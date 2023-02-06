Read full article on original website
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Get Inside New York’s Big Duck
Why is there a giant cement re-enforced duck located on the east end of Long Island? Well, for one reason, less than 60 years ago the southeast extension of New York State was one of the top Pekin Duck producers in the world. "The Big Duck" was a marketing brain-child...
uscannenbergmedia.com
How would Californians handle a Turkey-level earthquake?
Last [sic] week’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey has worried Californians who acknowledge that things like In-n-Out, Hollywood celebrities, and yearlong beach weather come at the cost of living on one of the most active sets of fault lines in the world. As of today, over 20,000 people have...
Get ready for the lights AND heat to go out
Québec last week avoided a blackout, despite the frigid Arctic cold snap, by importing electricity from New York. But it may be out of luck next time, along with the Empire State itself, thanks to the green rush to kill reliable sources of power. Cuomo-Hochul policies under the Climate Leadership and Protection Act, enforced by the state Climate Action Council, mandate that 70% of New York’s power come from renewables by 2030 and 100% by 2040. As a result, New York’s rapidly losing reliable carbon-based generating capacity — which leaves insufficient backup for when solar or wind plants can’t deliver....
It’s Over! New York State Makes Major Change for Local Hospitals, Doctors
The State of New York has announced a major protocol change for anyone who sets foot in local hospitals and doctors' offices in 2023. The change is a major step toward normalcy for a field that has been constantly at-risk since March of 2020, and hopefully, it also signifies better times ahead for the entire country.
Almost 5 Million Units of Fabuloso Cleaner Recalled In New York State
A very popular cleaning product, Fabuloso, is being recalled in New York State due to the threat of bacteria. Consumer product producer, New York-based Colgate-Palmolive, is recalling about 4.9 million units in New York and nationwide, along with approximately 56,000 in Canada. The Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners possibly contain a bacteria that could potentially cause serious injury.
Cannabis Being Sold at Sticker Stores Through Legal Loophole
New York became the 15th state to legalize cannabis back in 2021 when then-Governor Cuomo signed legislation to allow recreational use of the drug. His office predicted that legal weed sales would increase annual tax revenues up to $350 million a year and add 60,000 jobs to the state once the industry was at its fullest potential (Rich Mendez, CNBC). Now that it's been nearly two years, the first marijuana shop in upstate NY opened recently. Not everyone has been following the rules, however, and lawmakers are rushing to put a stop to it.
America’s Oldest Cheese Shop In New York State Forced To Close
A New York State landmark, a business that opened in 1892, is being forced to close. After more than 130 years in business, the oldest cheese shop in the United States is being forced to close. New York States Oldest Cheese Shop Is Closing Down. Alleva Cheese opened up in...
Rare Weather Event Happening This Weekend In Western New York
This weekend, something will happen in Western New York that hasn’t happened in a long, long time. Cloudy, rainy, windy. That pretty much sums up what the forecast in Western New York has said every single day for weeks. Gray skies, cold temperatures, and wet weather can not only put those of us in the Buffalo area in a crummy mood; it also puts a damper on our outdoor plans - especially when the gross weather hits us on the weekend.
Lake Effect Snow Disaster For Western New York Looming?
It has been a wild weather season here in Western New York over the past several months and we could still be in for a wild ride. As we brace for below-average temperatures in February and March, there is one major issue that is sitting out there that could spell disaster for Western New York.
7 New York State Pizzerias Among Best In The World
If you want to celebrate National Pizza Day, you won't have to leave New York or the Hudson Valley to get one of the best slices in the world. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day. So what better time to look into the best pizzerias in New York State?
All NY SNAP households to receive maximum level of food benefits
All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive a supplemental allotment of food benefits for February, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday.
This Unusual New York Town Where No One Dies, Only A Select Few Live
There is a hamlet in New York State where residents talk to the dead. According to Realtor.com, you cannot live in this community unless you belong to a spiritual church, anywhere, for a year and must be accepted by the town assembly. It has been said, this is the town where no one dies. Welcome to Lily Dale, New York.
How Can You Get Books Into the Hands of Prisoners in New York?
There is an organization that is working to help residents of New York State Penitentiaries get books for them to read during their time there. While some of the New York State facilities have books available to those who are incarcerated, some of the prisoners have additional requests. How can...
Earthquake expert says Buffalo quake too small to cause major damage
U.B. professor discusses earthquake size, differences from Turkey's recent quake, and more.
Expert analysis: Earthquake engineer provides details of latest earthquake in WNY
Many people around Western New York heard a loud boom and were shook awake early this morning due to an earthquake measuring 3.8 in magnitude, making it one of the strongest earthquakes to hit Buffalo in the last 40 years.
WNYers share their earthquake videos
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New York residents were awoken Monday morning by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake. USGS reported that 3.8 magnitude earthquake was detected and was centered about 2 kilometers northeast of West Seneca around 6:15 a.m. 2 On Your Side has heard from viewers from all the...
New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023
New York State is definitely known for banning things.
Get Cheaper Groceries In New York State – Here
The cost of everything is way out of whack these days. For some families, there is a weekly/monthly decision to be made. Pay for food or keep the lights on? That is something that we should all be concerned about and while we wait for some sort of major change in prices, New York State is offering advice.
Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York
Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
Strongest earthquake in 40 years startles Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New Yorkers were shook awake on Monday morning by an earthquake. Earthquakes Canada reported that a 4.2 magnitude quake was detected in the Buffalo region. 2 On Your Side has heard from viewers from all the way in Wilson to Hamburg who felt the...
