Eric Johnson 'Knew' About Jessica Simpson's Secret Romp With 'Massive Movie Star,' Spills Source
There are no more skeletons in Jessica Simpson's closet for her husband to find. The musician's bombshell revelation about her scandalous romp with a famous movie star was a shock to everyone except Eric Johnson, who knows all about his wife's past romances. "Jessica has been opening up about really everything. She still had some secrets and she wanted to get them off her chest," a source recently spilled to a news outlet, pointing out that Simpson's hubby "knew previously" about her dating history.Earlier this month, the 42-year-old spilled that she had a romance with an unnamed "massive movie star,"...
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
The FADER
Scooter Braun now owns Quality Control Music
Quality Control Music, the label home to Atlanta artists including Migos, Lil Baby, and Lil Yachty, has been acquired by Hybe America, the company led by Scooter Braun. Braun is perhaps best known as Justin Bieber's manager. The New York Times estimates the deal to be worth around $300 million.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
The FADER
Lizzo and SZA join forces for “Special” remix
Lizzo has dropped a new remix of her song "Special," featuring SZA. The original version of the Max Martin-produced song appears on Lizzo's 2022 album of the same name. The updated version opens with a SZA verse in which she taps into the song's self-love themes, singing "All I know is only God can judge me, I don't hide my heart, I wear it on me."
The FADER
Song You Need: Babyface Ray defies the leaks and drops “Ron Artest”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. If you’re even slightly plugged in to rap leaks, you’ve probably had Babyface Ray‘s “Ron Artest” bookmarked since it first emerged in 2020. It would have been understandable had Babyface decided to let the song live as an unofficial release despite its status as a signature in his catalog — it worked for Playboi Carti, who has refused to drop some of the leaks that have been most embraced by his fans, even when his officially released works were (initially, anyway) unfavorably compared to them.
The FADER
SZA wanted to sign to Odd Future before landing at Top Dawg Entertainment
In 2013, SZA became the first female artist signed to Top Dawg Entertainment, the label that launched Kendrick Lamar and ScHoolboy Q. But before she landed at the label that would release her classic albums Ctrl and SOS, SZA had her eyes on another, very different Los Angeles-based label: Odd Future, founded by Tyler, the Creator in 2011.
The FADER
Jessie Ware confirms That Feels Good! album details, shares “Pearls”
Jessie Ware has returned with new music and details of her latest solo album. Ware, who in addition to releasing music is the host of the Table Manners podcast, will release That Feels Good! on April 28. It is the follow-up to 2020 album What’s Your Pleasure? and features new song "Pearls" which is streaming below.
The FADER
David Guetta makes potent anti-A.I. case by creating a song with an Eminem deepfake
As the internet gets flooded with A.I.-generated content created by tools like ChatGPT and DALL-E, the conversation around them can feel like a debate over the precise path of huge boulder that’s rolling downhill toward us. Questions of personal responsibility among the powerful seem futile. In creative fields, it can feel naive to rely on major artists — those with the ubiquity and quality control of Kentucky Fried Chicken — to use these tools responsibly. If you need a case study in how a lack of restraint with A.I. can lead to upsetting results, French mega DJ David Guetta helpfully provided one yesterday.
The FADER
Prolific songwriter Burt Bacharach dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the prolific composer and songwriter who penned some of the most iconic tunes of the 20th century, has died. He passed away due to natural causes Wednesday in his Los Angeles home, his publicist confirmed to the Associated Press. He was 94. Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Bacharach...
The FADER
Indigo De Souza announces new album, shares “Young & Dumber”
Indigo De Souza has confirmed details of new album All of This Will End. The album, the singer-songwriter's follow-up to 2021's Any Shape You Take, is out on April 28 via Saddle Creek. The first single from All of This Will End, "Younger & Dumber," is out now. It comes...
