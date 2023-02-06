The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. In a world where Turnstile are soundtracking Taco Bell adverts and getting fits off on the Grammys red carpet, there is keen anticipation in the hardcore world as to which, if any, bands from the scene will follow them overground. Drain, the California trio whose cartoon-like aesthetic and chaotic, grin-inducing live show has already made them cult heros, have got to stand somewhere near the front of the line. That may put undue pressure on their new song "Evil Finds Light" but you wouldn't tell to listen to it. This is pure, unadulterated fun from the very first riff.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO