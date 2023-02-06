ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Great Gift Card Giveaway At Oak Park Mall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Celebrate Valentine’s Day this Saturday, February 11 at the Hallmark store for Oak Park Mall’s Great Gift Card Giveaway. The first 25 people at the store starting at 10 am will receive a $25 Hallmark gift card.
Delicious & Nutritious National Snacking Month Ideas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This is the snacking time of year, whether it’s having good food on hand for after school snacks or something convenient and nutritious for the lunchbox. Registered dietitian nutritionist, New York Times bestselling author and mom Frances Largeman-Roth has teamed up with Kemps Cottage Cheese to share tips and tricks for making the most out of snack time.
Joe’s Blog: Snowstorm (for many) moving away (THU-2/9)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This is a true story. Last night around 8 p.m. or so, I called my colleagues down at the National Weather Service to talk through what I was seeing and what I had been seeing for the last couple of days regarding the potential for what could unfold overnight.
How much snow did Kansas City get? See what your city reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The skies have cleared Thursday after most of the Kansas City area woke up to a few inches of snow. Kansas City International Airport recorded 3.7 inches of snow, which set a new daily snowfall record for Feb. 9. The previous record, set in 2001, was 2.5 inches.
