Dix Hills, NY

longisland.com

NCPD: Woman Arrested for Alleged Drunk Driving Crash with 10 Year-Old in Vehicle

The Nassau County Police Department reports the details of a DWI Leandra’s Law arrest that occurred on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 pm in Lawrence. According to Police, Defendant Rachael Hess, 44, of 796 Lanett Avenue, Far Rockaway was operating a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse southbound on Rockaway Turnpike near Broadway when she struck a Black Honda HRV operated by a 37-year-old male, who then collided with a gray Jeep operated by a 46-year-old male who were stopped at a red light.
LAWRENCE, NY
longisland.com

Man Injured in Islip Sailboat Explosion

Suffolk County Police Arson Section detectives are investigating an explosion on a boat that injured a man in Islip. Scott Murray, 44-year-old Islip man was injured in an explosion on a sailboat that was secured to a dock in Islip Canal, located by 120 Main St., at 10:13 p.m. Third Precinct Patrol officers responded to the scene, where there was a strong odor of gas. They boarded the vessel to locate the source and search for any victims, and were able to find, disable, and secure a leaking propane tank. Officers located the victim in the wreckage, and he was able to be carried safely to shore.
ISLIP, NY
longisland.com

Smithtown Jewelry Store Robbed by Gang of Gun-Wielding Suspects, Police Say

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating the armed robbery of a Smithtown jewelry store that occurred on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. A woman, wearing a face mask, was buzzed into L.I. Gold Mine, located at 135 West Main St., at approximately 5:15 p.m. The woman held the door open as four masked men, two displaying handguns, entered the store.
SMITHTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Man, Woman From Huntington Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree At Manorville Intersection

Two people were killed after a vehicle slammed into a tree at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in Manorville. A 50-year-old Huntington Station man was driving a 2019 Ford van southbound on Wading River Road when the vehicle left the road and struck the tree at the intersection with North Street, Suffolk County Police said.
MANORVILLE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Two officers injured on duty

Two police officers with the Rockville Centre Police Department were injured in the line of duty, while responding to a 9-1-1 call regarding a domestic dispute along Old Mill Court on Feb. 1. According to court documents provided by the Nassau County District Attorney’s office, when officers arrived they found...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
riverheadlocal

DA: Shirley man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from RVs at Wading River shop

A Shirley man was indicted today for allegedly stealing six catalytic converters from recreational vehicles at a Wading River RV sales and service shop. Blaise Marckesano, 38, stole the catalytic converters from W.E.S Trailer Services between Dec. 11-13, 2021, according to a press release issued by Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. Catalytic converters are a part of a vehicle’s exhaust system and use precious metals that can be “more valuable than gold” and a prime target for theft, the press release states.
SHIRLEY, NY
longisland.com

Two Suspects Attempt to Pry Open East Meadow Bank ATM, Police Say

The Third Squad reports the details of an Attempted Grand Larceny that occurred on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 1:30 AM in East Meadow. According to Detectives, two unknown adult males walked into a Bank of America located at 2443 Hempstead Turnpike and attempted to pry open the ATM, damaging the machine in the process.
EAST MEADOW, NY

