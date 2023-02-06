ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

houstonisd.org

HISD School Board approves 2023-2024 Academic Calendar

The Houston Independent School District Board of Education approved the 2023-2024 Academic Calendar on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The vote follows a survey that was distributed to the HISD community and the public in January asking for feedback on the proposed calendar. The approved calendar includes a one-week Thanksgiving break,...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Q&A with Bellaire High School's newest principal, Michael Niggli

Michael Niggli took over as principal at Bellaire High School in November. (Melissa Enaje/Community Impact) Michael Niggli took over as principal of Bellaire High School in November following a nationwide search process by Houston ISD. Niggli previously served as principal at HISD’s Waltrip High School, and has also had stints at Austin High School and the Sam Houston Math, Science and Technology Center.
BELLAIRE, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Dickinson ISD is pleased to announce the approval of the next principal of Dickinson High School, Courtney Ramirez.

Dickinson ISD is pleased to announce the approval of the next principal of Dickinson High School, Courtney Ramirez. Courtney is a positive, innovative,
DICKINSON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conroe approves creating recreation specialist position

Conroe approved adding a recreation specialist position Feb. 9. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Conroe City Council approved the creation of a recreation specialist position Feb. 9. According to previous reporting, an agenda item was discussed in a Feb. 8 council workshop because of Conroe's growth seen in the parks and recreation...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fitness studio Meraki Haus offers aerial, dance classes in Conroe

Fitness and dance studio Meraki Haus in Conroe opened Jan. 14. (Courtesy Meraki Haus) Meraki Haus, located at 1905 Longmire Road, Ste. C1, Conroe, opened Jan. 14. The studio offers a combination of fitness and dance classes, including pole and aerial work with traditional dance and fitness movements. Owner Jenna Brooks said she decided to open Meraki Haus to help bring her passion and knowledge of movement to the whole community.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Country Forest Plaza development announced in Magnolia

Country Forest Plaza is a 9,615-square-foot commercial development that will be located at 11828 FM 1488, Magnolia. (Courtesy SVN | J. Beard Real Estate — Greater Houston) Construction and preleasing activities are set to begin for Country Forest Plaza in Magnolia, a new commercial development project by SVN | J. Beard Real Estate — Greater Houston, the company announced via news release.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

LSC-Montgomery to test new peer mentoring program for student veterans

LSC-Montgomery entered an interlocal agreement with the University of Michigan to test a new Peer Advising for Veterans' Education Program. (Courtesy Lone Star College System) Lone Star College-Montgomery entered an interlocal agreement with the University of Michigan to test a new Peer Advising for Veterans' Education Program, or PAVE. The Lone Star College System board of trustees approved implementation of the program at a board meeting Feb. 2.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Bellaire mayor sees 'forward progress' into 2023 with new city manager as a key factor

City of Bellaire Mayor Andrew Friedberg at the 2023 State of the City on Feb. 6. (Melissa Enaje/Community Impact Newspaper) At the city of Bellaire’s State of the City address, Mayor Andrew Friedberg outlined key projects in 2023 that residents can expect advancing well into the year, including the $3.8 million water line replacement project to the $5.7 million drainage improvement program. He highlighted the one major component to such advancements: the new city manager, Sharon Citino.
BELLAIRE, TX
