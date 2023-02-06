ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunset Beach, NC

This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

As Valentine's Day draws ever closer, you may be scrambling to plan a romantic date with your partner. Though it may seem a bit too late to craft faraway vacations or weekend getaways, it turns out you don't have to go too far to find a romantic place to spend time with the person you love.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most romantic hotel in each state, including a charming spot right here in North Carolina. According to the site:

"Whether your idea of romance is soaking in a heart-shaped tub, dancing under the stars, strolling arm in arm through a vineyard, or snuggling as you watch the Northern Lights, the right hotel will set the scene for romance."

So which spot in North Carolina was named the most romantic hotel in the state?

Sunset Inn

Located in Sunset Beach, the Sunset Inn will make you think you just stepped into a scene from A Walk to Remember, with plenty of access to walks along the ocean. Stunning views combined with charming touches makes a stay at this hotel one to remember.

The Sunset Inn is located at 9 E N Shore Drive in Sunset Beach.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"At the tail end of the chain of North Carolina's Brunswick Islands is Sunset Inn in Sunset Beach. The lovely town is so well-known for romance that it is the setting for Nicholas Sparks' latest novel, Every Breath. The intimate inn offers luxury guest rooms with lovely ocean views. The honey-colored wood floors in the entrance and living area are inviting. It's little charms like that and breakfast on a lace-covered table each morning that helps subtly set the stage for celebrating love. The four grand rooms have a private porch and a Jacuzzi."

Check out Reader's Digest to see its full list of the most romantic hotels in the country.

