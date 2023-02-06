ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proceso Oropesa
5d ago

I don't understand not trying to be insensitive but it is just lunch I thought the kids were not given their lunch, in some countries they are just given lemon juice and small bread they don't complain, chicken is already a feast!

Reply(271)
651
Kare Kathleen
5d ago

This is not racism or cultural insensitivity!!! I have that meal now, because it was introduced to me...I wouldn't be offended if I was served wild rice, or corn, or fish, or other wild game...maybe frybread taco's cause that's not a true indigenous meal...they are delicious however, but very fattening. This whole idea has gone too far!!!

Reply(191)
592
Steve Aschoff
5d ago

so if school serves pizza are the Italians offended? when school serves hamburgers are white people offended? they serve enchiladas during hispanic mounth and I bet the Hispanics don't get offended. this is getting to be crazy!!!!

Reply(147)
947
