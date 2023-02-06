NEW YORK - The latest U.S. census shows New York and New Jersey have the nation's largest Turkish population, and there's great worry in those communities tonight. "I just cried, first time last night," said Turan Kar. Kar, owner of IFIX CP - Cellphone Repair in Cliffside Park, has been glued to Turkish news. He has family in Adana - one of the cities struck by the quake, but not the epicenter."They are OK, but they cannot stay in their home. Right now, in their cars outside," he said. The buildings are too unstable, and aftershocks continue. "Don't stay in the...

PATERSON, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO