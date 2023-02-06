Read full article on original website
Beyoncé Bares It All to Announce 2023 Renaissance World Tour
Beyoncé is back outside for her 2023 Renaissance world tour, and Queen Bey put her curves on full display to make the big announcement. Six months after releasing her seventh studio, Beyoncé is finally announcing her tour to promote the 16-song EP. On Wednesday, Bey posted a photo promoting “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”
Swedish pop star Zara Larsson faces backlash for wearing dress featuring Burzum artwork: "Oopsie"
Zara Larsson has been criticised for wearing a dress featuring artwork from convicted murderer Varg Vikernes' black metal band Burzum
Gina Lollobrigida, "the most beautiful woman in the world," dies at 95
Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida, who achieved international stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed "the most beautiful woman in the world" after the title of one of her movies, died in Rome on Monday, her agent said. She was 95.The agent, Paola Comin, didn't provide details. Lollobrigida had surgery in September to repair a thigh bone broken in a fall. She returned home and said she had quickly resumed walking.Culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano wrote on Twitter: "Farewell to a diva of the silver screen, protagonist of more than half a century of Italian cinema history. Her charm will remain...
Princess Diana's DNA that Harry 'thanked' for helping Meghan Markle fall pregnant
Prince Harry believes that a lock of Princess Diana's hair was a good luck charm when he and Meghan Markle were trying for Archie
Painting spotted on Madonna’s wall is lost masterpiece that vanished in WWI, say French experts – and they want it back
EXPERTS in France believe a painting seen on Madonna’s wall is a lost masterpiece which vanished in World War I – and now they want it back. The US pop star legitimately purchased the painting of Diana, the Roman goddess of hunting, looking at Endymion, the mythological shepherd, at a Sotheby’s auction in New York, paying $440,000 for it in 1989.
Dua Lipa's Plunging Lace-Up Halter Top Was Almost Split Completely in Two
Dua Lipa may not have strutted down the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet last night (which made sense considering she wasn’t in the running for any of the night’s honors), but that didn’t stop the star from spending her Sunday evening posing in an equally flashy outfit for an equally high-volume audience: her Instagram followers.
Shania Twain Looks Like a Brand New Woman With Platinum Blonde Hair: Photos
From this moment on … Shania Twain is a blonde! The hitmaker unveiled her dramatic hair transformation while promoting her new album, Queen of Me. The “You’re Still the One” singer, 57, appeared on the Thursday, February 2, episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, shocking viewers with her new platinum locks. Twain’s […]
Salma Hayek has fans drooling over her new stunning photo
Salma Hayek has one of Hollywood’s most gorgeous faces and bodies, and although the Mexican actress has said she follows a balanced diet, her good genes might have something to do. The 56-year-old global sensation recently took to social media to share a photo that immediately sparked...
Beyoncé’s Dubai Show Secretly Caught on Camera
The queen of privacy couldn’t keep a lid on this: Beyonce’s performance in Dubai was caught on camera by several people, despite going above and beyond to keep it secret. The singer was booked for a show in the UAE near the swanky Atlantis The Royal hotel—which allegedly paid her upwards of $24 million for a one-hour set. Those lucky enough (or rich enough) to snag a seat at the show reported that hotel staff demanded people put their devices in locked zip bags. Despite their best efforts, people filmed regardless. So far, the clips haven’t been taken down. In videos circulating on Twitter, Beyonce can be seen singing Etta James’ “At Last,” and a few of her own tracks like “XO” and “Brown Skin Girl.” Her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter even makes an appearance.#Beyonce opened her Dubai show with 'At Last' pic.twitter.com/kH71Js6KUE— Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) January 21, 2023 Read it at TMZ
Salma Hayek Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Dress At ‘Magic Mike’ Premiere
Wednesday was a magical time. Salma Hayek leads the star-studded cast bringing to life Magic Mike’s Last Dance, alongside Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey, and more. With a release date of February 10, the final Magic Mike installment had its premiere this Wednesday, with Hayek showing off a sheer revealing outfit for the occasion.
