Louisiana woman accused of stealing from Dillard’s; also arrested for drug offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Winn Parish woman has been arrested for allegedly possessing illegal narcotics and attempting to steal items from the Dillard’s shopping store in Monroe, La. On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8:53 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed 34-year-old Katie M. […]
KNOE TV8
Monroe man accused of shooting his child found, arrested on several charges
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested on numerous charges including one relating to an incident where he allegedly shot his child, according to court records. On Feb. 10, Monroe Police Department detectives went to a home on Rogers St. in response to a tip that Xavier Givens, who is wanted in a recent homicide case, lives there. While at the residence, offers said several men exited the house and one of them said they knew Givens but he was not there.
Monroe woman accused of stealing over $1K worth of alcohol from convenience store; jailed
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe woman is behind bars after allegedly stealing approximately $1,094 worth of alcohol with three other suspects. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a convenience store on the 6000 block of Cypress Street […]
Union Parish authorities identify burglary suspect after finding the suspect’s photo album at the scene; arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest for a recent residential burglary in Union Parish. In January 2023, officials of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the Downsville area due to a residential burglary. Authorities were informed that the […]
cenlanow.com
Argument leads to Monroe woman assaulting her boyfriend with a baseball bat, police say
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, around 7:02 PM, Monroe Police were called to a residence due to a disturbance. According to police, they were advised that the victim was assaulted by his girlfriend, 44-year-old Angela M. Cox. Cox allegedly hit the victim in the head and...
KNOE TV8
Sheriff’s office searches near Riverbend Elementary; area deemed safe
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Riverbend Elementary was put on lockdown for a short time this morning at 9:25 as a precaution as police looked for a suspect wanted on drug charges, according to a spokesman for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. The suspect’s car was spotted near the...
City of Monroe plagued with recent shootings; some suspects captured & some still on the run
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Three separate shootings have taken place in Monroe since Sunday, February 5. In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae goes over whose been captured and who is still on the run. Over the past few days, the City of Monroe has been plagued with shootings, leaving several victims behind, […]
KNOE TV8
Two Ruston men sentenced to combined 25 years, 2 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine
SHREVEPORT, La. (KNOE) - Two Ruston men have been sentenced to a combined 25 years and two months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, according to a press release from United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. Law enforcement agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) began an investigation into the...
West Monroe man accused of burglarizing vacant home; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office made contact with 26-year-old Bobby D. Owens after he was observed leaving a vacant home, carrying numerous items in a pillowcase. Deputies gained consent to search Owens and located methamphetamine […]
MISSING PERSON: Missing Ouachita Parish 15-year-old juvenile has been located, deputies confirm
UPDATE: As of February 10, 2023, at 1:54 PM, Toriano Hogg Jr. has been located by authorities. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 15-year-old Toriano Hogg Jr., who was last seen at his residence in Monroe, La. on February 9, 2023. Hogg is described as a Black male […]
2 Ruston men plead guilty to meth trafficking; sentenced to over 20 years in federal prison
When officers searched the vehicle, they found a duffel bag in the trunk with 4.5 grams of meth, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia. Additionally, officers found a black zipped bag that was thrown from the car by Southern when he fled.
Deputies attempting to locate 4 persons of interest in West Monroe convenience store theft
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a theft that took place at the J-Mart West convenience store in West Monroe, La. Deputies are attempting to identify four persons of interest in the photo below. If you have any information on […]
Head-on East Carroll Parish crash claims the life of Epps woman, officials confirm
LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An Epps woman has been pronounced dead following a two-vehicle crash in East Carroll Parish. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, after 3:45 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 65 north of Lake Providence, La. NBC 10 has learned that the crash claimed the life […]
YAHOO!
Suspect arrested in Monroe gas station shooting, faces second degree murder charge
A Monroe man was arrested for the early Tuesday morning deadly shooting of a Black male. Jarvis Lavelle Johnson, 31 of Monroe was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with criminal conspiracy, second degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons and two counts of attempted second murder. According to authorities,...
Duo accused of burglarizing multiple Louisiana businesses; taken into custody
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, Ouachita Parish authorities confirmed they have arrested two Monroe men who were wanted for Armed Robbery, Burglary from a Motor Vehicle, Identity Theft, Illegal Possession of Stolen Items, and Felony Theft after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Ouachita […]
Monroe Police release statement following recent shootings
MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe, LA. has been the subject of multiple shootings from February 5-7. While suspects are still at large for these shootings, Chief Vic Zordan of the Monroe Police Department told us more about the department’s response to these incidents. “We’re actively patrolling everything we can, the areas that […]
Union Parish man wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 41-year-old Wesley Dewayne Arnold. Arnold is described as a white man standing five feet and eight inches and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He is known to be frequent in the Spearsville and West Monroe areas. Arnold is wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support if you […]
KNOE TV8
Man dies after shooting at Monroe gas station, 1 suspect arrested
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: MPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a second suspect linked to the Feb. 7 shooting. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Xavier Givens, contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-399-CASH(2274). UPDATE: Monroe Police Department arrested Jarvis...
West Monroe Police searching for 2 unknown individuals after thefts take place in the area
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for two unknown individuals to talk to them about multiple thefts that have taken place in the area. If you know the identity of the unknown individuals or their whereabouts, be sure to contact detectives […]
KNOE TV8
Ruston woman accused of knowing, refusing to name suspect in deadly Monroe shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe officers identified the victim as Derrick Moore, 45. MPD is actively investigating this incident. If anyone has information on the suspect’s whereabouts, contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crome Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH(2274). A Ruston woman has been arrested after the Monroe...
