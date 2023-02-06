ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bpdnews.com

One Suspect Arrested After Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester

At about 5:21 PM, on Friday, February 10. 2023, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to a radio call for a person with a gun in the area of 48 Wildwood Street in Dorchester. While enroute, officers received information from Boston Police 911 dispatchers, that the suspect was threatening...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston

At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Following standoff in Dudley, man arrested for firing shots in the open

DUDLEY — After a half-hour standoff with a large police presence in the area of Chase Avenue, a man who earlier fired shots in the air was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault and disturbing the peace. At 11:45 a.m. Dudley police responded to a disturbance where the man left the area with a black gun, according to a statement from Dudley Police Chief Marek Karlowicz. ...
DUDLEY, MA
whdh.com

Lynn police arrest man after vehicle break-ins

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man is facing charges following a series of alleged vehicle break-ins, police announced Wednesday. The Lynn Police Department said it arrested Marin Opacak, 29, after responding to calls reporting break-ins on Monday. Responding officers learned a gun had been stolen from one of the vehicles, police said.
LYNN, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing Person Alert: 14-Year-Old Timothy Mason, of East Boston

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate Timothy Mason, 14, of East Boston. He is described as a black male, 5’11”, 110lbs and has been missing since Wednesday, January 25, 2023, after running away from 99 Gladstone Street in East Boston.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Loaded Firearm Recovered after a Traffic Stop in Downtown Boston

At about 7:30 PM, on Monday, February 6, 2023, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown), made an on-site firearm arrest of Kevin Demetrius, 34, of Everett. Officers were on patrol in the area of Essex Street and Oxford Street when they observed illegal drug activity inside a motor vehicle. Officers...
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester man charged with attempted murder in shots-fired incident near courthouse

WORCESTER — A second city man has been arrested in connection with shots fired Feb 2 near the Worcester District Courthouse. The man is alleged to have fired at a vehicle operated by the first man who was arrested, according to court records. James Freeman, 31, of Worcester, was arrested at around 6 p.m. Wednesday on charges of assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, and several firearms charges. ...
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man held for alleged murder of Lori Medeiros indicted on new charges after gun, drugs, money found in stash house

The 34-year-old Norton and Medford man already being held without bail on charges of Second-Degree Murder and Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide connected to the November 7, 2022 fatal crash on Kingman Road in Taunton which claimed the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman is now accused of a litany of other drug trafficking and illegal firearm charges, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced.
TAUNTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Suspect for Breaking and Entering in Brighton

At about 5:42 PM, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, officers assigned to District D-14 (Brighton), made an on-sight warrant arrest of Francis Gomez, 35, of Brighton while in the area of 276 North Beacon Street in Brighton. Officers made contact with Francis Gomez and placed him under arrest without incident on a warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court for charges of Breaking & Entering Building Nighttime.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman accused of murdering her boyfriend held without bail

A Massachusetts woman charged with murdering her boyfriend was ordered held without bail on Thursday after being arraigned in Superior Court and pleading not guilty, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker announced. 64-year-old Judy Church of Salisbury had previously been arraigned in Newburyport District Court after being arrested in...
SALISBURY, MA