Meghan Markle on the Struggle of “Not Being Able to Afford” Her $14M Mansion
In a new interview with The Cut, by way of promoting her podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle has shared more about the adjustments she and husband Prince Harry went through after leaving their roles as senior working royals. In particular, the Duchess of Sussex has spoken out about the challenges they faced when looking for a new home together, outside of the UK, saying that when they initially fell in love with the Montecito mansion they live in now, they weren’t sure they could afford it.
Kate Middleton strengthens royal circle, King Charles likely ‘mortified’ after fashion misstep
The Fox News Entertainment newsletter brings you the latest Hollywood headlines, celebrity interviews and stories from Los Angeles and beyond.
Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic
Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
Chandelier bought for £250 in antique shop set to sell for millions
A “rare and prestigious” chandelier picked up by an English painter for £250 in the 1960s could be sold for millions.John Craxton suspected the unusual chandelier was the work of Alberto Giacometti when he saw it at an auction in London. Made in the late 1940s, it goes on sale at Christie’s in February.Pieces by Giacometti, a revered Swiss sculptor, are among some of the most expensive to buy at auction.Michelle McMullan, of Christie’s, said the piece had an estimated value of £1.5m – £2.5m. The top price fetched for a Giacometti chancelier was £7,602,400 in 2018 for a...
Jill Biden Dazzled in the Glitziest Off-the-Shoulder Gown at the 2023 Grammys
While we expected the music industry’s biggest and brightest to show up and out for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (which they did in spades), one person we didn’t expect to see take the stage was First Lady Jill Biden — who more than nailed the dress code when presenting two important awards.
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon denied entry to Marc Jacobs fashion show after arriving late
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon was seemingly shut out of a Marc Jacobs fashion show for arriving late.The 26-year-old model was seen being turned away by security on Thursday outside the Park Avenue Armory in New York City, where the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2023 show was taking place. A viral TikTok video posted by @mickmicknyc captured the moment Leon was denied entry.“Big drama at the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show as Leon wasn’t allowed in as she arrived exactly at 6pm,” read the TikTok video, which showed Leon and her companion arriving outside the venue.The eldest daughter of Madonna – who...
Cardi B Shows Off Her ‘Red Bottoms’ in Towering 6-Inch Louboutins
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B is taking platforms to new heights in her latest Instagram story. The rapper, who referred to Christian Louboutin heels as “these expensive, these are red bottoms, these are bloody shoes” in her 2018 debut single “Bodak Yellow,” showed that she is still a fan of the French brand years later. Cardi posted to her Instagram Stories wearing a glowing orange jumpsuit as she showed off her casual but chic outfit. The Bronx-born beauty also debuted a new hairstyle....
Jay-Z Sells His Controlling Stake in D’usse Cognac, Ending His Legal Dispute With Bacardi
After months of legal back and forth and general contention, Jay-Z and Bacardi have come to a resolution regarding the rapper’s D’ussé Cognac brand—the drinks company will buy a majority stake reportedly worth about $750 million. Sounds like a nice bit of dirt is off of Jay’s shoulder. In 2012, Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter) partnered with Bacardi to launch D’ussé, and the brand has become a cultural phenomenon in the years since as well as a respected Cognac on its own merits. There are only two expressions available, VSOP and XO, both immediately recognizable in their bottles emblazoned with the...
Meet FLO, The R&B Supergroup Group SZA And Kelly Rowland Can't Get Enough Of
When British R&B group FLO were told they’d won the 2023 Brits Rising Star Award in December – the first non-solo act to do so since the award was created 15 years ago – their manager brought some balloons and Krispy Kreme doughnuts to the studio, and they live-streamed the moment for fans on TikTok. It’s natural that the trio – Renée Downer, Stella Quaresma and Jorja Douglas – would want to share the news online.
You Could See Right Through Cara Delevingne’s Rosette-Covered Matching Set
Sure, it’s 2023, but it might as well be the ‘90s. With thick chokers, silk dresses, and nylon tracksuits once again popularized, ‘90s fashion is just about everywhere. Another old school trend that’s rolling back around? Rosettes. Think: Rachel Green’s floral wedding dress and basically every single Carrie Bradshaw fashion moment. More recently, Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber have been rocking the floral trend to industry events, and yesterday, Cara Delevingne shut down the 12th Annual NFL Honors wearing a black robe and matching pants that were fully covered in roses.
