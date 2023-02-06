Read full article on original website
Tomball ISD board of trustees approves 2024-25 instructional calendar
During its Feb. 7 meeting, the Tomball ISD board of trustees approved the 2024-25 instructional calendar. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During its Feb. 7 regular meeting, the Tomball ISD board of trustees unanimously approved the 2024-25 instructional calendar. “We want to meet the need of all Tomball ISD stakeholders—our students, our...
houstonisd.org
HISD School Board approves 2023-2024 Academic Calendar
The Houston Independent School District Board of Education approved the 2023-2024 Academic Calendar on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The vote follows a survey that was distributed to the HISD community and the public in January asking for feedback on the proposed calendar. The approved calendar includes a one-week Thanksgiving break,...
$681,000 houses: Learn more about this month's featured neighborhood
A house located at 17402 Cedar Placid Lane. (Courtesy HAR) Located near the intersection of FM 1960 and TC Jester Boulevard, Northgate Forest is zoned to Spring ISD and features amenities including a country club and golf course. Median home value: $681,000*. Homes on the market: 8**. Homes under contract:...
Q&A with Bellaire High School's newest principal, Michael Niggli
Michael Niggli took over as principal at Bellaire High School in November. (Melissa Enaje/Community Impact) Michael Niggli took over as principal of Bellaire High School in November following a nationwide search process by Houston ISD. Niggli previously served as principal at HISD’s Waltrip High School, and has also had stints at Austin High School and the Sam Houston Math, Science and Technology Center.
Dickinson ISD is pleased to announce the approval of the next principal of Dickinson High School, Courtney Ramirez.
Dickinson ISD is pleased to announce the approval of the next principal of Dickinson High School, Courtney Ramirez. Courtney is a positive, innovative, and FOLLOW THIS LINK TO FIND OUT MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/dickinson-isd-is-pleased-to-announce-the-approval-of-the-next-principal-of-dickinson-high-school-courtney-ramirez.
Conroe approves creating recreation specialist position
Conroe approved adding a recreation specialist position Feb. 9. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Conroe City Council approved the creation of a recreation specialist position Feb. 9. According to previous reporting, an agenda item was discussed in a Feb. 8 council workshop because of Conroe's growth seen in the parks and recreation...
Shenandoah expands scope of veterans memorial design at Vision Park
The Shenandoah City Council agreed to think bigger on the veterans memorial project. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) During its Feb. 8 meeting, the city of Shenandoah council members discussed moving forward with a new veterans memorial at Vision Park that would serve as a draw point for veterans and tourists from across the U.S.
Meeting preview: Pearland ISD to call trustee election, approve instructional calendar
The Pearland ISD board of trustees will approve of an upcoming May 6 trustee election and consider a proposed instructional calendar for the 2023-24 school year at a regular Feb. 7 meeting. (Community Impact staff) The Pearland ISD board of trustees will meet Feb. 7 to approve its upcoming May...
Video: Junior high school student repeatedly hits another girl in Katy ISD classroom
KATY, Texas — A viral video posted on social media appears to show a Katy ISD junior high school student attacking another girl out of the blue in a classroom full of students. The video shows one girl repeatedly hitting another student while others stand by and watch. "Very...
Tomball ISD’s prekindergarten center to open in August
A prekindergarten center is scheduled to open in August as part of Tomball ISD. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Construction has begun on Tomball ISD’s prekindergarten center, named the Early Excellence Academy, which is set to open this August, Chief Financial Officer Jim Ross said. The center, located on Keefer Road...
Sugar Land approves, opens applications for Great Homes pilot program
The city of Sugar Land recently approved a grant program that will reimburse residents up to a quarter of the cost for street-facing home improvements. (Jack Dowling/Community Impact) Sugar Land residents are now eligible to register for the Great Homes program. The pilot initiative empowers Sugar Land homeowners to invest...
Fitness studio Meraki Haus offers aerial, dance classes in Conroe
Fitness and dance studio Meraki Haus in Conroe opened Jan. 14. (Courtesy Meraki Haus) Meraki Haus, located at 1905 Longmire Road, Ste. C1, Conroe, opened Jan. 14. The studio offers a combination of fitness and dance classes, including pole and aerial work with traditional dance and fitness movements. Owner Jenna Brooks said she decided to open Meraki Haus to help bring her passion and knowledge of movement to the whole community.
Country Forest Plaza development announced in Magnolia
Country Forest Plaza is a 9,615-square-foot commercial development that will be located at 11828 FM 1488, Magnolia. (Courtesy SVN | J. Beard Real Estate — Greater Houston) Construction and preleasing activities are set to begin for Country Forest Plaza in Magnolia, a new commercial development project by SVN | J. Beard Real Estate — Greater Houston, the company announced via news release.
LSC-Montgomery to test new peer mentoring program for student veterans
LSC-Montgomery entered an interlocal agreement with the University of Michigan to test a new Peer Advising for Veterans' Education Program. (Courtesy Lone Star College System) Lone Star College-Montgomery entered an interlocal agreement with the University of Michigan to test a new Peer Advising for Veterans' Education Program, or PAVE. The Lone Star College System board of trustees approved implementation of the program at a board meeting Feb. 2.
Tomball City Council approves focus group for Parks, Trails and Recreation Master Plan
The Tomball Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan is underway, which will determine residents' wants and needs and include a five-year action plan and a 10-year horizon plan. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During its Feb. 6 meeting, the Tomball City Council unanimously voted to approve the creation of a focus group...
Community Partners of Montgomery County celebrates 25 years of serving local children
The nonprofit organization maintains the Rainbow Room in the local Child Protective Services office in Conroe and is run by volunteers. (Courtesy Community Partners of Montgomery County) Community Partners of Montgomery County will celebrate its 25th anniversary Feb. 12. The nonprofit organization maintains the Rainbow Room in the local Child...
Bellaire mayor sees 'forward progress' into 2023 with new city manager as a key factor
City of Bellaire Mayor Andrew Friedberg at the 2023 State of the City on Feb. 6. (Melissa Enaje/Community Impact Newspaper) At the city of Bellaire’s State of the City address, Mayor Andrew Friedberg outlined key projects in 2023 that residents can expect advancing well into the year, including the $3.8 million water line replacement project to the $5.7 million drainage improvement program. He highlighted the one major component to such advancements: the new city manager, Sharon Citino.
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade opens two Katy-area locations
Two Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade franchises opened in the Katy-area this January. (Courtesy Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade) Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade opened two locations in the Katy-area within one week of each other. The Katy Mills location at 25220 Kingsland Blvd., Ste. 300, had been planned for almost a year...
Bond drainage projects under design, construction
Phase 3 of Bay Ridge has been completed, which improved drainage and capacity in the neighborhood next to Gum Bayou. (Courtesy city of League City) Progress continues on most of the 21 drainage projects included in League City’s $145 million bond from May 2019. About $73 million of the...
The Woodlands Water Agency announces new general manager in 2023
Erich Peterson will replace James Stinson following his retirement and a transitional period of several months, the agency said. (Courtesy Pexels) A new general manager will oversee The Woodlands Water Agency following the retirement of General Manager James Stinson, according to a Feb. 6 news release from the agency. According...
