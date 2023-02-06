ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Players Vote Revealed on Top-5 Edge Rushers in the League

By Suzanne Halliburton
 4 days ago

The NFL recently revealed the players’ choices for the top five edge rushers in the league. These are the guys who can swing momentum with one big, powerful thump.

They can speed rush or use an intimidating shoulder swat to clear a path to the quarterback. Or maybe the end or outside linebacker uses a simple spin. He even could use a combo. But the point is to harass the quarterback so he can’t set his feet and look downfield for an accurate throw. The guys celebrate sacks and hurries along with the dying duck kinds of passes that flutter into a safety’s arms.

So who did the NFL players include in their top 5 of edge rushers. Let’s look.

The top guy is Nick Bosa . Can’t think of a reason why this 49er standout shouldn’t be No. 1. After all, he led the NFL with 18.5 sacks in the regular season. He also registered 48 quarterback hits, which by far tops the NFL. He’s already won FOX’s Defensive Player of the Year Honors. And he should sweep all the defensive player of the year awards.

And with his outstanding season, Bosa should earn a huge payday . He’ll likely become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Currently, LA Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald pockets the biggest non-QB paycheck. He earns $31.67 million per year, according to Over the Cap . Bosa averages $27 million.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett finished second among the NFL’s top edge rushers. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Look Who Finished Second and Third Among NFL Edge Rushers

Myles Garrett , the Cleveland Brown star, is No. 2. Again, it’s difficult to make the case for anyone else as runnerup to Bosa. His 16 sacks tied for second-best in the NFL. And he made 60 tackles, 37 of them solo. Garrett, however, recently suffered some painful bad luck. He participated in the new Pro Bowl Games, which was created, in part, to help players avoid injury in an all-star game. Garrett dislocated his toe.

Maxx Crosby enjoyed a career year with the Las Vegas Raiders. And he’s in perfect position at No. 3. He notched a career best 12.5 sacks. But he didn’t just specialize in the quarterback. He was so dominating that he registered 22 tackles for loss. That’s an NFL best. He also got 35 hits on the quarterback. The total was second best to Bosa.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had the owner of being the final defender to sack Tom Brady. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons , the second-year Dallas Cowboy, plays both edge rusher and off-ball linebacker. But he truly loves to get after the quarterback. He had 13.5 sacks. And he also has the special honor of being the last defender to sack Tom Brady. He picked up the sack in the super wildcard win over Tampa Bay.

Matthew Judon was the only New England Patriot to make an appearance at the Pro Bowl Games. His 15.5 sacks were fourth-best in the NFL. His 28 quarterback hits also finished fourth.

There was a big omission from the top-five edge rushers in the NFL. Philadelphia’s Haason Reddick didn’t make the top five, although he also had 16 sacks. But his reward is playing in the Super Bowl .

The post NFL Players Vote Revealed on Top-5 Edge Rushers in the League appeared first on Outsider .

Related
Outsider.com

49ers TE George Kittle Reveals Who He Wants as His QB Next Season

The San Francisco 49ers are entering the 2023 offseason with questions surrounding who will be under center come this fall. However, if general manager John Lynch took the opinion of his tight end George Kittle, the situation could actually resolve itself rather quickly. Should the question come down to go with Trey Lance or Brock Purdy, there’s zero controversy for Kittle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Michael Jordan Isn’t Going to Like This LeBron James Comment

Well, LeBron James attempted to be diplomatic when asked who he thought was the greatest NBA player of all time — but Shaquille O’Neal didn’t let that slide. Now, the league’s all-time scoring leader is going to start a debate about himself and Michael Jordan. Tuesday...
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors

Grammy Award-winning pop artist Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her fashion choice at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday. Clarkson, the Fort Worth, Texas, native, came to the stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson’s dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shark Seen Lurking Several Feet Away From Oblivious Swimmers

Terrifying footage of a shark stalking a large group of swimmers in Australia has gone viral online. The clip, shot by a beachgoer Rob Paxevanos while he was in Dongara, Western Australia, shows the sinister shadow of the apex predator darting through the water just a few feet away from the unassuming as they frolicked in the water.
Outsider.com

CeeDee Lamb Airs It Out on Criticism of Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb finds it comical that quarterback Dak Prescott receives as much criticism as he does from the NFL media. Making an appearance on “Pro Football Talk Live” Wednesday, Lamb described the way Prescott gets talked about as “crazy.”. “I don’t think anyone deserves...
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

