GOP supporter shot in 2006 by VP Dick Cheney in hunting accident, dies after short illness

Dallas Observer
DeSantis v. Abbott: Texas Republicans Warmly Embrace Florida's Governor
When Dallas County Republicans head to the swanky Omni Hotel for a fundraiser in early March, they’ll be gathering to hear a prominent conservative governor speak, but not the one you might think. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to take the stage as the special guest of the...
texasstandard.org
Texas sues over new Biden rules reclassifying some pistols as rifles
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a suit against the Biden administration over an amended rule reclassifying some pistols as rifles, subjecting them to different regulations. The rule change from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives affects handguns with rear attachments called “stabilizers” attached to them, says...
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant Strategy
"New York City is busing migrants north after attacking the Texas busing mission. They experience a FRACTION of what small Texas border towns deal with every single day. Biden's open border policies forced Texas to step up. Now, NYC follows our lead." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
fox7austin.com
Austin lawyer speaks on Gov. Abbott's diversity memo
AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott is telling state agencies, diversity should not be considered in employment-hiring practices. Reporter Kate McGee at the Texas Tribune writes," Gov. Greg Abbott’s office is warning state agency and public university leaders this week - that the use of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives — policies that support groups who have been historically underrepresented or discriminated against - is illegal in hiring.
fox4news.com
Opal Lee to become second African-American with portrait in the Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas - Non-stop is the best way to describe the life of Dr. Opal Lee, the grandmother of Juneteenth. Lee was the haymaker for the now federal holiday that was signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021. WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 17: (L-R) Ninety-four-year-old activist and retired...
easttexasradio.com
Did You Get An Email From The Texas AG?
If you receive a letter from the Texas Attorney General stating they are suspending your Social Security Number within 24 hours, don’t panic. I received such an email Friday morning. The Attorney General’s office has nothing to do with a government-issued social security number, and the claims of criminal activity are bogus. The AG says you should not call the 1-800 number at the bottom of the email. Just delete it and move on with your business.
Texas Attorney General Paxton to apologize, pay $3.3M of taxpayer money to former staff
Attorney General Ken Paxton has publicly settled with four former employees whom he fired after they reported him to the FBI. These “rogue employees”, as he dubbed them at the time, will also receive a payout totaling 3.3 million dollars.
Texas witness photographs saucer-shaped object with four bright lights
A Texas witness at Haslet reported watching and photographing a saucer-shaped object with four lights at 7:20 p.m. on March 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas man pleads guilty in racist 2019 Walmart attack
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Texas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal hate crime and weapons charges in the racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in 2019, which prosecutors say was preceded by the gunman posting an online screed that warned of a “Hispanic invasion." Patrick...
ValueWalk
Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed
WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
Controversial Request for New Election Made by Texas Lt. Gov.
"How many people went to go vote that didn’t go back? We don’t know. So we do need to have a new election.” Texas Lt.Gov Dan Patrick. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has asked for a redo of the Harris County elections.
9 Most Dangerous Places In Texas After Dark
They always say nothing good happens after dark. According to Only In Your State these are the most dangerous places to be in Texas after dark. If you are planning on visiting one of these cities please be careful. I know many won't be surprised that one local city made the list and a few others aren't far from here.
KTEN.com
Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
State Sen. Charles Schwertner arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
Schwertner, a Georgetown Republican, was booked into the Travis County jail at 2:12 a.m. Records show he is still in the Travis County sheriff’s custody.
6 Texas Cities Named The Best in America, What Do You Think?
Here are 6 Texas cities that have been listed as the best in the U.S. Check and see if you agree. The biggest city in Texas came in at #11 on the Best Cities in the U.S. With a metro population of over 7 million people, the website names them as the most educated, diverse, and the most hard-working city which gave them their ranking.
Bill would ban diversity, equity and inclusion at Texas universities
As Gov. Greg Abbott tells state agencies that using diversity, equity and inclusion criteria in the hiring process is "illegal," lawmakers in the legislature are pushing against the practice in Texas universities.
fox4news.com
Recreational marijuana use could be legalized by Texas cities, counties if new bill passes
AUSTIN, Texas - Recreational marijuana could be legalized by some cities and counties across the state if a newly filed bill passes the Texas legislature. State Representative Jessica Gonzalez (D-Dallas) filed House Bill 1937, which would allow for counties and municipalities to make their own decisions on the use of the recreational use of cannabis for Texans 21 and older.
History Uncovered: Buried in Plain Sight
Right off the side of the road they lie. Thousands passing by every day. Never seen. Never acknowledged. How often do you travel westbound on 114 towards I-35? Did you know there’s a small cemetery, about 120-feet north of 114? You probably pass it often and never knew it was there.
