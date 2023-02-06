ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Local students give back to Joplin's Ronald McDonald House

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TpghZ_0keKdXLN00

JOPLIN, Mo. - First-grade students from St. Mary's Colgan Elementary School in Pittsburg today visited Joplin's Ronald McDonald House in celebration of Catholic Schools Week 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Motorcyclist is killed in a crash in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday morning. Investigators say the driver hit a curb on Grand Street east of the Grant Avenue intersection just after 2:30. Police will release the name of the victim when relatives are notified. This is the sixth...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police arrest an uninvited guest inside Springfield, Mo., home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for entering a home uninvited in a Springfield neighborhood. Officers responded to the incident near the intersection of Calhoun and Colgate around noon on Monday. Officers found the man near the door inside the house. He complied with the officers during the arrest.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy