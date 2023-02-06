ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted Falls, OH

Girls basketball statistical leaders: Parma’s Mahogany Cottingham remains tops in scoring, John Hay’s Zhaniah Ervin controlling post

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Parma’s Mahogany Cottingham remains the area’s scoring leader, while John Hay’s Zhaniah Ervin is tops in rebounding and blocked shots. Ervin, who led John Hay to the Senate League girls basketball championship, is averaging 17.5 rebounds per game and 4.5 blocks, which is tied for the area lead with Max Hayes’ Yasmin Shabaan.
Cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25: No. 1 Olmsted Falls goes wire to wire atop the rankings

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Olmsted Falls Bulldogs end the regular season just where they began, atop the cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25 rankings. Olmsted Falls compiled a record of 19-3, with only one loss coming against an in-state opponent. The Bulldogs rolled through the Southwestern Conference with an unblemished mark and earned the top seed in the west pool of teams in Division I.
Students lead the way in hair-razing event: Whit & Whimsey

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Nine students from Brunswick High School -- Michael Romano (team captain), Allison Angus, Sophia Angus, Ted Bickley, Brandon Kerr, Sebastian Morales, Allison Perlatti, Matt Reppa, Zac Shorts and Luke Weinhauer -- were recently selected to serve as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Student Visionaries of the Year for 2023.
