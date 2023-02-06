ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bpdnews.com

One Suspect Arrested After Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester

At about 5:21 PM, on Friday, February 10. 2023, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to a radio call for a person with a gun in the area of 48 Wildwood Street in Dorchester. While enroute, officers received information from Boston Police 911 dispatchers, that the suspect was threatening...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston

At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing Person Alert: 14-Year-Old Timothy Mason, of East Boston

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate Timothy Mason, 14, of East Boston. He is described as a black male, 5’11”, 110lbs and has been missing since Wednesday, January 25, 2023, after running away from 99 Gladstone Street in East Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester man charged with attempted murder in shots-fired incident near courthouse

WORCESTER — A second city man has been arrested in connection with shots fired Feb 2 near the Worcester District Courthouse. The man is alleged to have fired at a vehicle operated by the first man who was arrested, according to court records. James Freeman, 31, of Worcester, was arrested at around 6 p.m. Wednesday on charges of assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, and several firearms charges. ...
WORCESTER, MA
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested in connection to Nashua hit-and-run

NASHUA— A 30-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Nashua yesterday. Police say Jesus Lopez, of Lowell, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with conduct after an accident. On January 28, police were notified of an accident on the F.E. Everett Turnpike. Responding officers say the driver...
NASHUA, NH
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing Person Alert: 69-year-old, Janet Waclawski of Boston

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate 69-year-old Janet Waclawski of Boston, who was last seen at about 3:30 PM on Monday, February 6, 2023, in the area of 1640 Washington Street, Boston. Waclawski suffers from mental health issues.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Lynn police arrest man after vehicle break-ins

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man is facing charges following a series of alleged vehicle break-ins, police announced Wednesday. The Lynn Police Department said it arrested Marin Opacak, 29, after responding to calls reporting break-ins on Monday. Responding officers learned a gun had been stolen from one of the vehicles, police said.
LYNN, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Detective Thomas J. Gill Killed in The Line of Duty on This Day 35 Years Ago

BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Detective Thomas J. Gill Killed in The Line of Duty on This Day 35 Years Ago: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Detective Thomas J. Gill who was killed in the line of duty on this very day 35 years ago. On February 10, 1988. Detective Gill was killed when he was struck by a train while investigating a breaking and entering in Allston. While searching for stolen firearms on the train tracks in Brighton, he was struck by an Amtrak train and was pronounced at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Suspect for Breaking and Entering in Brighton

At about 5:42 PM, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, officers assigned to District D-14 (Brighton), made an on-sight warrant arrest of Francis Gomez, 35, of Brighton while in the area of 276 North Beacon Street in Brighton. Officers made contact with Francis Gomez and placed him under arrest without incident on a warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court for charges of Breaking & Entering Building Nighttime.
