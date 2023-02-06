ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Google-parent Alphabet joins AI chatbot frenzy by unveiling Bard

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OaWTD_0keKGHV400

Wired Wednesday: Tech writer Jennifer Jolly on the buzz surrounding ChatGPT 05:50

SANTA CLARA  --  Not to be outdone by its rivals, Google-parent Alphabet on Monday unveiled a new chatbot tool dubbed "Bard" in an apparent bid to compete with the viral success of ChatGPT.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post that Bard will be opened up to "trusted testers" starting Monday, with plans to make it available to the public "in the coming weeks."

"AI is the most profound technology we are working on today,"  Pichai wrote. "Whether it's helping doctors detect diseases earlier or enabling people to access information in their own language, AI helps people, businesses and communities unlock their potential. And it opens up new opportunities that could significantly improve billions of lives."

Like ChatGPT, which was released publicly in late November by AI research company OpenAI, Bard is built on a large language model. These models are trained on vast troves of data online in order to generate compelling responses to user prompts.

"Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models," Pichai wrote. "It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses."

Pichai wrote the Silicon Valley tech stalwart will also soon bring AI to its search platform.

"Soon, you'll see AI-powered features in Search that distill complex information and multiple perspectives into easy-to-digest formats, so you can quickly understand the big picture and learn more from the web: whether that's seeking out additional perspectives, like blogs from people who play both piano and guitar, or going deeper on a related topic, like steps to get started as a beginner. These new AI features will begin rolling out on Google Search soon. "

Monday's unveiling is also just the first step.

"We'll continue to be bold with innovation and responsible in our approach. And it's just the beginning — more to come in all of these areas in the weeks and months ahead."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Disney to cut 7,000 jobs as CEO Bob Iger seeks "transformation"

The Walt Disney Co. said Wednesday it will cut about 7,000 jobs as part of a "significant transformation" announced by CEO Bob Iger. The job cuts amount to about 3% of the media and entertainment's global workforce and were announced after Disney reported quarterly results that topped Wall Street's forecasts. The layoffs are part of a broader effort by Disney to lower costs by $5.5 billion.Iger, who returned as CEO in November following a challenging two-year tenure by his handpicked successor, Bob Chapek, is under pressure to revive the company's financial fortunes and its stock price, which has tumbled 24%...
CBS San Francisco

Tech layoffs: Yahoo to lay off 20% of its workforce

SANTA CLARA  -- Yahoo said Thursday that it will cut 20% of its total workforce by the end of this year as it restructures its advertising unit, just the latest example of the layoffs spreading throughout the tech and media industries.A Yahoo spokesperson told CNN that the company's legacy ad tech division, Yahoo for Business, will be overhauled and transformed into a new division called Yahoo Advertising.As part of that change, Yahoo plans to cut nearly 50% of the division this year, "including nearly 1,000 employees this week," the spokesperson said."These decisions are never easy, but we believe these changes...
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
111K+
Followers
29K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy