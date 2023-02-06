Don Upham, a longtime resident of Los Alamos, passed away suddenly in Santa Fe on February 1, 2023, due to complications resulting from a fall. He was 90 years old. The youngest of seven children, Don was born at the height of the Great Depression in 1932 to Clifford and Marie Upham on a farm near Buchanan, Michigan. As with all in his family, he helped with the day-to-day running of the farm when not in school. A voracious reader from a young age, he had an innate curiosity in all topics and spent one summer of his youth reading each volume of the family encyclopedia from cover to cover. (This would serve him well later in life during games of Trivial Pursuit, where he seemingly knew every answer – even to the most obscure questions.)

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO