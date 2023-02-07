If You've Ever Had A Cosmetic Procedure, Share Your Experience With Me

"It takes half the total time you went out with someone to get over them," stated Sex and The City's Charlotte York. This relationship wisdom – while a gross oversimplification of heartbreak – has offered many of us an easy way to understand the bumpy road of breakups. Why? Because replacing the unknowingness and emotional turmoil that often accompanies a breakup with a mathematical equation for the healing process is, to put it simply, easier to handle.

7 DAYS AGO