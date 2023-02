A pedestrian was killed on I-90 near Snoqualmie on Monday, according to a report from the Washington State Patrol. The pedestrian, who law enforcement have identified as a 33-year-old woman from Lakewood, was said to have been walking westbound on I-90 between Snoqualmie and North Bend. According to the WSP, the pedestrian was fatally struck by a sedan just after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 6.

SNOQUALMIE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO