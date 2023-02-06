Read full article on original website
Related
Get Inside New York’s Big Duck
Why is there a giant cement re-enforced duck located on the east end of Long Island? Well, for one reason, less than 60 years ago the southeast extension of New York State was one of the top Pekin Duck producers in the world. "The Big Duck" was a marketing brain-child...
Wow! First Weekend Of Spring In New York State?
The calendar says winter but the weather forecast is calling for a little bit of spring in New York State! Has this been the weirdest winter yet? At least in recent memory is seems. In the Western New York area, we have dealt with a blizzard, crazy rain and wind...
America’s Oldest Cheese Shop In New York State Forced To Close
A New York State landmark, a business that opened in 1892, is being forced to close. After more than 130 years in business, the oldest cheese shop in the United States is being forced to close. New York States Oldest Cheese Shop Is Closing Down. Alleva Cheese opened up in...
Over 1,200 New York State Workers Suddenly Out Of Work
Major companies announced layoffs that will impact over 1,200 Empire State workers. Nearly 300 Amazon employees in New York State will be out of work by mid-April. Separations for 299 employees will take place on April 18, 2023, according to a WARN notice. "Economic" and "Plant Layoff" are the reported...
7 New York State Pizzerias Among Best In The World
If you want to celebrate National Pizza Day, you won't have to leave New York or the Hudson Valley to get one of the best slices in the world. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day. So what better time to look into the best pizzerias in New York State?
It’s Over! New York State Makes Major Change for Local Hospitals, Doctors
The State of New York has announced a major protocol change for anyone who sets foot in local hospitals and doctors' offices in 2023. The change is a major step toward normalcy for a field that has been constantly at-risk since March of 2020, and hopefully, it also signifies better times ahead for the entire country.
wxxinews.org
Heat pump proposal sparking some debate in New York, but the technology has its fans
Part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to fight climate change is the installation of heat pumps in most new building construction starting in 2024. And while some Republican politicians in the state have spoken out against the plan, saying it will make life more expensive and put too much stress on New York’s electric grid, the technology has its fans.
Massive Eye Drop Recall Across New York State
Cold and flu season are here and allergy season is coming, before you use eye drops for relief, there has been an important safety alert about a particular eye drop brand.
Update On Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?
Last month we reported that we might be seeing the return of a popular department store in the Capital Region. To date there has been much speculation but little definitive information regarding this once prominent retail giant. Now that February has arrived we can shed a little more light on the store's return.
Cannabis Being Sold at Sticker Stores Through Legal Loophole
New York became the 15th state to legalize cannabis back in 2021 when then-Governor Cuomo signed legislation to allow recreational use of the drug. His office predicted that legal weed sales would increase annual tax revenues up to $350 million a year and add 60,000 jobs to the state once the industry was at its fullest potential (Rich Mendez, CNBC). Now that it's been nearly two years, the first marijuana shop in upstate NY opened recently. Not everyone has been following the rules, however, and lawmakers are rushing to put a stop to it.
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York State
New York State is filled with dozens of creepy urban legends and by now, you've probably already heard about the state's most infamous haunted places including the Amityville Horror House, Utica State Hospital, and Buffalo's Central Terminal.
Almost 5 Million Units of Fabuloso Cleaner Recalled In New York State
A very popular cleaning product, Fabuloso, is being recalled in New York State due to the threat of bacteria. Consumer product producer, New York-based Colgate-Palmolive, is recalling about 4.9 million units in New York and nationwide, along with approximately 56,000 in Canada. The Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners possibly contain a bacteria that could potentially cause serious injury.
George Santos blames NY politics for 'bad decision' to lie on resume: 'It's pretty simple'
“Here’s the deal, I would have never gotten the nomination from the Nassau County GOP if I had not concluded college,” Santos told Newsmax in an interview Thursday night from the U.S. House Rotunda.
OnlyInYourState
14 Quirky Facts About New York That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
New York is one of the most interesting states in the nation. Throughout history, so much has happened here. As a result, there are a whole bunch of intriguing and surprising facts about people, places, things, and events in the Empire State. Some of them sound too weird to even be true, but they are! Read on to learn some quirky facts about New York that you can use to impress your friends.
New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023
New York State is definitely known for banning things. Some people believe that the state is constantly overstepping its boundaries. While others feel that the state is looking out for the best interest of residents. However you feel about it, these 6 things have been banned or could be banned soon.
Get ready for the lights AND heat to go out
Québec last week avoided a blackout, despite the frigid Arctic cold snap, by importing electricity from New York. But it may be out of luck next time, along with the Empire State itself, thanks to the green rush to kill reliable sources of power. Cuomo-Hochul policies under the Climate Leadership and Protection Act, enforced by the state Climate Action Council, mandate that 70% of New York’s power come from renewables by 2030 and 100% by 2040. As a result, New York’s rapidly losing reliable carbon-based generating capacity — which leaves insufficient backup for when solar or wind plants can’t deliver....
How Can You Get Books Into the Hands of Prisoners in New York?
There is an organization that is working to help residents of New York State Penitentiaries get books for them to read during their time there. While some of the New York State facilities have books available to those who are incarcerated, some of the prisoners have additional requests. How can...
New York Lawsuit: Love Triangle Murder-Suicide In Hudson Valley
A lawsuit was filed after a love triangle led to a police officer and a Hudson Valley resident's death outside a popular restaurant. On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022, around 10:34 p.m., members of the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings located at 567 Route 211.
Hidden Ghost Town That’s Forgotten in New York State
There's a hidden ghost town in New York State, that few have heard of and it may have a Billy the Kid connection.
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 8