The FADER
Song You Need: Llainwire’s cybernetic dancehall
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. There’s not much concrete information out there on Llainwire, the young and underground-minded (and possibly anime-referencing) dancehall rapper who came across my timeline last night. They’ve only got two songs to their name on streaming platforms: “Casca,” a brawny space-trap song with glistening waterfall synth, rattling bass, and “Trust Fund,” which dropped earlier this week. It’s in the latter track where Llainwire’s idiosyncracies really shine: if “Casca” was the honey, sweet and serviceable, “Trust Fund” is the medicine, bitter at first but a healing jolt to your decaying “Bangers Only” playlist.
The FADER
U.K. band Squid return with second album details
Squid, the U.K. post-punk group who broke through in 2021 with debut album Bright Green Field, have announced details of a new album. O Monolith is out on June 9 via Warp with album opener "Swing (In A Dream)" available to stream from today. “Swing (In A Dream)” was inspired...
The FADER
Jadasea and Laron share new album The Corner: Vol. 1
London-based rapper Jadasea's albums, so far in his career, have been short and hazy efforts. The sort that pass you by like a cool breeze. It's fair to say, however, that The Corner: Vol 1 represents something of a sea chance. Teaming up with producer Laron, a New York native, the new album packs 26 tracks into a near hour-long runtime with Jadasea using that time and space to express himself in a host of different ways. In January we covered "Middle Of It" and now the whole project can be streamed. Check it out below.
The FADER
Lonnie Holley and Moor Mother share new song “I Am A Part Of The Wonder”
Lonnie Holley has shared the second single from his forthcoming album, Oh Me Oh My. “I Am A Part Of The Wonder,” a joint cut with Moor Mother, follows the record’s Michael Stipe-featuring lead offering and title track, a certified Song You Need. Today’s single (February 8),...
The FADER
Tony Shhnow is an eligible bachelor in Popstar Benny’s “All the Girls <3” video
Popstar Benny, the Atlanta producer with a seemingly bottomless sewing kit, has been pushing out bespoke instrumentals at a fast-fashion clip. In January, he shared University!, a 20-track project with an expansive sonic palette, stretching well beyond the confines of the jittery plugg beats he’s best known for, and an overflowing guest list.
The FADER
The Church of Satan unmoved by Sam Smith, Kim Petras Grammys performance
Sam Smith has become something of a beacon for controversy in recent weeks, upsetting conservative figures in their home country over a recent music video and doing the same in the U.S. after this weekend's Grammys. The latter was down to a performance of "Unholy," alongside Kim Petras, that upset the likes of Ted Cruz and Marjorie Taylor Greene. They were among a horde of right-wing voices outraged by Smith and Petras essentially donning Halloween garb, complete with devil horns and caged dancers, to perform their hit single. If nothing else, it seems the cartoonly evil performance proved that snowflakes can withstand the temperatures in the fiery pits of hell.
The FADER
Song You Need: Drain’s anxious energy
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. In a world where Turnstile are soundtracking Taco Bell adverts and getting fits off on the Grammys red carpet, there is keen anticipation in the hardcore world as to which, if any, bands from the scene will follow them overground. Drain, the California trio whose cartoon-like aesthetic and chaotic, grin-inducing live show has already made them cult heros, have got to stand somewhere near the front of the line. That may put undue pressure on their new song "Evil Finds Light" but you wouldn't tell to listen to it. This is pure, unadulterated fun from the very first riff.
The FADER
Listen to new Central Cee song “Me and You”
Central Cee has shared new song "Me and You," a heartfelt dedication to a loved one that arrives just in time for Valentine's Day. A video for the song, shot in Korea, is due to drop on February 14 to mark the occasion. Listen to the audio below. Much like...
The FADER
New Music Friday: The best new albums out today
Trying to keep up with this week’s best and most exciting new music? Every Friday, we collect the best new albums available on streaming services on one page. This week, check out Kelela's Raven, Paramore's This Is Why, Liv.e's Girl In The Half Pearl, and more. Kelela, Raven. The...
