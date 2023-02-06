ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston

At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Brockton, Somerset and Everett residents arrested in Brockton on gun charges after Taunton armed robbery, shooting

Police say a future tragedy was averted when Brockton Police Detectives seized two guns and ammunition and arrested three people racing through Brockton Wednesday after allegedly committing an armed robbery in Taunton. Taunton Police reported the suspects fired at a residence causing property damage. Taunton authorities, along with the State...
BROCKTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Following standoff in Dudley, man arrested for firing shots in the open

DUDLEY — After a half-hour standoff with a large police presence in the area of Chase Avenue, a man who earlier fired shots in the air was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault and disturbing the peace. At 11:45 a.m. Dudley police responded to a disturbance where the man left the area with a black gun, according to a statement from Dudley Police Chief Marek Karlowicz. ...
DUDLEY, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm in Roxbury after Investigation

At about 6:05 PM, on Monday, February 6, 2023, members of the Youth Violence Strike Force, and officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), made an on-site firearm arrest of Tarik Muhammad, 28, of Roxbury. While on patrol, in the area of Centre Street and Gardner Street, officers attempted to stop...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing Person Alert: 14-Year-Old Timothy Mason, of East Boston

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate Timothy Mason, 14, of East Boston. He is described as a black male, 5’11”, 110lbs and has been missing since Wednesday, January 25, 2023, after running away from 99 Gladstone Street in East Boston.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Lynn police arrest man after vehicle break-ins

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man is facing charges following a series of alleged vehicle break-ins, police announced Wednesday. The Lynn Police Department said it arrested Marin Opacak, 29, after responding to calls reporting break-ins on Monday. Responding officers learned a gun had been stolen from one of the vehicles, police said.
LYNN, MA
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested in connection to Nashua hit-and-run

NASHUA— A 30-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Nashua yesterday. Police say Jesus Lopez, of Lowell, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with conduct after an accident. On January 28, police were notified of an accident on the F.E. Everett Turnpike. Responding officers say the driver...
NASHUA, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man held for alleged murder of Lori Medeiros indicted on new charges after gun, drugs, money found in stash house

The 34-year-old Norton and Medford man already being held without bail on charges of Second-Degree Murder and Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide connected to the November 7, 2022 fatal crash on Kingman Road in Taunton which claimed the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman is now accused of a litany of other drug trafficking and illegal firearm charges, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced.
TAUNTON, MA

