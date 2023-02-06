ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out

Russell Westbrook landed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade, but the expectation is that he will be bought out. Should the Jazz agree to a buyout with Westbrook, the veteran guard is reportedly eyeing two teams. Westbrook has interest in joining the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, Law... The post Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bleacher Report

Celtics Rumors: Danilo Gallinari, Payton Pritchard Shopped Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Boston Celtics have looked into packaging Danilo Gallinari and Payton Pritchard together ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer. Fischer reported the Celtics are targeting a center, with the San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl and Orlando Magic's Mo Bamba linked. Pritchard has struggled this...
Bleacher Report

Woj: Kevin Durant Wanted Suns Trade; 'Unsettled' as Nets Eyed John Collins, Anunoby

The Brooklyn Nets granted Kevin Durant's request to be traded to the Phoenix Suns after trying to upgrade their roster around the 13-time All-Star. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, informed Nets governor Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks their preference was to be moved to the Suns.
Bleacher Report

Knicks Rumors: Report of O.G. Anunoby Trade Offer Including 3 1st-Round Picks Refuted

The New York Knicks may have interest in trading for O.G. Anunoby but not at the reported asking price. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Knicks are not planning to offer three first-round picks for Anunoby in talks with the Toronto Raptors despite a report from Sportsnet's Michael Grange stating otherwise. The disappointing Raptors are expected to consider major moves ahead of the trade deadline as they look at a potential rebuild.
Bleacher Report

Lakers Trade Rumors: Hottest Reports Surrounding Los Angeles

The 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers officially have the NBA's all-time leading scorer, as LeBron James broke (former Laker) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's historic mark on Tuesday night. What else these Lakers have will be determined between now and Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. Can L.A. trade its way into a roster...
Bleacher Report

Report: Matisse Thybulle to Blazers, Jalen McDaniels to 76ers in 3-Team Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly traded defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team deal that includes the Charlotte Hornets. TNT and B/R's Chris Haynes first reported Thybulle was being dealt to Portland. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers will acquire Jalen McDaniels, while the Hornets...
Bleacher Report

Report: Bryn Forbes Waived by Timberwolves After Trade with Lakers, Jazz

After acquiring Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a three-team trade that also sent D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers and Russell Westbrook to the Jazz, the Minnesota Timberwolves decided to waive guard Bryn Forbes in order to make space on their roster, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. Forbes,...
Bleacher Report

Warriors Shouldn't Move James Wiseman, Others amid NBA Trade Deadline Rumors

The Golden State Warriors find themselves in a bit of an odd position heading into Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. At 28-26, Golden State isn't where it had hoped to be nearly eight months after its latest NBA championship. Add in the fact that star Stephen Curry is out indefinitely with a leg/ligament injury, and it's fair to wonder if the Warriors will be sellers at the deadline.
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors, Spurs Explored Deal Involving Gary Trent Jr., Jakob Poeltl

Ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, all eyes are on the Toronto Raptors to see if they will move any of their coveted players. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, "there were some fresh rumbles this week" that Toronto had explored trading shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. along with draft pick compensation to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center Jakob Poeltl.
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Lakers, Knicks, Bucks in Bojan Bogdanović Trade Talks Before Deadline

A number of teams are reportedly interested in Bojan Bogdanović as Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline approaches. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic listed the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks as interested suitors but cautioned "none of those three really has anything that would entice the Pistons to part ways with the 33-year-old forward who is having the best offensive season of his career. It feels like a third team would have to get involved."
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Celtics, Wizards, Suns Eyeing Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate at Trade Deadline

With the NBA trade deadline just a day away, teams are scouring the league for potential additions. One player receiving attention in recent days is Houston Rockets swingman Jae'Sean Tate, as The Athletic's Kelly Iko reports that the Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards have all expressed interest in acquiring him.
Bleacher Report

Mike Conley Warmed Up with Jazz so Teammates Wouldn't Know He Was Traded to T-Wolves

Mike Conley was a veteran leader for the Utah Jazz, and he did what he could for his teammates even after he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to Sarah Todd of the Deseret News, Conley warmed up with the team ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Timberwolves "in order to create some normalcy for the team and not tip off anyone else about the impending news."
