Electrician calls Watertown Golf Club wiring a ‘real crappy job,’ Lundy pushes back
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have our first look at the electrical works at the city of Watertown’s newly-acquired golf club clubhouse. 7 news obtained photos of the building’s ground floor wiring from city hall via the state’s Freedom of Information Law. (See the photos below the article)
Watertown condemns portion of Best Western hotel
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of the Best Western hotel in Watertown has been condemned. The city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement says the rear wing of the Washington Street property has a number of issues that need to be fixed. The Savory Downtown restaurant as well as...
Shirley J. (Ward) Drury, 81, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Shirley J. (Ward) Drury, age 81, of Ogdensburg, NY and formerly Aurora, IL, will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 2:00PM with Rev. Tom Nichols officiating at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Per her request, there will be no visitation. Burial...
Improved veteran center unveiled
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s more open space and resources for the Joseph Dwyer Veteran Peer Support Center in Watertown. It is located downtown in the Marcy Building, 247 State Street. The newly renovated space allows for veterans to socialize and enjoy other services under the same roof.
Charles E. “Charlie” Oatridge Jr., 78, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Charles E. “Charlie” Oatridge Jr., 78, of Gale Street, passed away on Friday, February 3rd, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center. Born on October 4th, 1944, he was the son of Charles E. and Edith H. (Breese) Oatridge Sr. Charlie married Linda L. Jones on August 19th, 1967 at the First United Methodist Church.
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Assisted living is for people who can’t live on their own without help but aren’t ready for a nursing home. “So, we’re right in the middle,” said Neva Bossard, the administrator for Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living. Residents can live in...
TV Dinner: A spread for a special occasion
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re looking for something to serve for Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day, or Mardi Gras celebrations, Chef Chris Manning has some great options. They’re also great options for anytime. He prepares New England shrimp rolls, a Spanish dipping sauce called Romesco, and...
William L. Rodee, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Heaven gained a faithful servant with the passing of William L. Rodee, Canton, NY on February 8, 2023 . Mr. Rodee was born September 27, 1934 to Bernard L. & Etta (Aldous) Rodee. The youngest of ten children, Mr. Rodee was the 6th generation to take over & run the family farm. In addition to his dedicated wife, Marilyn, his pride & joy was his family. His children & their spouses Leslee (Steve) Hooper, Terri Rodee (Doug Knuth), & Elliott (Mary) Rodee. His grandchildren Brandon (Shelby) Rodee, Sean (Taylor) Rodee, Liam Rodee, Julia Basford, Casey Basford, Amelia Rodee, Sarah Rodee, Chris (Courtney) Hooper, Garth (Mary) Hooper, & David (Adrianna) Hooper as well as great grandchildren (Charleigh, Brynlee, Duke, Alivia, Ellie, Callie, Grayson, Quinn, & Adler), & his siblings, numerous nieces & nephews (great nieces & nephews) & cousins (& their families).
Daniel Joseph Grieco Jr., 78, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Daniel Joseph Grieco Jr. 78, of Watertown, NY passed away on Saturday, February 4th, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center. Daniel was born on October 9th, 1944 in Watertown, NY to Daniel Grieco Sr. and Josephine Grieco. Mr. Grieco married Judy Lennox on November 20th, 1971 at St. Anthony’s Church of Watertown. He graduated from Watertown High School and earned an Associate’s degree in Business from Jefferson Community College.
Suicide bereavement support group offered
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve lost someone to suicide, there’s a group in Lewis County to offer bereavement support. Sierra Kempney and April Ritz, public health specialists, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the group. Watch their interview above. The support...
Juried Art Show at Frederic Remington Museum
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The Frederic Remington Art Museum’s 2023 College Student Juried Art Exhibition will open on Friday, February 24. The exhibit will be on view in the Museum’s Richard E. Winter Gallery and Torrey Family Gallery and online at www.fredericremington.org. The public is invited to a...
Sandra L. Edwards, 73, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Sandra L. Edwards, 73, of John Street, passed away, Monday morning, February 6, 2023 at Carthage Area Hospital, Carthage, NY. Born on May 25, 1949 in Gouverneur, NY, she was a daughter of Robert and Madeleine Wilson Bickford and she attended Gouverneur Schools. Sandra married...
Cows, horses killed in barn fire
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ten cows and two horses died in a barn fire in St. Lawrence County. It happened Thursday night at 6600 County Route 27 in the town of Canton. The barn was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:30 p.m.
Joseph Anthony Scordo, 65
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Anthony Scordo, 65 passed peacefully on February 4, 2023. Joey was born February 17, 1957 to his loving parents Virginia Mae Pryor and (Ben) Forunato Scordo. After graduating from Watertown High School in 1975 Joey worked with his father at Scordo’s Arco Service Station. Then for many years at Stature Electric. Also operating a U-Haul truck and Hertz Car rental agency with his semi retired father Ben. He met Donna Miles, the daughter of Lenna and Clayton in 1991 and they were married at St Anthony’s church on September 30th, 1995 by Rev. Msg. Anthony Milia.
Connie B. Simmons, 71, of Gouverneur and Richville
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Connie B. Simmons, a lifelong resident of Gouverneur and Richville, New York, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She was born on June 6, 1951, to the late Robert and Mary (Gardner) Bush in Gouverneur, New York. Connie is survived by her loving husband...
Fitness with Jamie: Combination exercises to save time
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re busy and on the go, you might appreciate exercises that work several muscle groups at the same time. Fitness expert Jamie Kalk shows us three that work both the upper and lower bodies. Two of them are squat variations and the third...
History lesson: Famous physician has ties to Fort Drum
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - On Fort Drum, the Guthrie Healthcare Clinic provides just about every service needed for soldiers and their families. Some visits require anesthetic, for which the clinic can thank its namesake. “Our medical clinic is named after Dr. Samuel Guthrie,” said Col. Evelyn Vento, who’s...
Todd S. Kiechle, 60, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Todd S. Kiechle, 60, of Clark Street, passed away, Friday, February 3, 2023 at Albany Medical Center, Albany, NY, surrounded by his family. Born on September 17, 1962 in Watertown, NY, to Ben H. and Dawn E. Shorkey Kiechle. He graduated from Indian River High School in 1981 and then joined the United States Army.
Eating a heart healthy diet
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - February is American Heart Month so it’s a good time to think about eating a healthy heart diet. April Bennett, Nutrition Program Manager at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.
Sophie Samsa, 92, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Sophie Samsa, 92, died early Thursday morning, February 9, 2023 at Lewis County General Hospital where she has been a patient since February 2nd. Sophie was born on July 5, 1930 in the town of Turin, the daughter of the late Martin and Katherine (Wojnarowski) Zubrzycki. She attended rural school in Turin, where she had the responsibility of being first to school to start the fire for class. Sophie was united in marriage to Edward Samsa on July 7, 1951 at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Houseville, with Rev. Victor Balcerak, Pastor officiating. She was a homemaker and a babysitter for many area families. Edward died on Thursday, January 21, 1988.
