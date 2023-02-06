Local students give back to Joplin's Ronald McDonald House
JOPLIN, Mo. - First-grade students from St. Mary's Colgan Elementary School in Pittsburg today visited Joplin's Ronald McDonald House in celebration of Catholic Schools Week 2023.
