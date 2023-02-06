ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 11

Tom Richards
4d ago

This person is definitely the wrong person to be voting for. Nothing but another liberal. We do not need liberals in Wisconsin.

Reply
7
Porky-da-pig
4d ago

She wants to fight extremism. I am a White pro-life conservative and that is extreme to her.

Reply
9
michael
4d ago

Like that was a surprise, from a liberal paper

Reply
12
Related
The Center Square

Election preview: Wisconsin statewide primary

The statewide primary for Wisconsin will be held Feb. 21, 2023. The filing deadline to run was on Jan. 3. Candidates are running in elections for the following offices: Wisconsin State Senate District 8.Wisconsin Supreme Court – Justice Patience Roggensack’s seat. Ballotpedia is also covering local elections in the following areas: Madison, Wisconsin.Milwaukee, Wisconsin. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
wnanews.com

After rejecting staffing requests, Wisconsin Republicans approve DSPS audit

This story was produced by Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit, nonpartisan investigative reporting organization that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues in Wisconsin. Republican lawmakers have authorized an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services after years of rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ requests to...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Why Republican lawmakers are calling for 'dignity and compassion' from Gov. Evers in the wake of Milwaukee police officer’s death

MADISON, Wis. — A group of Republican lawmakers from across Wisconsin sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday to express their concerns over how he has reacted to the death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a robbery in the early morning hours of Feb. 7.
MILWAUKEE, WI
101 WIXX

Wisconsin GOP Legislators Propose Restitution Before Voting Bill

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature proposed a bill requiring state residents convicted of a felony to pay restitution costs before they can vote. Current Wisconsin statues have a person convicted of a felony denied the right to vote unless it’s restored through a pardon or through...
WISCONSIN STATE
Courthouse News Service

Wisconsin election fraud claims goes to state court

MADISON, Wis. — A federal judge in Wisconsin found in favor of Democratic electors on their motion to remand their lawsuit, which alleges that certain Republican electors and two attorneys associated with them conspired to cast a false slate of electoral votes for Donald Trump in a ploy to overturn the 2020 election even though President Joe Biden had won the state’s popular vote, to Dane County Circuit Court. The case concerns state-law civil conspiracy and public nuisance claims that should be heard in a state court.
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

Meet the Candidates: Daniel Kelly

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- On February 21, Wisconsinites will vote in the spring primary to chose a new justice for the state Supreme Court. One of the four candidates is Daniel Kelly, who sat on the bench from 2016 until he lost his re-election bid in 2020. Newswatch 12's Kyle Pozorski...
WISCONSIN STATE
B100

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
WISCONSIN STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Wisconsin Strangles Cases Since November

Since November 2022, there have been reported cases of strangles in nine Wisconsin counties. Below is an overview of confirmed cases and potential exposures. In La Crosse County, a yearling Quarter Horse filly who was rescued from a kill pen a few months ago was sampled on January 30 and reported on February 6. She had a low-positive PCR and had previously experienced nasal discharge. Ten to 15 other horses are located on the premises without clinical signs. The affected horse is under voluntary quarantine.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Air Force One brings Wisconsinites together

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Oh there he is! Oh my gosh! I need to tell my wife,” Bob Manor said, pointing up at the sky with his finger as the plane flew over everyone’s heads before sticking a smooth landing at Madison’s Truax Field. Onlookers pulled...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin Republicans push back on Biden’s speech in the Badger State

On Wednesday, the Madison Metropolitan School District announced superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins would retire at the end of July. President Joe Biden rallied supporters in Wisconsin on Wednesday, trying to shore up the backing of working-class voters. A dozen rally outside Biden’s visit in DeForest. Updated: 4 hours ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Here are 5 of Wisconsin’s most scenic hiking trails

Touting thousands of miles of hiking trails, Wisconsin truly is a hiker’s dream destination. We’ve compiled a list of 5 “must hike” locations around the state that you shouldn’t miss this year. 1. Manitou Falls Trail. 2. Lost Creek Falls. 3. Lion’s Den Trail.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

COVID self-tests: Wisconsin households eligible to order 2 every month

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announces that Wisconsin households can now get two free at-home COVID-19 self-test kits every month through the Say Yes! COVID Test website. According to a press release, each test kit includes five rapid antigen tests, for a total of 10 self-tests....
WISCONSIN STATE
B105

Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties

If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gov. Evers proposes local sales tax hikes to pay for services

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday proposed that counties and more than two dozen large cities in Wisconsin be allowed to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services such as police and fire protection and road repairs. He first unveiled a proposal to...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Former Western Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind Lands Lobby Job

Former western Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind’s new job will keep him in Washington, D.C. Kind yesterday said he’s been hired as a senior policy advisor at the firm Arnold & Porter. Kind just ended a 26-year career in Congress, he chose not to run for re-election last fall.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy