WVNews
West Virginia House OKs $105M for battery plant after debate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Lawmakers in West Virginia's House of Delegates on Friday greenlit an investment of $105 million in taxpayer dollars to support a Bill Gates-backed company that is building a renewable energy battery plant in the state's Northern Panhandle. The bill now heads to the Senate for...
WVNews
A partnership to help NCWV residents
In a state with cancer rates that are higher than the national average, the importance of high-quality health care is obvious. But in West Virginia, that care isn’t always available close to home because the state’s rural nature and highway system don’t always make for short commutes to bigger medical facilities that provide the specialized care needed.
WVNews
Saturday Salutes
— The West Virginia National Guard’s 35th Civil Support Team, based in St. Albans, which deployed earlier this week to assist on-scene first responders and incident command at the major train derailment in Ohio. The 35th CST consists of 22 full-time Army and Air National Guard members assigned to 14 different specialties. It’s tasked to provide support to civil authorities at domestic chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or explosive incident sites.
WVNews
Alec Baldwin says part of shooting charge unconstitutional
Alec Baldwin on Friday asked a judge in New Mexico to dismiss a five-year firearm sentencing enhancement in the charges against him, saying it is unconstitutionally based on a law passed after the shooting on the set of the film “Rust.”. “The prosecutors committed a basic legal error by...
