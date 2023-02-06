ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

Monroe man accused of shooting his child found, arrested on several charges

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested on numerous charges including one relating to an incident where he allegedly shot his child, according to court records. On Feb. 10, Monroe Police Department detectives went to a home on Rogers St. in response to a tip that Xavier Givens, who is wanted in a recent homicide case, lives there. While at the residence, offers said several men exited the house and one of them said they knew Givens but he was not there.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish authorities identify burglary suspect after finding the suspect’s photo album at the scene; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest for a recent residential burglary in Union Parish. In January 2023, officials of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the Downsville area due to a residential burglary. Authorities were informed that the […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man accused of burglarizing vacant home; arrested

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office made contact with 26-year-old Bobby D. Owens after he was observed leaving a vacant home, carrying numerous items in a pillowcase. Deputies gained consent to search Owens and located methamphetamine […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Duo accused of burglarizing multiple Louisiana businesses; taken into custody

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, Ouachita Parish authorities confirmed they have arrested two Monroe men who were wanted for Armed Robbery, Burglary from a Motor Vehicle, Identity Theft, Illegal Possession of Stolen Items, and Felony Theft after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Ouachita […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police release statement following recent shootings

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe, LA. has been the subject of multiple shootings from February 5-7. While suspects are still at large for these shootings, Chief Vic Zordan of the Monroe Police Department told us more about the department’s response to these incidents. “We’re actively patrolling everything we can, the areas that […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish man wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 41-year-old Wesley Dewayne Arnold. Arnold is described as a white man standing five feet and eight inches and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He is known to be frequent in the Spearsville and West Monroe areas. Arnold is wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support if you […]
UNION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Man dies after shooting at Monroe gas station, 1 suspect arrested

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: MPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a second suspect linked to the Feb. 7 shooting. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Xavier Givens, contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-399-CASH(2274). UPDATE: Monroe Police Department arrested Jarvis...
MONROE, LA

