South Carolina State

Hot 99.1

Get Inside New York’s Big Duck

Why is there a giant cement re-enforced duck located on the east end of Long Island? Well, for one reason, less than 60 years ago the southeast extension of New York State was one of the top Pekin Duck producers in the world. "The Big Duck" was a marketing brain-child...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wow! First Weekend Of Spring In New York State?

The calendar says winter but the weather forecast is calling for a little bit of spring in New York State! Has this been the weirdest winter yet? At least in recent memory is seems. In the Western New York area, we have dealt with a blizzard, crazy rain and wind...
Hudson Valley Post

Over 1,200 New York State Workers Suddenly Out Of Work

Major companies announced layoffs that will impact over 1,200 Empire State workers. Nearly 300 Amazon employees in New York State will be out of work by mid-April. Separations for 299 employees will take place on April 18, 2023, according to a WARN notice. "Economic" and "Plant Layoff" are the reported...
Hot 99.1

7 New York State Pizzerias Among Best In The World

If you want to celebrate National Pizza Day, you won't have to leave New York or the Hudson Valley to get one of the best slices in the world. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day. So what better time to look into the best pizzerias in New York State?
Hot 99.1

It’s Over! New York State Makes Major Change for Local Hospitals, Doctors

The State of New York has announced a major protocol change for anyone who sets foot in local hospitals and doctors' offices in 2023. The change is a major step toward normalcy for a field that has been constantly at-risk since March of 2020, and hopefully, it also signifies better times ahead for the entire country.
Hot 99.1

Update On Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?

Last month we reported that we might be seeing the return of a popular department store in the Capital Region. To date there has been much speculation but little definitive information regarding this once prominent retail giant. Now that February has arrived we can shed a little more light on the store's return.
Hot 99.1

Cannabis Being Sold at Sticker Stores Through Legal Loophole

New York became the 15th state to legalize cannabis back in 2021 when then-Governor Cuomo signed legislation to allow recreational use of the drug. His office predicted that legal weed sales would increase annual tax revenues up to $350 million a year and add 60,000 jobs to the state once the industry was at its fullest potential (Rich Mendez, CNBC). Now that it's been nearly two years, the first marijuana shop in upstate NY opened recently. Not everyone has been following the rules, however, and lawmakers are rushing to put a stop to it.
Hot 99.1

Almost 5 Million Units of Fabuloso Cleaner Recalled In New York State

A very popular cleaning product, Fabuloso, is being recalled in New York State due to the threat of bacteria. Consumer product producer, New York-based Colgate-Palmolive, is recalling about 4.9 million units in New York and nationwide, along with approximately 56,000 in Canada. The Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners possibly contain a bacteria that could potentially cause serious injury.
OnlyInYourState

14 Quirky Facts About New York That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate

New York is one of the most interesting states in the nation. Throughout history, so much has happened here. As a result, there are a whole bunch of intriguing and surprising facts about people, places, things, and events in the Empire State. Some of them sound too weird to even be true, but they are! Read on to learn some quirky facts about New York that you can use to impress your friends.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023

New York State is definitely known for banning things. Some people believe that the state is constantly overstepping its boundaries. While others feel that the state is looking out for the best interest of residents. However you feel about it, these 6 things have been banned or could be banned soon.
New York Post

Get ready for the lights AND heat to go out

Québec last week avoided a blackout, despite the frigid Arctic cold snap, by importing electricity from New York. But it may be out of luck next time, along with the Empire State itself, thanks to the green rush to kill reliable sources of power. Cuomo-Hochul policies under the Climate Leadership and Protection Act, enforced by the state Climate Action Council, mandate that 70% of New York’s power come from renewables by 2030 and 100% by 2040. As a result, New York’s rapidly losing reliable carbon-based generating capacity — which leaves insufficient backup for when solar or wind plants can’t deliver....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
