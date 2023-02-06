Read full article on original website
Thomas Edward DeBoer
Thomas Edward DeBoer, age 84, of Holland passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023 at Grand Village Assisted Living. He was born on December 19, 1938, in Owosso, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Ann DeBoer and brother David DeBoer. He is...
Muriel Everding
Muriel Jean Everding, age 78, of Zeeland, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after a well-fought 10-year battle with dementia. Muriel was a member of First Reformed Church in Zeeland. She will be remembered for her intelligence and happy demeanor; she always had a smile on her face. One of Muriel’s greatest passions was selling Avon Products, which she did for over 25 years. She even made the top salesperson in the area.
Arlene H. Dozeman
Arlene H. (Vander Kolk) Dozeman, 92, of Zeeland, formerly of Oakland, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. Arlene was born in Monterey Township, Michigan, on September 28, 1930, to Bert and Gertie (Ver Beek) Vander Kolk. She was baptized in Forest Grove Reformed Church and married James Dozeman in Oakland Christian Reformed Church on March 30, 1950. They raised their three children on the family farm in Oakland and were lifelong members of Oakland CRC. Arlene’s great-grandchildren at Oakland CRC are the seventh generation of Dozemans at Oakland CRC. Arlene loved to be around people and spent many years working at the Kopper Kettle and Community Restaurants. She also generously volunteered her time, including at the Bentheim Spanish Chapel, GEMS, and in later years at Bibles for Mexico. Jim preceded her in death in 2005, and Arlene was also preceded in death by her sister Viola Vander Kolk.
Holland Police Log February 9-10, 2023
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Narcotics Bust In South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 10, 2023) – Sheriff Daniel E Abbott reports Thursday afternoon around 2 o’clock, the Van Buren County Sheriff Office Narcotics Unit was conducting surveillance in South Haven at the Walmart parking lot. A Detective observed a narcotic transaction take place between subjects in the parking lot. Detectives requested local South Haven Officers to assist in making a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. South Haven Police attempted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle that led officers into a pursuit.
More Prep Hoops on Tap Tonight; GVSU Takes Two from MTU
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 10, 2023) – In high school basketball along the Lakeshore last night, Fennville’s boys beat Bridgman, 48-44. This evening at 5:40 PM, hear the Zeeland East at Holland girls/boys doubleheader with Greg Chandler on 99 7/1450 WHTC, or the Martin at Saugatuck girls/boys doubleheader with Eric Van Swol on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van. Other such scheduled twin-bills include: Holland Christian at Spring Lake, West Ottawa at Jenison, Hamilton at Unity Christian, and Galesburg-Augusta at Black River. Zeeland West’s boys are at Muskegon, with the Dux hosting the girls’ game, and Fennville’s girls are at Bridgman.
Suspects Sought in Hudsonville-Area Drive-By Shooting
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 9, 2023) – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department is on the lookout for those involved in a drive-by shooting north of Hudsonville on Wednesday night. According to Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies were dispatched to the area of City View Drive and Creek Ridge...
Opening of new WMU student center delayed until July 2023
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The new student center on the Western Michigan University campus in Kalamazoo won’t be open until late July 2023. WMU officials had planned to open it in August 2022, and that was delayed to January 2023 before the latest announcement. The $60 million...
