WATCH: Governor Stitt Delivers 2023 State of State Address
OKLAHOMA CITY -
The 2023 legislative session kicked off on Monday with a joint session of the House and Senate for Governor Kevin Stitt's State of the State address.
OKLAHOMA CITY -
The 2023 legislative session kicked off on Monday with a joint session of the House and Senate for Governor Kevin Stitt's State of the State address.
News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.https://www.griffin.news/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0