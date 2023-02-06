Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day
The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
sneakernews.com
“Black/University Blue” Coats The Nike Air Max 95
“Black/University Blue” has taken over the Beaverton brand’s Air Max cushioned series throughout the winter season. Having harkened the darkened composition across the Air Max Plus and Air Max 90, the Sergio Lozano design now indulges in the widely-attributed seldom bright blue accent. As the first near-clad effort...
sneakernews.com
Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low Appears In Their Pantone 1837 Blue
Luxury — especially that of Tiffany & Co. — is timeless. And even beyond the world of jewels and opulence, the brand exerts quite a bit of influence, with Diamond Supply previously celebrating their heritage through a collaborative bout with none other than Nike SB. Now, quite a few years thereafter, the renowned jewelers are finally joining the Swoosh in an official capacity, which has taken the form of a simple yet tasteful interpretation of the Air Force 1.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 6 “Aqua” Releasing Holiday 2023
Jordan Brand has been giving some undivided attention to the Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” colorway from 1992. The recent release of the Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” utilizes the aqua blue and yellow to give it some pop, while the upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Olive Concord” combines its own OG colorway with the same touches. There’s no explaining this spike in “Aqua”, but there are no complains as long as the color-blocking is properly executed.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Alternate Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Looksee Sample
The Air Jordan 11 is beloved not only by MJ but also sneaker culture as a whole. And with the onset of a new year, speculation is at an all-time high, with sneakerheads making their best guesses for what colorway will land during the Holiday Season. Unfortunately — despite much outcry — rumors of the “Gamma Blue” returning later this year have been completely squashed. We can, however, find some bittersweet solace in the appearance of this unreleased alternate.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
sneakernews.com
This Murky GS Nike Air Max 95 Receives An Infusion Of “Royal Blue”
The Nike Air Max 95’s clad compositions have coordinated a seldom number of releases since the Summer but as the hallowed Air Max Day approaches, the silhouette is beginning to diversify its increased slate of offerings with a return to its pitch-dark efforts, such as this grade-school exclusive option featuring hits of “Royal Blue”.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos
More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
sneakernews.com
A Cool Olive And Green Outfit Appears On This Modified Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus is currently celebrating its 25th birthday. As such, the design is expected to release in dozens of old and new styles – including an olive and black option. Built with speed lacing toggles, the unreleased pair features a mesh and fuse mix of materials...
hypebeast.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Low "23" Pays Homage to the GOAT
Michael Jordan‘s own namesake brand is paying homage to his accomplishments and GOAT status with the release of the Jordan Legacy 312 Low “23.” In celebration of Jordan himself, the silhouette arrives in the classic Chicago Bulls color makeup. The shoe surfaces in a white, black and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
Jordan Brand Earned Nike $19B Of Which Michael Jordan Only Gets 5%
While Jordan Brand products generate $3 million for Nike every five hours, Michael Jordan only gets 5% of each sale. The post Jordan Brand Earned Nike $19B Of Which Michael Jordan Only Gets 5% appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Cross Trainer 3 Low Dons A “Shattered Backboard” Reminiscent Colorway
Following its return back in 2020, the Nike Air Cross Trainer 3 Low has gone on to release numerous inline colorways as well as a collaborative duo with none other than Supreme New York. The silhouette continues to keep up the momentum in 2023, unveiling a “Shattered Backboard” reminiscent colorway via official images.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” Is Scheduled To Return On May 13
Last seen in 2012, the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” is finally set to retro on May 13. Over the last decade, the silhouette has been rumored to return ad nauseam, but it seems Jordan Brand has finally put things into motion to reissue the “Black/White/Tour Yellow” covered pair that debuted in 2006. Dimensions of the sneaker haven’t been disclosed by the brand nor by those with early pairs of the Air Jordan, but it’s likely the model follows Tinker Hatfield’s blueprint from 1989 closer than past retros – namely in the forefoot area. “Tour Yellow” flair appears underneath the tongue mesh, via plastic eyelets, detailing on the tongue, and throughout the midsole, harkening back to a time during which non-Chicago Bulls color schemes on Michael Jordan’s signature sneakers wasn’t commonplace. Jumpman logos are featured on the spine in a stark “White” look, further differentiating the “Thunder” ensemble from those that predated it. Lastly, the shoe box is given an updated look from the last time the pair dropped.
Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Clothing Sales Down 50%: Report
Sales of Beyoncé’s Ivy Park clothing line, which is in partnership with adidas, are reportedly down 50%. The news certainly raises eyebrows since anything affiliated with Queen Bey is easy money, right? While Ivy Park certainly sells, it seems like it didn’t live up to adidas’ projections, which are being described as “weak sales.” Reports […] The post Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Clothing Sales Down 50%: Report appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Vanessa Bryant Shares Unreleased Nike Kobe 6 on Instagram
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. February marks the observance of Black History Month and to celebrate, Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, shared unreleased Nike Kobe sneakers created for the annual celebration. Vanessa posted a photo of the popular Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneaker in the unreleased “Black History Month” colorway on Instagram yesterday. According to the caption, the shoe is a promo sample and isn’t expected to be released to the public. The shoe wears a gradient color scheme on...
Majorie Harvey Sky Dives in Nike Dunk Low ‘Panda’ Sneakers During Dubai Vacation
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Majorie Harvey, the mom of Lori Harvey and wife to Steve Harvey, shared a video of her latest trip on Instagram today. Marjorie took her sleek style to new heights as she sky-dived down to breathtaking heights in Dubai. For her adventurous endeavor, Harvey wore a pair of black leggings and a crewneck sweatshirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) Harvey styled the look with natural makeup, a casual ponytail and a slim pair of oval-shaped...
Cardi B Shows Off Her ‘Red Bottoms’ in Towering 6-Inch Louboutins
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B is taking platforms to new heights in her latest Instagram story. The rapper, who referred to Christian Louboutin heels as “these expensive, these are red bottoms, these are bloody shoes” in her 2018 debut single “Bodak Yellow,” showed that she is still a fan of the French brand years later. Cardi posted to her Instagram Stories wearing a glowing orange jumpsuit as she showed off her casual but chic outfit. The Bronx-born beauty also debuted a new hairstyle....
Nike Dropped the Ball on LeBron James' Historic Night
Analyzing Nike's missteps during LeBron James' record-breaking night.
