A group of 15 South Side residents are calling on their landlord to return heat to their apartments or help them find a place to live. Residents of the Catalyst Realty buildings at 6725 and 6733 South Paxton Avenue said they lost heat and hot water in their units on New Year’s Eve last year, leading to many of them having to stay in hotels or with friends, Block Club Chicago reported. Now, still without a full repair completed or access to some units, they are demanding the landlord find a permanent solution.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO