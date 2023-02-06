Keller police searching for autistic man known to frequent gas stations

Your Monday Morning Headlines, February 6th, 2023 03:15

KELLER (CBSDFW.COM) - The Keller Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Noah Pflaum, 23.

Noah Pflaum, 23. Have you seen me? Keller Police Department

He's described as 6'1" and very slender. Pflaum was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday night wearing a black shirt and jeans at 305 Creekside Dr. in Keller.

Police said Pflaum is autistic and tends to shy away from people, avoiding conversation. He also tends to frequent gas stations when he goes on walks.

If you've seen him or have any information about where he is, call police at 817-743-4522.