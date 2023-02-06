Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadly Fire In a Bronx Supermarket Destroyed The Building, Customers, And Employees Safely EscapedAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Gunmen Rob Man at Bronx Food TruckBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx C-Town Supermarket FirecreteBronx, NY
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
Shoplifters Beat Worker Who Tried to Stop Them Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NCPD: Woman Arrested for Alleged Drunk Driving Crash with 10 Year-Old in Vehicle
The Nassau County Police Department reports the details of a DWI Leandra’s Law arrest that occurred on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 pm in Lawrence. According to Police, Defendant Rachael Hess, 44, of 796 Lanett Avenue, Far Rockaway was operating a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse southbound on Rockaway Turnpike near Broadway when she struck a Black Honda HRV operated by a 37-year-old male, who then collided with a gray Jeep operated by a 46-year-old male who were stopped at a red light.
Sanitation Worker Airlifted After Garbage Truck Crashes In Riverhead
A sanitation worker is recovering after a garbage truck crashed on Long Island Friday morning, Feb. 10. The incident happened just before 10 a.m. in Riverhead on Kirby Lane, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department. Investigators said the truck was backing up when it collided with a parked dump...
Sanitation worker riding on the back of a garbage truck seriously injured in accident Friday morning
Riverhead Town Police are seeking information about a motor vehicle accident in Jamesport this morning that seriously injured a sanitation worker riding on the back of a garbage truck. Police said a garbage truck backed into a parked dump truck on Kirby Lane in Jamesport shortly before 10 o’clock this...
Passenger dies after car crashes into forklift on Bronx street
The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the death of a passenger in a car that crashed into a forklift on a Bronx street on Wednesday morning.
Man Injured in Islip Sailboat Explosion
Suffolk County Police Arson Section detectives are investigating an explosion on a boat that injured a man in Islip. Scott Murray, 44-year-old Islip man was injured in an explosion on a sailboat that was secured to a dock in Islip Canal, located by 120 Main St., at 10:13 p.m. Third Precinct Patrol officers responded to the scene, where there was a strong odor of gas. They boarded the vessel to locate the source and search for any victims, and were able to find, disable, and secure a leaking propane tank. Officers located the victim in the wreckage, and he was able to be carried safely to shore.
Shot Through Taxi Window: Alleged MS-13 Member Admits Killing Man During Dispute In Hempstead
A suspected member of the MS-13 street gang is facing decades behind bars after admitting that he fatally shot a man from a taxi window during a dispute on Long Island. Denis Gutierrez-Marcos, age 20, pleaded guilty to murder and related charges in Nassau County Court on Thursday, Feb. 9, in the death of Edwin Guerrero Hernandez.
Alleged Queens Drug Dealer Arrested in Connection with Fatal Overdose of Nassau County Resident
The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of a Queens man at 5:40pm on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in Valley Stream. According to Narcotics/Vice Squad Detectives, an investigation into a fatal overdose of a Nassau County resident, led to the arrest of Defendant Derrick Perry, 48, of 112-04 167th Street, Jamaica.
Police: Man arrested after attempting to rob Elmont store
Police say 22-year-old Al Toussaint walked into Your Food & Snack Zone on Dutch Broadway and tried to buy a smoking product.
Knife-Wielding Robber Hits Long Island Motel In Early-Morning Heist
Police are asking for tips after a man armed with a knife robbed a Long Island motel early Thursday morning, Feb. 9.The incident happened at around 4:45 a.m. at the Best Western Bar Harbor Motel, located in Massapequa on Sunrise Highway, according to Nassau County Police.Detectives said the suspect…
Watch: Sailboat Explodes At Long Island Marina, 1 Airlifted To Hospital
A man is recovering after being pulled from the wreckage of a sailboat that exploded at a Long Island marina. Emergency crews in Islip were called at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, with reports that a boat had exploded at a dock in Islip Canal, located on Main Street, according to Suffolk Coun…
Smithtown Jewelry Store Robbed by Gang of Gun-Wielding Suspects, Police Say
Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating the armed robbery of a Smithtown jewelry store that occurred on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. A woman, wearing a face mask, was buzzed into L.I. Gold Mine, located at 135 West Main St., at approximately 5:15 p.m. The woman held the door open as four masked men, two displaying handguns, entered the store.
Police: Queens man arrested following fatal overdose investigation in Nassau
Detectives tell News 12 an investigation led them to 48-year-old Derrick Perry.
Man, Woman From Huntington Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree At Manorville Intersection
Two people were killed after a vehicle slammed into a tree at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in Manorville. A 50-year-old Huntington Station man was driving a 2019 Ford van southbound on Wading River Road when the vehicle left the road and struck the tree at the intersection with North Street, Suffolk County Police said.
Man and woman killed when van veers off road, strikes tree on LI
A man and woman were killed in a crash Monday afternoon on Long Island, according to authorities.
Two officers injured on duty
Two police officers with the Rockville Centre Police Department were injured in the line of duty, while responding to a 9-1-1 call regarding a domestic dispute along Old Mill Court on Feb. 1. According to court documents provided by the Nassau County District Attorney’s office, when officers arrived they found...
Man rescued by first responders following boat explosion in Islip
Scott Murray, 44, of Islip, was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
DA: Shirley man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from RVs at Wading River shop
A Shirley man was indicted today for allegedly stealing six catalytic converters from recreational vehicles at a Wading River RV sales and service shop. Blaise Marckesano, 38, stole the catalytic converters from W.E.S Trailer Services between Dec. 11-13, 2021, according to a press release issued by Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. Catalytic converters are a part of a vehicle’s exhaust system and use precious metals that can be “more valuable than gold” and a prime target for theft, the press release states.
Jewelry Store Heist: 5 Suspects On Loose After Armed Robbery In Smithtown
Five suspects are at large after an armed robbery at a Long Island jewelry store. It happened Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Smithtown. A woman wearing a face mask was buzzed into L.I. Gold Mine, located at 135 West Main St., at approximately 5:15 p.m., Suffolk County Police said. The woman...
Man, 65, beaten on Queens MTA bus, woman sought by NYPD
Police on Thursday released of a woman sought in a December assault aboard an MTA bus in Queens, authorities said.
Two Suspects Attempt to Pry Open East Meadow Bank ATM, Police Say
The Third Squad reports the details of an Attempted Grand Larceny that occurred on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 1:30 AM in East Meadow. According to Detectives, two unknown adult males walked into a Bank of America located at 2443 Hempstead Turnpike and attempted to pry open the ATM, damaging the machine in the process.
