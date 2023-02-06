Read full article on original website
insideradio.com
Modern Rock Ousts Adult Hits As ‘96.1 The Zone’ Makes Reno Debut.
Reno Media Group launches modern rock “96.1 The Zone” on a trio of signals to serve Northern Nevada. The new station features core artists including Green Day, Sublime, Imagine Dragons, Blink 182, Black Keys, Coldplay, Fall Out Boy, Foo Fighters, Linkin Park, and Nirvana. “The Zone” replaces adult...
This Tahoe lodge is among the top-rated U.S. ski hotels by guests
Hotels.com guests love this recently expanded spot.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
3 Lake Tahoe spas included on ‘America’s Favorite’ list
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Three spa businesses at Lake Tahoe have been recognized as “America’s Favorite Spas of 2022” by a national website that showcases the best spa and wellness experiences in North America. Stillwater Spa & Salon, located at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa...
KOLO TV Reno
Tips for owning chicken in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With egg prices soaring, some in Reno may want to start your own chicken coop. The City of Reno doesn’t regulate chickens, so you can own them without much of an issue and there aren’t any restrictions as to how many you can own.
KOLO TV Reno
Step inside Noble Pie Parlor in Midtown as they celebrate National Pizza Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Treat yourself to an extra slice of one of America’s favorite foods! Thursday is National Pizza Day. which is observed every year on Feb. 9. Did you know that the nation’s first pizzeria is believed to be Lombardi’s in New York, established in 19-05. Antica Pizzeria Port’alba in Naples, Italy is thought to be the world’s first pizzeria, established in 1738. And According to National Day Calendar, the most popular type of pizza is pepperoni.
nevadabusiness.com
Roundabout Announces Ownership of Franco Baking Company
SPARKS, Nev. — MaryBeth and Colin Smith, local business owners of Roundabout Catering, Smith and River, Tannenbaum Events Center and The Meadows events venue, have announced the acquisition of Franco Baking Company. For more than 50 years, Franco Baking Company has been producing freshly baked bread at its facility...
FOX Reno
Man wanted for California murder arrested after hours-long standoff at Reno motel
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man wanted for a murder in central California was arrested in Reno after an hours-long standoff with police at a local motel. Hector Arreola, 35, was arrested after he barricaded himself inside a room at the Motel 6 off Wells Avenue late Thursday night.
Don't drive to Tahoe on any Friday in February, travel experts say
Driving to Tahoe? Here's when Waze, Caltrans and tourism officials suggest leaving.
Nevada prisons director: Holes under fences, aging buildings — and a need for volunteer organizations’ help
Holes under the fences and prisons that are "falling apart" after years of neglect are just some of the problems Nevada Department of Corrections Director James Dzurenda faces.
KOLO TV Reno
Crash near Galleria Pkwy. hospitalizes 2
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Friday afternoon crash resulted in the hospitalization of two people, Sparks PD said. They say the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Disc Drive, just east of Galleria Parkway. A white SUV crossed the median and hit a VW Beetle. Investigators believe the driver of...
This 600-mile Trail Will Connect 15 Mountain Towns Across the American West
Pack plenty of water — this one is a doozy.
KOLO TV Reno
SR208 through Wilson Canyon to open for commute hours
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will open State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon for commute hours only. The area has been closed since January when a rockslide scattered debris across a 400-foot stretch of roadway through the canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington. The road...
KOLO TV Reno
Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
Reno agrees to $250,000 settlement with observer hit by pepper balls at protest
The Reno City Council will discuss Wednesday whether to grant a $250,000 settlement to Rebecca Gasca, a former legal observer for the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, who sued after she said she was hit by pepper balls shot by local police at a downtown Black Lives Matter protest in 2020. The post Reno agrees to $250,000 settlement with observer hit by pepper balls at protest appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Truckee Meadows knocks down car fire in Sun Valley
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District quickly knocked down a car fire in Sun Valley Thursday evening. The car caught fire inside a garage on the 300 block of Brownlee Lane in Sun Valley. The fire emitted significant smoke into the surrounding area, but no further...
2news.com
Carson River Sunset / Carson City, NV
Here's a great sunset hike you can do along the Carson River Park, with Prison Hill in the distance. The Silver Saddle Ranch is nearby with plenty of wildlife and views of the river in Carson City. Enjoy the views and thanks for watching! KTVN Jeff Martinez https://www.alltrails.com/parks/us/nevada/carson-river-park.
NV Energy, Southwest Gas grilled at Nevada Legislature
Utility companies that have met heavy criticism over rates and outages in recent months came face to face with lawmakers on Thursday in Carson City.
Record-Courier
Maverik wins fifth approval in three years
Gardnerville’s new design standards resulted in the Town Board seeking redesign of a project along Highway 395 at the southern en-trance to the town. The Gardnerville Maverik appeared for the fifth time to undergo a design review. The design review will likely be the only public hearing for either project.
KOLO TV Reno
Oddie Blvd. to close at Silverada Blvd. for pedestrian bridge removal
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will be closing Oddie Blvd. at Silverada Blvd. for two consecutive weekends for the demolition of a pedestrian bridge. The demolition is part of the ongoing Oddie Wells Project. Silverada Blvd. will remain open to through traffic. The section of road will be closed starting...
beckersasc.com
Nevada physician sued for negligence, wrongful death
Medina Culver, DO, has been sued by a former patient's family for alleged wrongful death, This is Reno reported Feb. 6. America's Frontline Doctors, an advocacy group that was formed to oppose public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, is also named in the suit. The lawsuit...
