RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Treat yourself to an extra slice of one of America’s favorite foods! Thursday is National Pizza Day. which is observed every year on Feb. 9. Did you know that the nation’s first pizzeria is believed to be Lombardi’s in New York, established in 19-05. Antica Pizzeria Port’alba in Naples, Italy is thought to be the world’s first pizzeria, established in 1738. And According to National Day Calendar, the most popular type of pizza is pepperoni.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO