WHSV
New juror management and payment services offered through Rockingham County Circuit Court
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s Circuit Court has partnered with with ezJury™ and CourtFunds to provide seamless jury management and payment disbursement services. Clerk of the Circuit Court, Chaz Haywood said this partnership allows the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office to focus on higher-priority tasks, as...
cbs19news
Drunk driver sentenced for 2022 fatal Albemarle County crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The man who pleaded guilty to charges connected to a fatal drunk driving crash learned how long he'll spend behind bars at the Albemarle Circuit Court on Friday. The judge sentenced Cristian Salinas-Perez to 20 years in prison with 10 years suspended. The 21-year-old...
q101online.com
Arrests Made in Greene County Tobacco Shop Burglary
(RUCKERSVILLE) Two Greene County men were arrested yesterday in connection with a break-in last week at a Ruckersville tobacco shop. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced that 39-year-old Brian Anthony Harlow, of Ruckersville, and 55-year-old Todd Keith Wells, of Stanardsville, were taken into custody Friday after deputies executed a search warrant.
cbs19news
Man accused of hit-and-run on East High Street waives rights to preliminary hearing
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The man accused of hitting a cyclist on East High Street last October appeared in Charlottesville General District Court on Thursday afternoon. John Dean Sherwin waived his rights to a preliminary hearing, meaning the case will now be sent to a grand jury. Sherwin, a...
Virginia State Police looking for suspect in Stafford County interstate shooting
Virginia State Police is looking for a driver who shot at another car on a major interstate in Stafford County on Thursday evening.
cbs19news
Two men arrested for breaking into store, stealing lottery tickets
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been arrested in connection with a break-in in Ruckersville. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the Tobacco Shop during the early morning hours of Feb. 1. The investigation found that several...
cbs19news
Police ask for help to find man wanted for Harris Street shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is looking for a man from Fluvanna County in connection with a shooting earlier this week. According to police, 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown of Palmyra is facing multiple charges, including discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school zone, being a felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, maliciously shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, and malicious wounding.
q101online.com
Greene County crash deadly
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash this morning along Route 33 Business. Spokesperson Corrine Geller said that state police responded to a crash just after 7 o’clock in the 9-thousand block of Spotswood Trail. A section of highway near Ice House Road in Stanardsville was closed for several hours in both directions.
cbs19news
Police confirm one killed in crash in Stanardsville
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that has killed one person in Greene County. According to police, the crash occurred around 7:05 a.m. Thursday on the 9000 block of Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Spotswood Trail was...
Stanley man sentenced for drug and firearm offenses
STANLEY, Va. – A local man is behind bars less than a year after being the focus of a major Page County investigation. On March 21, 2022, a search warrant was conducted at a residence on Dovel Hollow Road in Stanley. The warrant was the result of a months-long investigation into the distribution of dangerous narcotics.
NBC Washington
Case Dismissed Against Spotsylvania Deputy on Trial in Shooting of Black Man
The case has been dismissed against a Spotsylvania sheriff's deputy accused of recklessly shooting a Black man multiple times. David Turbyfill faced a felony charge of reckless handling of a firearm in the April 2021 shooting that left Isiah Brown critically injured with 11 wounds. A judge dismissed that charge...
cbs19news
CASPCA Board of Directors hires law firm to conduct third-party investigation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Board of Directors of the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA released information on Wednesday on an investigation into alleged mismanagement and mistreatment of animals at the shelter. The board hired the law firm McGuireWoods to handle the third-party investigation. McGuireWoods said the investigation will take at least...
The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities
The General Assembly should approve bills allowing shared solar projects. The post The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities appeared first on Cardinal News.
WHSV
Augusta County BOS votes on domestic chicken ordinances
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - New ordinances are coming in Augusta County regarding domestic chickens. The Board of Supervisors discussed and voted on changes in the county at Wednesday’s meeting. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 on accepting the updates to the domestic chicken ordinances. Some of...
cbs19news
County operations resume after power outage in McIntire Road area
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A power outage shut down one of the administrative office buildings for Albemarle County for a time on Wednesday. The outage occurred around 11 a.m., causing Albemarle County to suspend all services provided at the County Office Building on McIntire Road. The outage, which...
WSET
Police trying to find woman who used counterfeit money in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a woman who they say used fake money on February 4. They said the women went in the Lovingston Walgreens and used counterfeit money to make a purchase. She left in a green or...
supertalk929.com
TBI, Greene County, Authorities Investigating Discovery Of Body
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, along with multiple other agencies are investigating the discovery of a body found in a cornfield in Greene County early Tuesday morning. A press release from the Greeneville Police Department says sheriff’s deputies responded to the 300 block of Doughty’s Chapel Road in reference to a body that was found lying in the middle of a cornfield. An autopsy is being performed to determine the identification. No other details are known at this time. We’ll keep you updated as we gather additional information from authorities.
Inside Nova
Culpeper altercation ends with one man injured, charged and another dead
A 60-year-old Culpeper man died on Feb. 7 following a Feb. 2 altercation with a relative, according to Culpeper Town Police. Anthony Tyler, 60, of Culpeper, died after suffering a seemingly life-threatening laceration to one of his limbs. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting an investigation to determine his manner and cause of death.
Augusta Free Press
Surprise: The three masked black guys armed robbery story was fake news
Remember the guy who said he was pulled over on Route 262 in Augusta County last week by three armed black guys with masks?. And now the man, Sammie Lee Mason Jr., 38 of Craigsville, has been booked for filing a false police report. This ending to this story wasn’t...
cbs19news
Center at Belvedere director announces retirement
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After more than two decades at the helm, the executive director of the Center at Belvedere will be retiring. Peter Thompson has been the executive director for more than 23 years and he says his retirement will go into effect in December. “It has...
