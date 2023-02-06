Harry Potter™: Magic at Play has been engaging fans since the magical experience splashed onto the Magnificent Mile on 11/11. Explore 30,000 square feet of wonder at this interactive journey at The Water Tower Place. The experience is ideal for guests of all ages, so whether you’re surprising your S.O. or taking the littlest loves of your life, you’ll enjoy discovering the most iconic moments in Harry’s world in a completely new way. Created by Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Original X Productions, you’ll enjoy the most magical moments at this experience, like Platform 9 ¾™, unique classes like Potions, Charms, and Divination, or you can even test your Quidditch™ skills while perfecting your perfect position. Harry Potter:™ Magic at Play has already received rave reviews from attendees who have experienced this exclusive event in Chicago. The magical “buy one, get one half-off” offer is only available for a limited time, from February 10th until February 14th. At checkout, simply apply the code LOVEPOTION and prepare for a magical adventure!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO