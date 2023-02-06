ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

WATCH: Governor Stitt Delivers 2023 State of State Address

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2spSQg_0keKOI6700

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The 2023 legislative session kicked off on Monday with a joint session of the House and Senate for Governor Kevin Stitt's State of the State address.

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Oklahoma's 2023 Session Has Begun

This is the first week the Capitol is back in session, which means many new bill proposals from both sides. The republicans had many bills pushed through committee, and democrats say they aren’t happy about some of them. Specifically, the ones dealing with gender-affirming care and abortion. Starting the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tracking A Friday Morning Clipper

TULSA, Okla. - Some mist and spotty showers are possible across parts of Green Country as temperatures fall on Friday morning. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A mixture of light rain and mist changing to some flurries or light snow showers will remain early...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tracking A Chance Of Rain To Snow

TULSA, Okla. - Heavy rain has moved out, but another fast-moving system could soon bring shower chances back to Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Clouds clear early Thursday morning with sunny conditions midday. Breezy northwest winds arrive with highs in the upper...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy