ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

If You've Ever Had A Cosmetic Procedure, Share Your Experience With Me

By Fabiana Buontempo
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uVZ50_0keKKUIl00

For a slew of reasons, many people may choose to get a cosmetic procedure done in their lifetime — but it's not always talked about openly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i3yTB_0keKKUIl00
Robert Daly / Getty Images

For some, the results are not everything they hoped they'd be, while others couldn't be more satisfied with their experience. Both takeaways are valid — and important to discuss with transparency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDs0T_0keKKUIl00

(Also, as long as someone has done their research and is making a decision that they believe is best for them , there's absolutely no shame in wanting to get a procedure done if that's your choosing. It's no one else's place to judge.)

Morsa Images / Getty Images

So, in an effort to encourage more open and honest conversations about this, I'm turning to the BuzzFeed Community to ask: If you have ever elected to get a cosmetic procedure done, what was your experience like?

Maybe you decided to get undereye filler to deal with a long-standing insecurity — and months later, you still have a newfound confidence and zero regrets .

Or maybe you underwent a breast reduction after feeling — ever since junior high — that part of your body had " only ever felt like a burden ." (And post-surgery, you can confirm: it was exactly the right decision for you.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZDHqi_0keKKUIl00
Thoka Maer for BuzzFeed News

Maybe you got a nose job — and you have mixed feelings about it. You like the outcome, but you weren't at all prepared for the extensive healing time. In hindsight, you're not sure you'd do it over again.

Or maybe you got lip filler because you were told it would be pretty simple and non-invasive — but then were "shocked by how painful and drawn out" the process was, and would never recommend it now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MR7OC_0keKKUIl00
Ruslan Malysh / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whatever your experience was, I'd love to hear more about it if you're comfortable sharing. What did you get done — and why? What would you tell someone else who might be considering the same thing? Anything you wish you'd known sooner, or in hindsight? Share your thoughts with me in this anonymous form or in the comments below.

Comments / 1

Related
Refinery29

How Long Does It Really Take To Get Over Your Ex?

"It takes half the total time you went out with someone to get over them," stated Sex and The City's Charlotte York. This relationship wisdom – while a gross oversimplification of heartbreak – has offered many of us an easy way to understand the bumpy road of breakups. Why? Because replacing the unknowingness and emotional turmoil that often accompanies a breakup with a mathematical equation for the healing process is, to put it simply, easier to handle.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy