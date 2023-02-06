Keller police searching for autistic man known to frequent gas stations
KELLER (CBSDFW.COM) - The Keller Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Noah Pflaum, 23.
He's described as 6'1" and very slender. Pflaum was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday night wearing a black shirt and jeans at 305 Creekside Dr. in Keller.
Police said Pflaum is autistic and tends to shy away from people, avoiding conversation. He also tends to frequent gas stations when he goes on walks.
If you've seen him or have any information about where he is, call police at 817-743-4522.
Comments / 1