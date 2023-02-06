ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

GOP supporter shot in 2006 by VP Dick Cheney in hunting accident, dies after short illness

By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune
fox4beaumont.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
texasstandard.org

Texas sues over new Biden rules reclassifying some pistols as rifles

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a suit against the Biden administration over an amended rule reclassifying some pistols as rifles, subjecting them to different regulations. The rule change from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives affects handguns with rear attachments called “stabilizers” attached to them, says...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Austin lawyer speaks on Gov. Abbott's diversity memo

AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott is telling state agencies, diversity should not be considered in employment-hiring practices. Reporter Kate McGee at the Texas Tribune writes," Gov. Greg Abbott’s office is warning state agency and public university leaders this week - that the use of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives — policies that support groups who have been historically underrepresented or discriminated against - is illegal in hiring.
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Did You Get An Email From The Texas AG?

If you receive a letter from the Texas Attorney General stating they are suspending your Social Security Number within 24 hours, don’t panic. I received such an email Friday morning. The Attorney General’s office has nothing to do with a government-issued social security number, and the claims of criminal activity are bogus. The AG says you should not call the 1-800 number at the bottom of the email. Just delete it and move on with your business.
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas man pleads guilty in racist 2019 Walmart attack

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Texas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal hate crime and weapons charges in the racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in 2019, which prosecutors say was preceded by the gunman posting an online screed that warned of a “Hispanic invasion." Patrick...
EL PASO, TX
ValueWalk

Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
FORT WORTH, TX
LoneStar 92

9 Most Dangerous Places In Texas After Dark

They always say nothing good happens after dark. According to Only In Your State these are the most dangerous places to be in Texas after dark. If you are planning on visiting one of these cities please be careful. I know many won't be surprised that one local city made the list and a few others aren't far from here.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

6 Texas Cities Named The Best in America, What Do You Think?

Here are 6 Texas cities that have been listed as the best in the U.S. Check and see if you agree. The biggest city in Texas came in at #11 on the Best Cities in the U.S. With a metro population of over 7 million people, the website names them as the most educated, diverse, and the most hard-working city which gave them their ranking.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Recreational marijuana use could be legalized by Texas cities, counties if new bill passes

AUSTIN, Texas - Recreational marijuana could be legalized by some cities and counties across the state if a newly filed bill passes the Texas legislature. State Representative Jessica Gonzalez (D-Dallas) filed House Bill 1937, which would allow for counties and municipalities to make their own decisions on the use of the recreational use of cannabis for Texans 21 and older.
TEXAS STATE
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Buried in Plain Sight

Right off the side of the road they lie. Thousands passing by every day. Never seen. Never acknowledged. How often do you travel westbound on 114 towards I-35? Did you know there’s a small cemetery, about 120-feet north of 114? You probably pass it often and never knew it was there.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy