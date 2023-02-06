Arlene H. (Vander Kolk) Dozeman, 92, of Zeeland, formerly of Oakland, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. Arlene was born in Monterey Township, Michigan, on September 28, 1930, to Bert and Gertie (Ver Beek) Vander Kolk. She was baptized in Forest Grove Reformed Church and married James Dozeman in Oakland Christian Reformed Church on March 30, 1950. They raised their three children on the family farm in Oakland and were lifelong members of Oakland CRC. Arlene’s great-grandchildren at Oakland CRC are the seventh generation of Dozemans at Oakland CRC. Arlene loved to be around people and spent many years working at the Kopper Kettle and Community Restaurants. She also generously volunteered her time, including at the Bentheim Spanish Chapel, GEMS, and in later years at Bibles for Mexico. Jim preceded her in death in 2005, and Arlene was also preceded in death by her sister Viola Vander Kolk.

