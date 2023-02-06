Read full article on original website
bpdnews.com
One Suspect Arrested After Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester
At about 5:21 PM, on Friday, February 10. 2023, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to a radio call for a person with a gun in the area of 48 Wildwood Street in Dorchester. While enroute, officers received information from Boston Police 911 dispatchers, that the suspect was threatening...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston
At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
WCVB
Men armed with handgun tried to drill their way into Quincy, Massachusetts apartment, police say
QUINCY, Mass. — Two men armed with a gun used a drill to try to gain access to a Quincy apartment early Friday before the resident woke up and called police, officials said. Officers were called at 3 a.m. to a residence off Ricciuti Drive on a report of two men trying to break into an apartment.
Worcester police seek help finding second suspect in October homicide
WORCESTER — Police are asking the public for help in locating a Worcester man charged in the killing of a 28-year-old man on Burncoat Street. On Friday, Worcester police released a wanted poster for 23-year-old Kelvin Verde. Police say he has been charged with murder and there is an active warrant out...
Roxbury man facing homicide charges in connection with fatal Mass and Cass hit-and-run
A Roxbury man is facing charges after a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in the area of Mass and Cass in January.
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing Person Alert: 14-Year-Old Timothy Mason, of East Boston
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate Timothy Mason, 14, of East Boston. He is described as a black male, 5’11”, 110lbs and has been missing since Wednesday, January 25, 2023, after running away from 99 Gladstone Street in East Boston.
Worcester man charged with attempted murder in shots-fired incident near courthouse
WORCESTER — A second city man has been arrested in connection with shots fired Feb 2 near the Worcester District Courthouse. The man is alleged to have fired at a vehicle operated by the first man who was arrested, according to court records. James Freeman, 31, of Worcester, was arrested at around 6 p.m. Wednesday on charges of assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, and several firearms charges. ...
whdh.com
MBTA Transit Police: 15 year old arrested, 2nd teen sought after both allegedly attacked man on train
A teenager was arrested and another is being sought by MBTA Transit Police after a man was assaulted aboard a train on Wednesday. In a social media post, the police department said TPD officers at Ruggles station were alerted just before 2:30 p.m. about the assault. According to police, two...
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested in connection to Nashua hit-and-run
NASHUA— A 30-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Nashua yesterday. Police say Jesus Lopez, of Lowell, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with conduct after an accident. On January 28, police were notified of an accident on the F.E. Everett Turnpike. Responding officers say the driver...
Police look to ID suspect who punched 62-year-old woman in Downtown Crossing concourse
MBTA Transit Police said the suspect struck the woman with a closed fist unprovoked and without warning. MBTA Transit Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who punched a 62-year-old woman. The incident occurred at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Downtown Crossing concourse. Police say the...
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing Person Alert: 69-year-old, Janet Waclawski of Boston
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate 69-year-old Janet Waclawski of Boston, who was last seen at about 3:30 PM on Monday, February 6, 2023, in the area of 1640 Washington Street, Boston. Waclawski suffers from mental health issues.
Police: Charges sought against driver who crashed through barrier at Alewife parking garage
Transit Police say the driver’s reckless actions caused numerous people to be hit with “significant debris,” and injured a young girl.
whdh.com
Lynn police arrest man after vehicle break-ins
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man is facing charges following a series of alleged vehicle break-ins, police announced Wednesday. The Lynn Police Department said it arrested Marin Opacak, 29, after responding to calls reporting break-ins on Monday. Responding officers learned a gun had been stolen from one of the vehicles, police said.
bpdnews.com
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Detective Thomas J. Gill Killed in The Line of Duty on This Day 35 Years Ago
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Detective Thomas J. Gill Killed in The Line of Duty on This Day 35 Years Ago: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Detective Thomas J. Gill who was killed in the line of duty on this very day 35 years ago. On February 10, 1988. Detective Gill was killed when he was struck by a train while investigating a breaking and entering in Allston. While searching for stolen firearms on the train tracks in Brighton, he was struck by an Amtrak train and was pronounced at the scene.
Lynn police searching for suspect in shooting of 16-year-old Wendy’s worker
Police in Lynn are still searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting on Tuesday that left a 16-year-old Wendy’s worker hospitalized.
Lexington man who allegedly threw bananas at neighbors pleads guilty to criminal harassment
A Lexington man who allegedly threw bananas on the property of his Haitian neighbors pled guilty to charges of criminal harassment, a criminal civil rights violation and a slew of firearms-related charges, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office announced Thursday.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect for Breaking and Entering in Brighton
At about 5:42 PM, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, officers assigned to District D-14 (Brighton), made an on-sight warrant arrest of Francis Gomez, 35, of Brighton while in the area of 276 North Beacon Street in Brighton. Officers made contact with Francis Gomez and placed him under arrest without incident on a warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court for charges of Breaking & Entering Building Nighttime.
Chance Brown charged with machine gun possession; was target of Worcester shooting
A Worcester man who was reportedly the target of a shooting and hours later arrested and charged with possession of a machine gun last week was ordered held without bail Wednesday. Chance Brown, 22, pleaded not guilty to all seven charges he is facing during his arraignment in Worcester Superior...
Brockton man arrested for suspended license, trafficking marijuana, and running from police
The Massachusetts State Police arrested a man from Brockton with a suspended license trafficking marijuana after he ran away from the police.
Man being held for 2nd degree murder in fatal Taunton crash indicted for drug trafficking, DA says
A 34-year-old man charged in a deadly Taunton crash that killed a Middleborough mother has also been indicted on numerous drug trafficking and illegal firearm charges after investigators searched a Norton home, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Wednesday.
