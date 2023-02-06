Read full article on original website
Ralph Zucker-led developer gets approval for AT&T campus overhaul
Plans to redevelop the former AT&T office campus in the northern suburb of Hoffman Estates have been approved by village trustees. Inspired by Somerset Development will be able to move forward with its plans to transform the former business park into a “metroburb” with two sections of residential units adjacent to the rehabbed office building, Crain’s reported. The company, led by Ralph Zucker, plans to build 164 townhouses and 300 apartments.
A few large Chicago property owners fell behind on 2021 taxes
While property owners in Chicago’s southern suburbs have the most delinquent tax bills, those who owe the most in late property taxes are landlords of big downtown commercial assets. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said that 96 percent of county property owners paid on time, but others are holding...
Gold Coast hotel strikes out in foreclosure auction
No thanks. This was the message LNR Partners received after a failed attempt to auction off the Hilton Chicago Magnificent Mile Suites. No bidders answered the lender’s $51 million opening bid, meaning it will retain ownership of the property. The 345-key Gold Coast hotel hit the block Thursday in...
Publicis adds to Chicago’s record sublease market with largest listing
Another large block of office space is being offered for sublease, adding to the record amount already available in the Chicago area. Publicis Groupe, a Paris-based owner of marketing and media companies that include brands such as Leo Burnett Worldwide and Digitas, listed 350,000 square feet of the office space it leases across 14 floors in the 50-story building at 35 West Wacker Drive for sublease, Crain’s reported. The listing, which is being marketed by Cushman & Wakefield, is the largest contiguous block of available office space on Chicago’s secondary market.
Trio of brokers leave Baum Realty to form own firm
Three veteran Chicago retail dealmakers have a new brokerage home after leaving Baum Realty Group to start their own firm. Leasing brokers Allen Joffe, Adam Secher and Julie Williams opened First Street Retail Partners and will bring clients such Starbucks and Chipotle Mexican Grill with them, Crain’s reported. Other clients the new firm will serve include Blaze Pizza, Five Guys, Kay Jewelers and Jimmy John’s.
South Shore tenants press landlord for solution after weeks of no heat
A group of 15 South Side residents are calling on their landlord to return heat to their apartments or help them find a place to live. Residents of the Catalyst Realty buildings at 6725 and 6733 South Paxton Avenue said they lost heat and hot water in their units on New Year’s Eve last year, leading to many of them having to stay in hotels or with friends, Block Club Chicago reported. Now, still without a full repair completed or access to some units, they are demanding the landlord find a permanent solution.
Redbox founder Gregg Kaplan sells $4.2M Wilmette home, exceeding asking price
Gregg Kaplan, founder of DVD rental service Redbox, has sold his Wilmette home — which of course includes a large space ideal for use as a media room. A $4.2 million sale for the 10,500-square-foot home at 711 Lake Avenue closed on Feb. 7, shortly after it was listed for sale on Jan. 11, and for more than its asking price. High-end homes have rarely sold over their listing prices in the Chicago area as of late.
Bridge sells St. Charles senior living facility for $19M
Jonathan Slager’s Bridge Investment Group sold a senior living facility in Chicago’s western suburbs for $19 million, continuing a commercial real estate selloff of area assets by the company. An affiliate of Chicago-based Citrine Investment Group, helmed by Lynn Jerath, picked up River Glen of St. Charles, located...
Starwood faces Chicago mall challenge again
Bed Bath & Beyond’s store closures deal another blow to Chicago Ridge Mall, where owner Starwood Retail Partners faces an impending loan maturity it’s already put off once. The Chicago Ridge store that spans about 70,000 square feet is one of five stores closing in the Windy City’s...
Walmart shuttering three Chicagoland locations
Walmart at 6840 N McCormick Blvd. in Lincolnwood with Felicia McCranie with Walmart (Google Maps, LinkedIn) No more doorbusters in three suburban Chicago Walmart stores, instead just locked doors for good. The retail giant recently announced plans to close a pick-up-only store prototype in Lincolnwood and two conventional stores in...
