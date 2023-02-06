ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Tennessee

By Sarah Tate
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

As Valentine's Day draws ever closer, you may be scrambling to plan a romantic date with your partner. Though it may seem a bit too late to craft faraway vacations or weekend getaways, it turns out you don't have to go too far to find a romantic place to spend time with the person you love .

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most romantic hotel in each state, including a charming spot right here in Tennessee. According to the site:

"Whether your idea of romance is soaking in a heart-shaped tub, dancing under the stars, strolling arm in arm through a vineyard, or snuggling as you watch the Northern Lights, the right hotel will set the scene for romance."

So which spot in Tennessee was named the most romantic hotel in the state?

The Hermitage

Nashville's oldest hotel, The Hermitage is a great place to spend time with your partner while enjoying the charms of Music City. Stunning architecture of the past combined with modern touches makes a stay at this historic hotel one to remember.

The Hermitage Hotel is located at 231 6th Avenue N in Nashville.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"In addition to being Nashville's oldest and longest running hotel, The Hermitage Hotel has been honored with many awards and accolades. The preserve beauty of the hotel showcases its enduring grandeur, while modern innovations continue to add comforts. With 24-hour concierge services and on-call limo services, it's easy to explore Nashville while continuing the luxury experience you have with the hotel."

Check out Reader's Digest to see its full list of the most romantic hotels in the country.

