ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bald Head Island, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WilmingtonBiz

CFPUA Moves Ahead With Infrastructure Design To Bring Utilities To Northern NHC

Plans to install infrastructure to spur development in northern New Hanover County, including a planned business park, are moving forward. At its meeting Wednesday, the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority board approved a design contract with McKim & Creed for $1.5 million. The designs are part of an interlocal agreement CFPUA and New Hanover County entered into in September 2022 to install infrastructure in multiple areas in northern New Hanover County, primarily along Holly Shelter and Blue Clay roads.
WilmingtonBiz

Harbor Freight To Open Second Location In Wilmington

Discount tool store Harbor Freight Tools has announced plans to open a second location in Wilmington. The California-based company will open the new location this spring in the Ogden area at 7316 Market St., according to a news release. Construction on the new store has already started but an official...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy