Leona Stucky-Abbott To Speak Sunday At Unitarian Church Of Los Alamos For Second Sunday Forum
The Unitarian Church of Los Alamos will hold its next Second Sunday Forum this Sunday, Feb. 12. The topic will be: Dobbs, and Abortion Today: A Ruling Without Empathy. The speaker will be Rev. Dr. Leona Stucky-Abbott, and the forum will be at 11:45 a.m. in the church Sanctuary. Rev....
Obituary: Richard C. Swenson Feb. 3, 1934 – Jan. 27, 2023
Richard Charles Swenson, of Los Alamos, New Mexico, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023, after a long battle following a stroke. He was a week short of his 89th birthday. Richard was born on February 3, 1934, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to John and Elenor (Anderson) Swenson....
Los Alamos Lookout Tree
Los Alamos Lookout Tree (Digital Art): This tree is one of my five favorites on the mesas of Los Alamos, NM. It guards at the edge of Los Alamos Mesa overlooking the valley watching everything that comes up the hill. Bubba and I love hiking to this spot in the dark early in the morning and watch the sun rise with this protective Piñon,’ said the photographer. Photo/Image by Terrance Haanen. See more of his images at http://terrance-haanen.pixels.com or on Facebook.
Obituary: Donald L. Upham Aug. 19, 1932 – Feb. 1, 2023
Don Upham, a longtime resident of Los Alamos, passed away suddenly in Santa Fe on February 1, 2023, due to complications resulting from a fall. He was 90 years old. The youngest of seven children, Don was born at the height of the Great Depression in 1932 to Clifford and Marie Upham on a farm near Buchanan, Michigan. As with all in his family, he helped with the day-to-day running of the farm when not in school. A voracious reader from a young age, he had an innate curiosity in all topics and spent one summer of his youth reading each volume of the family encyclopedia from cover to cover. (This would serve him well later in life during games of Trivial Pursuit, where he seemingly knew every answer – even to the most obscure questions.)
Road Testing The SALA Vision
The SALA Event Center, the ambitious initiative to bring the former Reel Deal theater back to life as a place for our community to gather, watch movies, live events, and have fun is about two months into its start-up so it seemed an appropriate time to sit down with owner Allan Saenz to see how he thinks the “road test” is going. SALA has put quite a few moving parts into play already, and there are certainly more to come.
LACDC Expands, Announces New Hires And Promotions
LACDC has announced the appointments of, from left, Jacquelyn Connolly as the executive director of Los Alamos MainStreet and Creative District, Vai Reddy-Kruse as the new Event and Social Engagement Coordinator for Los Alamos MainStreet and Creative District, and Alice Holtzclaw as Membership & Program Manager for projectY cowork. Photo Courtesy LACDC.
N3B-Los Alamos Support Of Northern New Mexico Communities Outlined in 2022 Annual Report
As part of its commitment to the Northern New Mexico community, N3B supported and engaged with the Española and Los Alamos chambers of commerce in 2022 — organizations that are working diligently to enhance the region’s business environment. Pictured above are N3B employees volunteering at the Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce ScienceFest, which provides interactive science, technology, engineering, art and math exhibitions. Courtesy photo.
Thank You For CDAB, County Survey Results, Strategic Leadership Plan
Thank you for voting to reconstitute the Community Development Advisory Board (CDAB) as a task force. What to do with Chapter 18 and CDAB has been a very long process, and in the end I think we have a good result. Not everyone agrees with everything in the final Chapter 18 product, but we can move forward with it. The CDAB task force will provide a good review of how code enforcement is implemented, and will give additional voice to residents who continue to be uncertain.
