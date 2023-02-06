ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

The Independent

Ninja’s new speedi rapid cooker and air fryer just launched and it has 10 tasty functions

An air fryer is a staple kitchen appliance buy if you’re looking to rustle up a healthy meal. They use little to no oil for low-fat food prep, and are designed to cover multiple cooking functions, including roasting, baking, grilling and steaming.Plus, the energy-efficient devices can cook a meal in less time, meaning they should save you cash on bills too. An increasingly sought-after purchase that we were seeing everywhere last year, our expert shopping team predicts this popularity will continue soaring for 2023.Whether you’re a whizz in the kitchen or could do with a helping hand, most air fryers...
Chef Dennis

Easy Baked Chicken Legs

My easy-to-make Baked Chicken Legs recipe will change how your family views chicken. These chicken drumsticks are seasoned with simple pantry spices and oven baked to perfection, resulting in crispy, crunchy, and incredibly flavorful chicken drumsticks. I know this is going to be one of your favorite chicken recipes!
KOEL 950 AM

McDonald’s May Get Rid Of An Item It Has Carried Since 1955

There is no doubt that McDonald's changed the fast food industry forever. Few, if any, restaurants have more locations, and let's not even get into the number of burgers they've sold since 1955. But they also ushered in an era of consumers producing more waste than ever. In an effort to combat this fact, McDonald's is considering getting rid of an item they've had since the days of Ray Kroc.
IOWA STATE
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
CNET

National Pizza Day: Where to Get Free Pizza and Other Deals

National Pizza Day is Feb 9, when restaurants across the US will offer deep-dish discounts and free pies. More than 40% of Americans eat pizza at least once a week, with some 3 billion pizza pies ordered every year. No wonder NASA tested a 3D printer that can make pizza for astronauts in space.
MICHIGAN STATE
WRAL News

List of National Pizza Day 2023 deals this week

National Pizza Day is Thursday, Feb. 9 and there are a number of restaurants offering pizza deals this week!. These deals are only valid at participating locations. This list will continue to grow until Feb. 9 so check back for additional deals. BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: Get 1/2 off Mini...
Mashed

Instead Of A Sausage McMuffin, This McDonald's Customer Received A Bag Of Cash

McDonald's has developed quite the reputation in its almost 70-year history. It's known all over the world for its golden arches, Big Mac and other burgers, Chicken McNuggets, Happy Meal, World Famous Fries, and low prices. Sometimes McDonald's is known for its whoopsies, too. Some of them are minor, like when they give a customer somebody else's order, or they completely screw up the order, or they don't give the correct condiments at the drive-thru. And what's the deal with the frequently broken milkshake machines?
Tracey Folly

Man makes woman pay for first date after he orders 2 appetizers, dinner, and dessert just for himself

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. A friend of mine thought I'd hit it off with another friend of hers. She was wrong, but we gave it a shot for a few months. It didn't work out for a variety of reasons, him expecting me to pay for dinner after he ordered two appetizers plus dessert was just one of them.
CNN

CNN

