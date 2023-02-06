ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Current, former Amazon employees react to OSHA citation

By ABBY DAVIS KTVB
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

This story was originally published on KTVB.com on Feb. 5.On Jan. 31, the U.S. Department of Labor issued a citation for Amazon’s fulfillment center in Nampa, stating the company created an unsafe work environment.

Now, current and former employees are speaking out about the working conditions in Nampa.

“You’re doing a physical job,” current employee Kitchner Ginther said. “It makes sense that there’s going to be physical injuries.”

Former warehouse employee Trevor Buffi isn’t surprised by the citation. He said the strenuous work played a big role in him leaving; he primarily stacked boxes and ran carts across the building.

“Even if you’re hurting or your back’s aching, there wasn’t a lot that you could really do,” he said.

OSHA also issued citations for Amazon warehouses in Aurora, Colorado and Castleton, New York. At all of those locations, OSHA said Amazon exposed workers to a high risk of back injuries and other musculoskeletal disorders.

Amazon was fined nearly $47,000 for all three violations, according to documents.

Nampa’s most recent citation stated warehouse workers face immense pressure to meet pact of work and production quotas at the risk of getting injured, according to a letter sent from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The letter also claims there’s evidence that injuries may not have been reported because Amazon’s on-site first aid clinic doesn’t have enough staff.

Amazon declined an on-camera interview with KTVB, but the company did send a statement about the situation, saying, “we don’t believe the government’s allegations reflect the reality of safety at our sites.”

In an email, Amazon said they’re always working to improve the design of workstations, like providing height adjustable tables to ensure employees can work at a height that’s comfortable and safe. The company said that helps reduce the need for bending and reaching.

Amazon also said they redesigned its sort conveyors, so they bring items closer to employees, reducing the need to reach across wide conveyors.

Additionally, Amazon said it reduced the need for horizontal reaches by redesigning the ladders at our Stow stations to help employees comfortably and safely place products into pods.

Ginther said Amazon does a good job of “compensating you for your physical activities.” This includes providing employees with high-quality work boots and a stretching area.

More frequent stretching would make a big difference, he said.

“I hardly see anybody ever stretching when I go to work,” Ginther said. “The managers try to do their best, but it’s just not something that happens.”

To help address that issue, he said Amazon is requiring Nampa warehouse workers to participate in a mandatory stretch class starting in mid-February.

Buffi said his back pain remained for four months after he stopped working at Amazon and believes the company’s working conditions may take a while to solve.

“They’re gonna have to dig deep and probably go back to the drawing board and kind of redraw how they do this whole situation with the warehouse to begin with,” he said.

