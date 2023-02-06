Suffolk County Police Arson Section detectives are investigating an explosion on a boat that injured a man in Islip. Scott Murray, 44-year-old Islip man was injured in an explosion on a sailboat that was secured to a dock in Islip Canal, located by 120 Main St., at 10:13 p.m. Third Precinct Patrol officers responded to the scene, where there was a strong odor of gas. They boarded the vessel to locate the source and search for any victims, and were able to find, disable, and secure a leaking propane tank. Officers located the victim in the wreckage, and he was able to be carried safely to shore.

ISLIP, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO