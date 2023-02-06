City of Bellaire Mayor Andrew Friedberg at the 2023 State of the City on Feb. 6. (Melissa Enaje/Community Impact Newspaper) At the city of Bellaire’s State of the City address, Mayor Andrew Friedberg outlined key projects in 2023 that residents can expect advancing well into the year, including the $3.8 million water line replacement project to the $5.7 million drainage improvement program. He highlighted the one major component to such advancements: the new city manager, Sharon Citino.

BELLAIRE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO