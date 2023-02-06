ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, VA

cbs19news

Drunk driver sentenced for 2022 fatal Albemarle County crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The man who pleaded guilty to charges connected to a fatal drunk driving crash learned how long he'll spend behind bars at the Albemarle Circuit Court on Friday. The judge sentenced Cristian Salinas-Perez to 20 years in prison with 10 years suspended. The 21-year-old...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
q101online.com

Arrests Made in Greene County Tobacco Shop Burglary

(RUCKERSVILLE) Two Greene County men were arrested yesterday in connection with a break-in last week at a Ruckersville tobacco shop. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced that 39-year-old Brian Anthony Harlow, of Ruckersville, and 55-year-old Todd Keith Wells, of Stanardsville, were taken into custody Friday after deputies executed a search warrant.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Two men arrested for breaking into store, stealing lottery tickets

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been arrested in connection with a break-in in Ruckersville. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the Tobacco Shop during the early morning hours of Feb. 1. The investigation found that several...
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Police ask for help to find man wanted for Harris Street shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is looking for a man from Fluvanna County in connection with a shooting earlier this week. According to police, 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown of Palmyra is facing multiple charges, including discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school zone, being a felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, maliciously shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, and malicious wounding.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
q101online.com

Greene County crash deadly

Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash this morning along Route 33 Business. Spokesperson Corrine Geller said that state police responded to a crash just after 7 o’clock in the 9-thousand block of Spotswood Trail. A section of highway near Ice House Road in Stanardsville was closed for several hours in both directions.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police confirm one killed in crash in Stanardsville

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that has killed one person in Greene County. According to police, the crash occurred around 7:05 a.m. Thursday on the 9000 block of Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Spotswood Trail was...
STANARDSVILLE, VA
Tracy Leicher

Stanley man sentenced for drug and firearm offenses

STANLEY, Va. – A local man is behind bars less than a year after being the focus of a major Page County investigation. On March 21, 2022, a search warrant was conducted at a residence on Dovel Hollow Road in Stanley. The warrant was the result of a months-long investigation into the distribution of dangerous narcotics.
STANLEY, VA
cbs19news

CASPCA Board of Directors hires law firm to conduct third-party investigation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Board of Directors of the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA released information on Wednesday on an investigation into alleged mismanagement and mistreatment of animals at the shelter. The board hired the law firm McGuireWoods to handle the third-party investigation. McGuireWoods said the investigation will take at least...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Augusta County BOS votes on domestic chicken ordinances

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - New ordinances are coming in Augusta County regarding domestic chickens. The Board of Supervisors discussed and voted on changes in the county at Wednesday’s meeting. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 on accepting the updates to the domestic chicken ordinances. Some of...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

County operations resume after power outage in McIntire Road area

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A power outage shut down one of the administrative office buildings for Albemarle County for a time on Wednesday. The outage occurred around 11 a.m., causing Albemarle County to suspend all services provided at the County Office Building on McIntire Road. The outage, which...
supertalk929.com

TBI, Greene County, Authorities Investigating Discovery Of Body

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, along with multiple other agencies are investigating the discovery of a body found in a cornfield in Greene County early Tuesday morning. A press release from the Greeneville Police Department says sheriff’s deputies responded to the 300 block of Doughty’s Chapel Road in reference to a body that was found lying in the middle of a cornfield. An autopsy is being performed to determine the identification. No other details are known at this time. We’ll keep you updated as we gather additional information from authorities.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper altercation ends with one man injured, charged and another dead

A 60-year-old Culpeper man died on Feb. 7 following a Feb. 2 altercation with a relative, according to Culpeper Town Police. Anthony Tyler, 60, of Culpeper, died after suffering a seemingly life-threatening laceration to one of his limbs. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting an investigation to determine his manner and cause of death.
CULPEPER, VA
cbs19news

Center at Belvedere director announces retirement

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After more than two decades at the helm, the executive director of the Center at Belvedere will be retiring. Peter Thompson has been the executive director for more than 23 years and he says his retirement will go into effect in December. “It has...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

