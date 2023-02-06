ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Drive

Big Porsche Electric SUV Is Coming With Off-Road Suspension, 400+ Mile Range: Report

By Nico DeMattia
The Drive
The Drive
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kqzGy_0keKAStP00

Be ready for a worldwide collective clap as pearl-clutchers grasp at the last strands of “pure” Porsche: the Stuttgart automaker is preparing a range-topping seven-seat electric SUV. But rather than just making a big family hauler, Porsche is at least doing it the “Porsche way” and making it a sporty electric SUV that, according to Autocar , will look part sedan, part crossover.

The seven-seat Porsche SUV is internally known as “K1” and is going to be built on the VW Group’s PPE architecture, the same one that’s going to underpin the Audi A6 e-tron, Q6 e-tron, electric Porsche Boxster/Cayman , and electric Porsche Cayenne. After 2026, when the aforementioned Porsches are already on sale, the seven-seat K1 will be added to the list.

According to Autocar’s sources inside Porsche, the K1 SUV will have the brand’s latest battery, electric motor, and charging technology, which will push its price up to more than $180,000. That would make it among the most expensive Porsche models on sale but that’s likely for the top-of-the-line model, which could be called the “Turbo S” to match the Taycan .

Porsche is quiet on details at the moment but the report claims that the K1 will have a short hood, steeply raked windshield, and a sportier, liftback-style roof. So it seems that it will have more of an Audi Sportback-style look, just on a much larger scale. It will also have standard adaptive air suspension, which should be able to raise the ride height up for decent off-road capability, and its battery will be north of 100 kW, which means its range could be 400 miles or more, according to the report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kON8M_0keKAStP00

There’s no word on specific battery cell technology or electric motors. However, it’s believed that the K1 will get the latest version of the PPE chassis, which could provide a 920-volt electrical system and would currently be the best in the industry (just beating out Lucid’s 900-volt system).

It was only a matter of time before Porsche debuted a seven-seat SUV. Its two best-selling cars for as long as they’ve been around have been the Cayenne and Macan, proving that SUVs are its money-makers. And since North America and China—two very SUV-heavy markets—are Porsche’s biggest markets for EVs, it makes sense that such a large SUV would be on the way. I’m intrigued to see what Porsche can do with the K1, as other brands have proven that big, heavy, electric SUVs can be surprisingly nice to drive, such as Rivian, BMW, and Mercedes. Porsche wants 80% of its sales to be electric by 2030 and a hulking seven-seat SUV is a good way to help achieve that, especially in the U.S.

Got tip? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Top Speed

Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks

The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Detroit News

Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption

Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
Autoweek.com

This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8

General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motorious

This Survivor, One-Owner Chevelle SS 396 Has Only 27k-Miles

The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396.
Top Speed

New Rendering Exposes Chevy's Answer To The Ford Bronco And Jeep Wrangler

In recent years, the growing global demand for SUVs has also benefited a closely related vehicle category — that of genuine off-roaders. It's good when a manufacturer has had the right product in its model range for some time and can therefore respond quickly to the growing demand. This is what happened with Jeep, which has been offering its Wrangler off-roader — unrivaled for most of its range — since 1987 and is now selling it in its fourth generation with growing success. For a long time, potential competitors kept a low profile before Ford seized the opportunity in 2020 and brought the Bronco back to North America with great success. But if General Motors has its way, the two big rivals may not be left alone with their offerings for much longer. In any case, the in-house design studio has now published a sketch of an off-roader from Chevrolet that definitely whets the appetite for a production version - probably even all-electric.
torquenews.com

Tesla's Latest Battery Breakthrough Will Change The Battery Game

In a groundbreaking revelation, researchers at the Tesla-funded battery research center at Dalhousie University have discovered the cause of lithium-ion batteries' tendency to self-discharge. This simple yet profound finding has the potential to increase the life expectancy of batteries and revolutionize the electric vehicle industry. Responding to reader comments regarding...
CBS News

State Farm says it stopped insuring some Kia, Hyundai vehicles

State Farm said it has temporarily stopped providing new auto insurance policies for some model years and trim levels of Hyundai and Kia vehicles in some states because of an increase in thefts for those cars. "This is a serious problem impacting our customers and the entire auto insurance industry," a State Farm spokesperson said in an email to CBS MoneyWatch. State Farm didn't specify which types of Hyundai and Kia vehicles are affected, nor in which states it has suspended new insurance policies for the cars. But the decision comes after the Highway Loss Data Institute found that theft claims for...
BBC

Museum puzzled by 1970s classic car in pristine condition

A 50-year-old classic car has left museum staff puzzled after being discovered in pristine condition with fewer than 100 miles on the clock. The Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has unveiled the model - a 1974 Vauxhall Victor FE. The attraction said the "mystery" car was unearthed...
MotorTrend Magazine

GM’s Vortec 8100 Engine: The 454’s Forgotten Big Brother

The General Motors Vortec 8100 V-8 engine was introduced in 2001 fullsize Chevy and GMC pickup trucks, RVs, vans, and SUVs as an alternative to the then-new Duramax diesel for customers seeking maximum hauling capability without the sourcing hassles and cost of diesel fuel. Also popular in maritime applications, the nautical version marketed by Crusader was branded Captains Choice, a great name if ever there was one. Of concern to car crafters, the Vortec 8100 (also known by its RPO number L18) was never offered in Chevrolet passenger cars because its hefty cast-iron heads and block bring total engine weight to 761 pounds.
msn.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Slide 1 of 16: Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles. Keep reading to check out which vehicles have the best life expectancy, based on the website’s analysis of more than 14.9 million cars sold in 2021. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
msn.com

Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?

Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
88K+
Followers
13K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy