Plans to install infrastructure to spur development in northern New Hanover County, including a planned business park, are moving forward. At its meeting Wednesday, the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority board approved a design contract with McKim & Creed for $1.5 million. The designs are part of an interlocal agreement CFPUA and New Hanover County entered into in September 2022 to install infrastructure in multiple areas in northern New Hanover County, primarily along Holly Shelter and Blue Clay roads.

1 DAY AGO