ValueWalk
Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023
We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
ValueWalk
Microsoft’s Takeover Of Activision Blizzard Blown Off Course By CMA
The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is opposing Microsoft‘s planned takeover of games developer Activision Blizzard. The CMA has provisionally concluded it would result in higher prices, fewer choices and less innovation. The $69bn (£57bn) deal would see Microsoft acquire hit titles such as Call of Duty...
ValueWalk
Dan Loeb Goes Long AIG [Third Point’s Full 2022 Investor Letter]
Dan Loeb’s letter to Third Point investors for the fourth quarter ended December 2022, discussing his new long position in AIG. During the Fourth Quarter, Third Point returned 1.2% net in the flagship Offshore Fund and 1.2% net in the Ultra Fund. Assets under management on December 31, 2022 were approximately $12.6 billion.
ValueWalk
Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement
Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement By The UK Treasury And Bank Of England. Google search data reveals that online searches for “Digital Currency” exploded by 434% in the UK on the 7th of February, after the UK Treasury and Bank of England announced plans for a digital pound.
ValueWalk
3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
In 2023, the new year has ushered in a new mindset reminiscent of 2020. DraftKings is already up 50% year-to-date. Until there are signs that the heavy institutional hitters are back in the DraftKings game, it’s probably best to sit on the sidelines. Since Plug Power provided its annual...
ValueWalk
Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
Hertz Global Holdings pops on strong results. The outlook for the travel industry is robust for 2023. Hertz Global could keep moving higher but the market may settle into a “wait and see” mood. Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) has had its share of hurdles since 2020, but it,...
ValueWalk
What Does Adani Group Crisis In India Mean For Global Investors?
Global investors should remain open to India’s enormous potential, despite the heightening crisis engulfing the Adani Group, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. Concerns For Adani Group. The observation by Nigel Green of deVere Group comes as...
ValueWalk
Investors Shrug Off Interest Rate Worries And FTSE 100 Heads Higher
FTSE 100 opens higher, powering back up to record highs. Housebuilders shake off latest RICS survey showing a January demand freeze. Compass shares rise after the caterer reports a 24% surge in revenue. Entain slides after takeover rumours were quashed. AstraZeneca profits beat expectations on modest sales. Disney reorganises into...
ValueWalk
5 Fintech Female Leaders To Pay Attention To in 2023
The financial technology (fintech) industry has traditionally been dominated by male CEOs, founders, and leaders. However, a new era of female-led companies is beginning to reshape the industry driven by innovation, creativity, and forward-thinking leadership styles. Women have historically been underrepresented in the fintech industry. However, this is beginning to...
ValueWalk
Here Are The 10 Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies In Jan. 2023
After a dismal performance in 2022, the crypto market kicked off 2023 with a bang. Bitcoin and many other major cryptocurrencies posted impressive gains last month. In fact, few cryptocurrencies were in the red for January. Improving macroeconomic conditions, including moderating inflation and a stabilizing job market, helped boost investor confidence all around. Let’s take a look at the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in Jan. 2023.
ValueWalk
FTSE 100 Closes Below Record High Reached Earlier As Interest Rate Worries Blow In
FTSE 100 ends at 7,885.17 below the record close of 7,901.8 reached on Friday, and down from the all-time high of 30 reached earlier today. BT (LON:BT.A), BP (LON:BP), Next (LON:NXT) and Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) help propel index higher after forecasts a UK recession could be avoided. Worries blow in...
ValueWalk
Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Activision Blizzard is posting growth ahead of an expected merger with Microsoft. Take-Two Interactive is boosted by Zynga but the outlook is dimming. Both stocks are under pressure but one is the clear choice for investors today. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) deal or not, the calendar Q4 results, outlook and analysts’ activity...
ValueWalk
GLJ Research Downgrades United States Steel (X)
On February 10, 2023, GLJ Research downgraded their outlook for United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) from Buy to Sell. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for United States Steel is $29.65. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $44.89. The average price target represents an increase of 5.51% from its latest reported closing price of $28.10.
ValueWalk
Apollo Global Management, Neuberger Berman And Oaktree Capital Provide Private Markets Perspectives In PM Alpha Outlook Webcast
Apollo Global Management, Neuberger Berman And Oaktree Capital Provide Private Markets Perspectives In PM Alpha Outlook Webcast. London 6th February 2023, Private Markets Alpha (PM Alpha), the digital marketplace for asset managers, wealth managers, advisors and distributors to access and distribute private markets investments, has hosted a webcast featuring Steven McElwain, Partner, Real Assets, at Apollo Global Management, Samuel Porat, Managing Director, Head of Royalty and Alternative Income Investments at Neuberger Berman.
ValueWalk
British American Tobacco – Dividend Up 6%. Further Industry Outperformance Expected
Ignoring the effect of exchange rates, British American Tobacco PLC (LON:BATS) saw full year revenues rise by 2.3% to £26.3bn. A small decline in traditional combustible products was more than offset by an increase in sales from new categories such as vapes, which rose by 37.0% to £2.8bn.
ValueWalk
Wireless EV Charging Is Safer Than Plugging In
Wireless EV Charging Uses Magnetic Fields That Are Inherently Safe. The most common method of Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) used today is accomplished via low to high-frequency (30 kHz to 30 MHz) time-varying magnetic fields. This may also be referred to as ‘inductive WPT’ or ‘magnetic field WPT’.
ValueWalk
Goldman Sachs Downgrades Tyson Foods (TSN)
On February 7, 2023, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) from Buy to Neutral. As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tyson Foods is $77.29. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.86% from its latest reported closing price of $61.41.
ValueWalk
TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
Large-cap clothing retailer TJX has been trading in a bullish zone along its 50-day moving average for several weeks. TJX is up 11.14% in the past three months following the company’s most recent earnings report. The entire S&P 500 large-cap retail sector advanced 11% in the past three months.
