in 34 points in the monochromatic “Challenge Red” Nike Zoom KD 3, which returns tomorrow 12 years since its initial debut.
Red Accents Helm The Alternate Nike Dunk Low Decon N7
Nike N7 is so much more than a collection of product. Established in 2009, the initiative gives back to Native American and Indigenous communities, all the while immortalizing their culture and roots through some of the Swoosh’s own cultural icons. And come later this year, one such classic — the Dunk Low — will be doing just that in not one but two flora-covered colorways.
The Pharrell x adidas NMD S1 RYAT “Focus Olive” Releases Feb. 24th
Pharrell has a deeply intimate relationship with the NMD, having crafted numerous renditions over the course of his partnership with adidas. And despite recently ushering in a brand new model — the NMD S1 MAHBS — the multi-faceted artist is not yet ready to move on from the past year’s effort: the NMD S1 RYAT.
The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 Indulges Fully In It Recycled Roots
As The Swoosh patiently awaits its coveted Air Max Day, the Beaverton brand’s reimagined Air-infused counterparts boasting sustainability mindsets have received the green light for a bevy of constructions for the new year, such as this greyscale Nike Air Max Terrascape 97. Encouraging the trail-inspired silhouette into a monochromatic...
The Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape Appears In Black And Red
With Air Max Day 2023 fast approaching, the Swoosh is gradually expanding upon several of their franchises, including but not limited to the “Terrascape” line-up. The Air Max Terrascape 90, of course, is seeing new colorways much like its siblings, this newly-revealed pair clothed in the classic “Black/Red” palette.
The Nike Air Max TW Pays Further Tribute To M. Frank Rudy
As we approach The Swooshes’ famed Air Max Day, one thing is certain, the Beaverton brand is celebrating the man who made the air-infused celebration possible. Having cast an expressive palette of blues, greens, oranges and yellows across the entirety of the Air Max cushioning systems’ catalog, the Nike Air Max TW now joins in on the homage to M. Frank Rudy.
ASICS Borrows Inspiration From Japanese Craft For The GEL-LYTE V “Modern Patchwork” Pack
ASICS is constantly drawing influence from their cultural roots, borrowing the essence of traditional craftsmanship for a number of releases. This is true of many a past collection as well as the upcoming GEL-LYTE V “Modern Patchwork” pack, which is inspired by the Japanese concept of boro. Many...
Women’s Exclusive Air Jordan 2 Low “Varsity Royal” Arriving In August
Jordan Brand is evidently vying for the Air Jordan 2 Low’s success, as they’ve prepared a number of new styles for 2023. And between the “UNC” and “Bred” — which are scheduled to release this Summer and Holiday Season, respectively — a women’s exclusive “Varsity Royal” colorway will be arriving in the first few weeks of August.
The Nike Air Max 1 Sets Up For Spring In Linen Tones
In preparation for Air Max Day, Nike has unveiled a number of upcoming releases, ranging from new colorways of the Air Max Terrascape Plus to vibrant homages to Frank Rudy, the Father of Air himself. A number of women’s exclusives are also beginning to surface, including but not limited to this linen-dressed Air Max 1.
The size? Exclusive New Balance 1906R “Green/Black” Releases On February 16
First teased via social media in early August 2022, the size? x New Balance 1906R “Green/Black” finally releases on February 16. One of two exclusive NB 1906R pairs by the English retailer, the unreleased sneaker features all the technical specifications that’ve made the retro design a go-to option for countless consumers. Breathable mesh sets the stage for a series of leather and plastic overlays throughout the upper. Furthermore, the porous material enjoys a vibrant, Statue of Liberty-like green that energizes the “dad shoe” and New Balance catalog.
Bryan Cranston Styles New KITH x adidas In The Label’s Spring/Summer ’23 Lookbook
KITH is certainly no stranger to the collaborative sneaker, having released countless since their founding over a decade ago. But back in 2021, Ronnie Fieg and company began a unique, on-going partnership with adidas comprised of simple yet classic colorways and silhouettes. Dubbed “KITH Classics,” the collection is soon to usher in a new trio of offerings, all of which were further revealed on the feet of Bryan Cranston in the label’s Spring/Summer ’23 lookbook.
Tommy Jewels, Everyone’s Favorite Chinatown NYC Jeweler, Gets His Own PUMA Collaboration
“Tommy Jewels” might not ring a bell if you’re not from downtown New York City and haven’t ventured into Chinatown for picture pendants, grills, and other jewelry. Yet, the longtime 82 Bowery fixture will get on more people’s radars with his first PUMA SUEDE collaboration. As...
The Stone Island x New Balance 574 Legacy Releases Worldwide On February 16
Unveiled with an assist from Raheem Sterling in mid-November 2022, the Stone Island x New Balance 574 Legacy finally sees a global launch on February 16. The sneaker maintains a classic look, honoring the blueprint it was based on when it debuted in 1988. As a Stone Island 574, however, the unreleased pair delivers a modernized build inspired by military garments. The fashion label’s iconic compass logo appears on the top of the tongue, though it isn’t removable like on other pieces by the brand; other nods to the Italian-born company appear around the heel and on the sockliner. Elsewhere, extra hairy suede covers the upper’s streamlined upper, while a grid-patterned nylon sits underneath. The Stone Island x New Balance 574 also features reflective finishes on the “N” logo, vamp, laces, and spine for improved functionality. Lastly, the “Steel Blue” offering includes a fuzzy inner lining and greyscale ENCAP and rubber sole unit, rounding out the updated silhouette.
Teddy Santis Teases Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 860v2 Collaboration
Teddy Santis has been on a roll with the New Balance Made In USA program since becoming its creative director in April 2021. Over the last three years, the Queens, NY native has helped his partner and employer relaunch some forgotten and beloved products through his fashion imprint, Aimé Leon Dore. Recently Santis teased his label’s next project: three pairs of the New Balance 860v2.
The PUMA Clyde Tells A New York City Story Alongside Extra Butter And Russ & Daughters
For 2023, PUMA is connecting with New York on a more intimate level, joining forces with established legends the likes of Tommy Jewels. And with the Clyde celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year, it’s only fitting the footwear brand commemorate the occasion right in the big apple, as it was here that Walt “Clyde” Frazier — the athlete the silhouette was originally endorsed by — took home two championships.
